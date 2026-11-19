The Dutch Embassy in Ukraine's capital has suffered damage after a Russian drone struck a building just behind it. The embassy has sustained minor damage, with no diplomats or staff having been hurt in the attack, Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen said.

Berendsen wrote on X, "This afternoon, a projectile struck behind the Dutch embassy in Kyiv. Fortunately, our colleagues are unharmed, though there is some minor damage to the building. We are investigating exactly what happened. Our priority now is the well-being of our staff." The Austrian Embassy was also reportedly hit in the widespread attack. At least one person was killed in the broad attacks on the capital. Some initial images that emerged in the aftermath:

Russian Drone Strike Damages Dutch Embassy in Kiev! A Russian drone struck behind the Dutch Embassy in Kiev, damaging windows, vehicles and a security post. No injuries were reported. The incident comes just one day after Dutch-based weapons manufacturer Destinus confirmed its… pic.twitter.com/zN8tzQap1D

The Dutch government within hours after the Thursday afternoon strike summoned the Russian ambassador in ​the Netherlands to demand answers.

This conversation is unlikely to go well, and Russia's representative is unlikly to be very apologetic. Instead, the Kremlin has been outraged that drones from Dutch weapons startup Destinus were used to attack and significantly damage the Crimean Bridge on Tuesday.

Even Zelensky had confirmed that the company's 'Ruta' drone-missiles had been used, stating it quite openly in a social media post Tuesday.

Russia's Embassy in Amsterdam has warned Thursday that this act risks making the The Netherlands a direct party to the Ukraine war. It published a message and warning, saying:

Against this backdrop, it is becoming increasingly difficult to regard the Netherlands as a mere bystander. Through its actions, The Hague is consistently deepening its involvement in the conflict, contributing to its prolongation and further escalation. As the Russian leadership has repeatedly emphasised, it is evident that every effort is being made in Europe to undermine a long-term peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict. At the same time, it should be clearly understood that, regardless of any obstacles, our country will achieve all the stated objectives of the special military operation.

❗️Important Statement by the 🇷🇺 Embassy of Russia in the Netherlands.



Have 🇳🇱Dutch defense industry workers become combatants in Ukraine?



Read the full text here:https://t.co/uNtv0SQ070 pic.twitter.com/Rbl4XQjUq6 — Russian Embassy in NL🇷🇺🇳🇱 (@rusembassynl) November 19, 2026

So naturally there's going to be a high degree of suspicion in Europe that Moscow intentially targeted the Dutch Embassy, given it is now at the center of the Kremlin's ratcheting rhetoric and threats.

Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs is meanwhile condemning what he calls 'terrorist strikes' on the capital, with the Ukrainians also now suggesting the attacks on the embassies were intentional.

The Austrian Embassy in Kyiv has also been damaged as a result of Russia’s terrorist strikes on our capital.



Putin posed as a global leader in Shenzhen. In reality, he is a global criminal and terrorist. And he should be treated as such.



We express our full solidarity with our… pic.twitter.com/QXyJXk1JWB — Andrii Sybiha 🇺🇦 (@andrii_sybiha) November 19, 2026

Just the day prior, Dutch arms manufacturer Destinus had stepped out of the shadows and openly proclaimed its role in the earlier Crimean Bridge attack, confirming that seven of its RUTA drone-missiles destroyed part of the crossing.

"We are proud to support the Ukrainian defence forces in their fight to defend Ukraine and Europe," the Hengelo and Valkenburg-based company announced in a LinkedIn post. It marked the first time that Destinus has ever publicly claimed that its weapons were behind attack operations by Ukraine.

Russia’s latest attack on Kyiv hit diplomatic missions again. The Embassy of the Netherlands and the Austrian Embassy were damaged, and drone debris fell on the grounds of @MFA_Ukraine.



Russia’s terror doesn’t spare diplomats. Every air defense system our partners send makes the… https://t.co/8S2DzMCn94 — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) November 19, 2026

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs also reportedly suffered damage from drone debris during the assault.

The accusations from NATO-land have been pouring in....

Russia carries out a targeted attack on the Dutch embassy in Kyiv.



The Dutch embassy in Kyiv was damaged today by a Russian drone—windows were shattered, and cars and guard posts were struck.

This comes just two days after the Ukrainian strike on the Crimean Bridge, during which… pic.twitter.com/hfB4Vq55IL — Jürgen Nauditt 🇩🇪🇺🇦 (@jurgen_nauditt) November 19, 2026

Yesterday Moscow directly warned The Netherlands, and today the Dutch Embassy suffers damage... coincidence?