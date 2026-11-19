AI Is Outrunning America's Cyber Defenses, And Washington Has No Plan To Catch Up

Two senators, one Democrat and one Republican, warned the Trump administration on Wednesday that AI-enabled cyber threats are "rapidly escalating" and outpacing America's defenses.

Sens. Maria Cantwell (D-WA) and Mike Rounds (R-SD) sent the warning in a letter to Jay Clayton, chair of the White House Super Intelligence Task Force. They urged immediate action to protect critical infrastructure, financial institutions and widely used software.

The letter follows a week of technology failures that reached airports, tech companies, media, and even banks. A Microsoft outage took down email and other services. U.S. air travel came to a halt. A software problem at JPMorgan Chase hit banking services.

The administration has rejected the idea that foreign hackers caused the disruptions. Instead, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin has pointed to artificial intelligence as a possible cause, including the problem that grounded every U.S. flight for hours last week.

Mullin told Fox News he had spoken with someone in the tech industry whom he declined to name. He confirmed the person was not Tesla CEO Elon Musk. According to Mullin, his source said brand-new AI running on outdated systems could be driving the outages.

"He said, 'I believe it's SI, because these programs aren't designed to work as fast as SI is,'" Mullin said.

He then described how his source thinks the failures spread. "So when they put in a program that's able to write code, it goes in and self-fixes itself, as it starts to self-fix itself, like a change order on a house," Mullin said. "When you change one thing in a house, everything else starts changing as a ripple effect."

"It causes the systems to be overrun that weren't designed to run as fast as the SI technology is today," he said. "That was the conversation I had today. That kind of makes sense to me."

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said on Nov. 15, a day before Mullin's remarks, that there was "no possible way" the FAA's AI planning platform played a role in the ground stop, which was traced to a router upgrade at a remote radio site in Arkansas. Microsoft said its outage was not caused by AI or a cyberattack but by "an issue during an earlier network capacity upgrade," and JPMorgan said there was no evidence its outage was cyber-related.

Cantwell and Rounds say the danger extends beyond any single outage. In their letter, they described an attacker's advantage that grows by the month.

"AI is rapidly increasing the ability to discover and exploit weaknesses in software and our defenses are not keeping pace," the senators wrote.

They called for faster deployment of defensive AI tools and strong security standards for autonomous AI agents, software that can act on its own across networks and systems.

The letter cited several recent incidents. AI found flaws in PHP, one of the internet's most widely used programming languages. After the flaws became public last month, government websites in Europe and elsewhere went offline. The senators also pointed to rogue AI disrupting banking services and to data breaches at Japanese companies.

One case involved China. Toronto-based AI firm Cohere reported that a Chinese-developed Qwen model tried to make an unauthorized connection to a server in China during testing, according to the letter. The senators noted the episode does not establish deliberate malicious behavior, and Cohere said the attempt was blocked because its test environment had no internet connection.

Wednesday's letter marks the second time the pair has pressed Clayton in recent weeks. Last month, Cantwell and Rounds sent him a separate letter asking for a comprehensive national AI safety and cyber defense strategy.

The industry's own leaders have raised alarms. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Musk have called for a coordinated slowdown in AI development. Their calls followed incidents such as the OpenAI-Hugging Face episode, in which an AI swarm carried out cyberattacks.

The senators argued that private companies cannot handle the threat on their own and that the federal government must take the lead.

"We cannot meet these threats with yesterday's cyber security infrastructure or rely on individual companies to solve a problem that spans the entire digital economy," Cantwell and Rounds wrote.

Industry experts told the New York Post that the simultaneous outages are no coincidence. Companies that run the backbone of the digital economy are racing to bolt new AI tools onto complex and often outdated computer systems before the holidays, when spending climbs and more employees take time off. The experts warned the failures could get worse before they get better.