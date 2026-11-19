Continuing Jobless Claims Unexpectedly Jump As 'Low Hire, Low Fire, Low Inspire' Economy Rolls On

Last week we called it the labor market's trilemma: claims at 57-year lows, sentiment near record lows and a hires rate stuck at 3.4% (Nov 12). This morning the "low fire" leg finally blinked.

Not by much, but in the wrong direction, and just as the Fed has decided to keep hiking.

In his latest US Daily note, titled "US Daily: Adding A Third Hike" (available to pro subs), Goldman economist David Mericle expects a second 25bp hike in December and a third in March 2027, with the first cut pushed out to December 2027. In other words, Goldman reads these data as a labor market strong enough to tighten into, and a consumer about to pay for it.

Eight Weeks, Not Nine

Start with the headline. Initial jobless claims printed 203K for the week ended Nov 14 against 198K expected, and last week's 200K was revised up to 202K. The four-week average rose 2,000 to 197,750. We noted last week that 200K made nine straight weeks at or below that line, the first time in a series dating to 1967. With the revision, it is eight.

Keep the scale in view, though. Claims hit 189K in July, the lowest since 1969. A "disappointing" 203K would have been a perfectly good week in 2019, when claims averaged 218K and the best single week was 196K...

The less comfortable number sits in continuing claims. The advance figure for the week ended Nov 7 jumped to 1.763 million, up 70K from a prior week revised down to 1.693 million, and 60K above the 1.703 million consensus. That puts the series back at late-August levels. As we flagged this morning:

Initial claims 203K, Exp. 198K

Continuing Claims 1763K, Exp. 1703K — zerohedge (@zerohedge) November 19, 2026

To be fair, continuing claims are still about 186K below a year ago, and the insured unemployment rate held at 1.1%. But initial claims have flatlined near 200K while the stock of people still collecting benefits has turned up. Few people are being fired, but those who are take longer to land the next job. That is the "low hire" half of the trilemma showing up in a claims table:

Low Hire: A 5-Sigma Beat On A 48K Trend

The hiring leg is where the headlines mislead. October payrolls rose 165K against a 59K to 70K consensus, and hot payrolls put a December hike back on the table (Nov 6). As we put it on the day:

October Nonfarm Payrolls soar to 165K, Exp. 70K, Last revised higher to 60K from 29K — zerohedge (@zerohedge) November 6, 2026

Goldman's economists, who were at 75K going in, did the arithmetic on what the beat means for trend growth, as quoted in our trilemma post:

After upward revisions to the two prior months, the three-month average of payroll growth stands at 137k (vs. 51k prior to today's report), and our estimate of the underlying pace of job growth based on the payroll and household surveys stands at 124k (vs. 51k prior to today's report). (emphasis ours)

The same note flagged a calendar quirk: October payrolls tend to bounce after a weak September when Labor Day falls late, as it did this year. Strip that out and the 12-month average gain was just 48K before October. Even with the bounce it is only 74K...

The flow data say the same. September JOLTS showed openings jumping to 7.52 million (Nov 3), yet hires held at 3.4%, or about 5.4 million. That matches the 2013 average and sits well below 2019's 3.9%. The layoffs rate was 1.0%, a tick above the 0.9% record low of 2021. Revelio's private count was even softer, with just 26K jobs added in October, hiring at 20.9% and attrition at 20.7%, both still near the bottom of its series. Postings fell 2.4% to 18.4 million:

Nobody is leaving, either. The quits rate of 2.1% is barely above 2025's 2.0% average and well under 2019's 2.3%:

Under The Headline: Longer Searches, Broader Slack

Beneath a 4.1% unemployment rate, down from 4.2%, the October report was less cheerful. U-6 rose 0.3pp to 7.9% as involuntary part-time work jumped 339K to 4.8 million. Goldman attributes much of the U-6 move to a 171K rise in marginally attached workers, which is the kind of slack that never shows up in a claims table:

The median duration of unemployment hit 11.9 weeks in October, the longest since November 2021, and PNC notes that the share of the unemployed out of work 27 weeks or longer rose to 27.6%, the highest since December 2021. Nobody gets fired, but the people who do stay lost. As Lance Roberts argued in a post we ran last week (Nov 13), "labor hoarding" explains why the earnings boom is not reaching full-time workers, whose share of the working-age population is 49.0%, against 50.6% in 2019:

Low Inspire: 57% Say Prices Are Eating Their Living Standards

Then there is the consumer, who has a job and no joy. UMich sentiment bounced to 51.0 in the November preliminary from 48.0, beating consensus (Nov 6), but it is flat on a year ago, 10% below February's 56.6 and not far above the record low of 44.8 set in May. The survey's director, Joanne Hsu, put the problem in one sentence:

About 57% spontaneously mentioned that their living standards have been eroded by high prices, the highest seen since May and up from 46% in February, just prior to the Iran conflict. (emphasis ours)

The "bounce" may also be the high-water mark. Interviews ran from Oct 20 to Nov 2, before the election and before the AI rout that followed, and sentiment already fell 5% among households with the largest stock portfolios amid "growing anxiety over a possible AI bubble." The final November reading lands tomorrow.

The Conference Board's Labor Market Indicator has been trending weaker for months...

The wage math explains the mood. Average hourly earnings rose 3.1% from a year ago in October, while the last official CPI reading, September's, was 3.7%. BLS published no October year-over-year figure because of last year's shutdown gap, but October CPI ran hot (Nov 10): 0.4% on the month, with core up 0.3% for a third straight month. Nowflation's own estimate puts the annual rate near 4.0%. Real wages are going backwards, and one-year inflation expectations of 4.3% sit far above February's 3.4%:

A Hiking Fed Meets A Frozen Market

In the old playbook, weak sentiment and mediocre hiring meant a dovish Fed. Not this one. The funds rate was lifted to 3.75% to 4.00% in September, and after the hot CPI print Goldman's Mericle went further:

The October CPI report this morning surprised meaningfully to the upside across several categories and marked a third month of worse inflation news. We continue to expect a second 25bp rate hike in December and are adding a third 25bp hike to our forecast in March 2027. (emphasis ours)

The Fed's own voices are louder still. Governor Christopher Waller told CNBC on Wednesday that a half-point hike is likely necessary at the Dec 8-9 meeting:

"You might need to, like, shock people," Waller said. "I'm very, very concerned about inflation. It's kind of headed in the wrong direction, and it's spreading out." (emphasis ours)

The October minutes, released Wednesday, showed policymakers confident about hiking in December while collecting more information, and flagged AI as "a material source of inflation risk." Traders price a 95% chance of a quarter-point hike, per CME FedWatch, with the 2-year at 4.84% and the 10-year at 5.10%. PNC's Jay Hawkins put it plainly after the last claims report: payrolls plus CPI "all but ensures" a 25bp move. Today's 203K does nothing to change that. We laid out the squeeze last week:

Claims At 57-Year Lows, Sentiment Near Record Lows, Hires Rate Stuck At 3.4%: The Labor Market's Trilemma Gets A Hawkish Twist https://t.co/Gex8s8rj7n — zerohedge (@zerohedge) November 12, 2026

Bloomberg Economics calls this the "New Labor-Market Norm," with the subtitle "New Challenge for the Fed." The challenge is that hikes land on mortgage, auto and card balances held by the same households already telling UMich that prices are eating their living standards.

Bottom Line

Goldman is confident that inflation will be meaningfully lower by the end of 2027 as tariffs, the energy shock and AI price pressures fade. Hikes, in that telling, are the bridge.

Our take: this is a cost-of-living problem wearing a labor-market costume. Claims say recession is not imminent, hiring says stall speed for anyone on the outside, and sentiment says households are poorer. Employed but poorer is not a labor problem. It is a price level, and the Fed's remedy is to make borrowing dearer for the 57% who are already complaining.

A low-fire market is only reassuring until it isn't, and claims tend to look their best right before they turn.

We'll check back after tomorrow's final UMich print, the November jobs report on Dec 4, and the Fed meeting on Dec 8-9.0-Year Lows".