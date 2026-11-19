"For The Motherland": Russian Agent Chased Silicon Valley Defense Worker 30 Miles, DOJ Says

A Russian national who allegedly crossed into the US from Mexico this summer has been indicted for stalking employees of a Silicon Valley defense company on orders from handlers who told him the work was for "the Motherland," the Justice Department announced Wednesday.

A federal grand jury charged Igor D'iu with conspiring to act as an agent of a foreign government, acting as one without notice to the Attorney General, interstate stalking and fraud involving identification documents. According to an FBI affidavit, handlers who recruited him over Telegram picked the company, which has an office in Palo Alto, because it was supplying weapons used against Russia in Ukraine. Prosecutors have not named the company.

D'iu flew from Istanbul to Mexico City in June, prosecutors say, and his handlers put him in touch with a man who got him across the US-Mexico border. They had him buy laptops, cell phones, wireless networking equipment and remote access software, then sent him to a coffee shop near the company's Palo Alto office to pick out employees and photograph their laptop screens.

From there he allegedly moved on to searching out employees' home addresses, including a senior executive's, and following them. In September he tailed a female employee for nearly 30 miles. She tried to shake him "by making irregular turns, taking back roads, and entering a grocery store parking lot," the department said, but D'iu stayed on her through U-turns and illegal left turns and ran a red light to keep behind her car. She called 911 and was told to drive to the San Francisco Police Department's Mission Station; he gave up the chase once she reached a police officer. Investigators say he had followed other employees on the days before.

𝐑𝐔𝐒𝐒𝐈𝐀𝐍 𝐎𝐏𝐄𝐑𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐕𝐄 𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐂𝐓𝐄𝐃 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐋𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐏𝐀𝐋𝐎 𝐀𝐋𝐓𝐎 𝐓𝐄𝐂𝐇 𝐖𝐎𝐑𝐊𝐄𝐑𝐒 — 𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐍𝐔𝐂𝐊 𝐈𝐍 𝐓𝐇𝐑𝐎𝐔𝐆𝐇 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐎𝐏𝐄𝐍 𝐁𝐎𝐑𝐃𝐄𝐑 𝐅𝐈𝐑𝐒𝐓



A federal grand jury in San Francisco indicted Igor D'iu, a Russian national, on… pic.twitter.com/Corlk6bqyv — M.A. Rothman (@MichaelARothman) November 18, 2026

When FBI agents searched D'iu and his East Palo Alto residence in October, they found about $18,000 in cash, two laptops, two iPhones, two Russian passports, wireless networking gear and a notebook holding 10 handwritten addresses, many of them employees' homes, along with profiles of at least three employees. Agents also intercepted two international packages with identity papers hidden inside: a falsified California ID card, an altered US passport and a Social Security card, all in the name "Hugo Landry Johns."

"Igor D'iu was allegedly recruited, directed, and funded by the Russian government to stalk employees of a major U.S. technology company, using physical surveillance, electronic tracking devices, and fraudulent identities to gather intelligence," said Roman Rozhavsky, assistant director of the FBI's Counterintelligence and Espionage Division.

M. Scott Proctor, the acting principal deputy assistant attorney general for national security, said that, as alleged, D'iu "entered our country illegally at the direction of foreign handlers to surveil, follow, and gather information" about defense workers. "Such conduct, if proven, is a flagrant violation of U.S. sovereignty and an unacceptable attempt at intimidation," he added.

D'iu has been in federal custody since his initial appearance on Nov. 2 and is next due in court on Nov. 24. The four counts carry a combined maximum of 21 years in prison and $850,000 in fines.

The indictment landed the day President Trump arrived in Shenzhen for the APEC summit, ahead of three-way talks with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin. It is also the second alleged Russian plot against a Western weapons maker to surface in four days: on Sunday, Estonia said it will close every border crossing with Russia from Dec. 1, after what officials called a GRU-ordered arson attempt on a drone maker outside Tallinn.