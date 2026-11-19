Germany Sends Child Benefit To 291,000 Kids Abroad; AfD Vows To 'Stop The Social Abuse'

Authored by Remix News Staff via Remix News,

Germany paid child benefits for nearly 291,300 children living abroad at the end of 2025, nearly triple the figure from 2011, according to Federal Employment Agency data. Now, Alternative for Germany (AfD) co-leader Alice Weidel says only her party can end this practice.

"Almost 300,000 children abroad are receiving German child benefit - the number has nearly tripled since 2011! Over half a billion euros in child benefit went to foreign accounts in 2025. Child benefit in this form must be put under review - only the AfD will stop the social abuse!" she wrote on X.

Knapp 300.000 Kinder im Ausland bekommen dt. Kindergeld - Zahl seit 2011 fast verdreifacht! Über eine halbe Mrd. Kindergeld ging 2025 an ausländische Konten. Kindergeld muss in dieser Form auf den Prüfstand - nur die AfD wird den Sozialmissbrauch stoppen! https://www.bild.de/politik/zahl-der-kinder-fast-verdreifacht-deutsches-kindergeld-boomt-im-ausland-6aeb20961a1d431301d46af8 — Alice Weidel (@Alice_Weidel) November 5, 2026

The numbers, obtained by the left-wing BSW party, showed payments covering 291,292 children with residences outside Germany. In 2011 the figure stood at 103,559.

The largest groups by nationality were Polish parents with 112,384 children, followed by German parents with 36,727 children, Czech parents with 33,872 children, and Romanian parents with 32,459.

Transfers of child benefit to foreign bank accounts totaled about €528 million in 2025, up from €45.7 million in 2011. However, for foreigners living in Germany, the figure is much higher. Remix News reported this week that nearly 60 percent of welfare spending on households with at least one child goes to foreigners, totaling €12.2 billion.

Under European Union coordination rules, a parent working or paying taxes in Germany can generally claim German child benefit, currently 259 euros per month per child, for children living in other EU, EEA or Swiss countries.

René Springer, the AfD's labor and social policy spokesman in the Bundestag, has long called for adjusting payments to local living costs. In a Nov. 15 post on X he said the party has made the same demand for a decade.

"German child benefit must not be transferred in full - 259 euros per child - to foreign accounts. In Romania or Bulgaria, that is a lot of money. We demand adjustment to the local cost of living," Springer wrote.

Seit zehn Jahren fordern wir im Bundestag dasselbe: Das deutsche Kindergeld darf nicht in voller Höhe, 259 Euro pro Kind, auf ausländische Konten überwiesen werden. In Rumänien oder Bulgarien ist das richtig viel Geld. Wir fordern die Anpassung an die Lebenshaltungskosten vor Ort. Das wäre gerecht gegenüber den Steuerzahlern hier und auch gegenüber denen, die tatsächlich hier arbeiten und Kinder im Ausland haben. Die Union stellt sich hin und sagt, es könne nicht sein, dass das Geld voll überwiesen wird. Aber die Union regiert dieses Land. Sie könnte jederzeit sagen: Wir machen das nicht mehr. Und wer sagt, die EU schreibt es vor: Wir dürfen uns nicht vorschreiben lassen, was mit unserem Steuergeld passiert. Souveränität heißt, dass das Parlament im Interesse des eigenen Volkes entscheidet. — René Springer (@Rene_Springer) November 15, 2026

He argued the approach would be fairer to German taxpayers and to workers in Germany who have children abroad. He added that Germany's parliament should decide in the national interest rather than accept EU constraints as binding, and that sovereignty means parliament decides in the interest of its own people.

The AfD has introduced parliamentary motions to index the payments to living costs and standards, but other parties have rejected them.

Meanwhile, Sahra Wagenknecht of the BSW has demanded a complete halt to payments for children living abroad. Some CDU/CSU politicians, including Günter Krings, have recently called for adjusting amounts to local costs or seeking changes to EU rules, while noting that legal obstacles exist.