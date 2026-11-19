FAA Administrator Takes Blame For Nationwide Ground Stop

Authored by Jacob Burg via The Epoch Times,

The chief of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) took the fall for last week's nationwide ground stop on Nov. 18, urging the public to blame him instead of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

"I am the chief accountability officer. I take full responsibility for it," FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said regarding the ground stop. He spoke at an event on Nov. 18 hosted by The Hill and Airlines for America, an industry trade group.

"I wish people would lay off the secretary. He's got a lot of work to do, but I'm the guy they hired to get this done. So blame me if we need to blame somebody," Bedford said.

In multiple interviews and news conferences since Nov. 13, Duffy has reiterated that he would not apologize for instituting the longest nationwide ground stop in 25 years, which the FAA said was out of an abundance of caution. The more than four-hour halt to air traffic led to nearly 20,000 flight cancellations between the evening of Nov. 13 and the morning of Nov. 16.

Trump administration officials have said a network data overload precipitated the ground stop on a faulty router installed at a facility in El Dorado, Arkansas, as well as another installed weeks earlier at a Texas facility. The FAA announced on Nov. 17 that it would pause the installation of the new Juniper routers that the agency linked to the data overload when the device in Arkansas switched on during maintenance on Nov. 13.

Duffy has faced heat from lawmakers across the aisle, particularly after he asked Congress for a sizable sum - $50 billion - to overhaul the nation's aviation and air traffic control infrastructure.

Some have scrutinized the former congressman since last year's sweeping spending and tax-cut bill included $12.5 billion for aviation infrastructure, and much of it remains unspent.

The FAA also received an additional $1.9 billion from Congress early this year to modernize the agency's air traffic control system, which Democrats on the House Appropriations Committee highlighted in an X post on Nov. 15.

Of the full $14.4 billion that the FAA has received from Congress since July 2025, House Democrats say $9.1 billion remains unspent.

Thanking Duffy for meeting with Senate Republicans on Nov. 17, Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) said he agreed that the United States needs an updated air traffic control system, but that it "would cost about $10 billion."

"Congress has a role to play, but the airlines need to put up money and have skin in this game too. And yes, they can do it without raising ticket prices," Scott posted on X on Nov. 17.

Thank you, @SecDuffy, for coming to brief us today.



We absolutely need to update our air traffic control system, which would cost about $10 billion.



Congress has a role to play, but the airlines need to put up money and have skin in this game too. And yes, they can do it... — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) November 17, 2026

Bedford acknowledged the $50 billion funding request at the Nov. 18 trade group event.

"I think we're looking at this as a cost and it's [an] investment, and we need to rethink how this investment actually helps. And so the president and secretary said, 'Let's not do that,'" he said.

Bedford said President Donald Trump and Duffy said: "This is a call to action; we're going to fix the system, we're going to return to the gold standard. Let's do it right. Let's fix all of it."