Days-Long Strike Campaign On Table As Trump Links Iran To Chemical, Biological Weapons

After the whole CNN 'dirty bombs' and 'chemical weapons' in DC reporting this week, which was based on the usual cast of 'anonymous intelligence' officials, President Trump has given these dubious claims new life by echoing them on Fox News (of course), while threatening the usual military 'options' on the table.

Trump said in an interview Wednesday while in China, "There is indication that Iran is looking at gasses, looking at bio, because we've shut them out with the nuclear. And they're looking at gas and biological weapons. Not nice. And we'll see." So we're witnessing a rerun of the whole 'rogue state' and WMD scare again. How original...

Trump on threats against DC: "There is indication that Iran is looking at gasses, looking at bio, because we've shut them out with the nuclear. And they're looking at gas and biological weapons. Not nice. And we'll see." pic.twitter.com/6s4xncCB8q — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 19, 2026

But he seemed to suggest a long timeline for him to consider a new attack: "And we'll see. We're going to have a new year coming up, and we'll see what happens after January 1," he said to Fox. "Look, if it does happen, we wipe them out."

Iran's Foreign Minister had picked up on the rehashed Iraq war and Saddam themes related to these latest WMD talking points. "In the past 72 hours, pro-Israel media have reported that Iran is supposedly plotting to use chemical weapons in DC while building missile bases under dams. Rubbish," Abbas Araghchi said in a social media post, also in reference to a NY Times report on the dams.

"Spare us the Iraq War-style propaganda, especially with Israeli fingerprints all over it. Nobody is buying it," he added.

Indeed, despite the supposed 'threat', the reality is that life goes on in the Washington DC area as usual, and nobody is hiding in bunkers, or evacuating federal buildings or clearing out of Metro stations, or any such panic.

To be expected, we are still being treated to the latest iteration of breathless 'war planning and options' style reports: "President Donald Trump is considering another major round of military strikes against Iran as Israel presses Washington to act quickly over intelligence suggesting Tehran is rebuilding its missile and drone arsenals and expanding its chemical and biological weapons programs, The New York Times reported Wednesday."

And then there are the usual 'no final decision made' reports, per the latest: "Trump has not made a final decision, according to U.S. and Israeli officials familiar with the discussions, but military planners have developed options for a renewed campaign that could target Iranian weapons systems, military installations, and energy facilities."

More of the same indeed:

Don’t worry, the same people who earlier this year said the Iran war would last a few weeks now say a new round of attacks will only last a few days pic.twitter.com/WlKWaKQGtZ — Brian Tashman (@briantashman) November 19, 2026

The obvious question remains: if Trump intiatates another round of major boming, what then? Iranian leadership would be no less entrenched, and the only result would be more Iranian retaliatory huge ballistic missile and drone salvos on Ameria's Gulf allies, US regional bases, and oil and gas infrastructure.

More Thursday reporting on new 'assessments' being drawn up for the White House:

Earlier today, the White House asked the Pentagon and intelligence experts for their assessments of how Iran would respond to each of the strike scenarios the US military had prepared, according to Axios citing sources.

to each of the strike scenarios the US military had prepared, according to Axios citing sources. Yesterday, NYT reported that US President Trump is weighing possible new strikes on Iran as Israel urged action, although he had not made a decision regarding Iran strikes, while new intelligence on Iranian capabilities was said to inform his options, according to officials.

And UK media has also issued a claim of a likely "four to seven day" window of strikes involving the US and Israelis. "US President Trump is reportedly considering a four-to-seven-day joint military campaign with Israel against Iran following new intelligence on Tehran's missile rebuilding efforts," The Telegraph reports.

Yeah big mystery what Iran will do to the Gulf states if Trump restarts the war, if you're Guy Pearce in Memento and you forgot what happened yesterday, or any day in 2026. Maybe tattoo "They'll destroy GCC oil-gas infrastructure, dumbass" on your forehead https://t.co/o0r9iAvf2h — Mark Ames (@MarkAmesExiled) November 19, 2026

It notes that Trump is considering the new action afer the recent visit to Washington of Mossad chief Roman Gofman, who is of course a close Netanyau confidant. Appropriately jaded pundits might observe in all of this that the will of the American people is not being listend to (as even Vance admitted after the GOP's midterm catastrophe), but Israel is.