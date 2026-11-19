Insurgent Attacks In Iran's Borderlands Rise, As Pezeshkian Warns Against "Intensified Social Discontent"

Washington has been trying to tighten the economic noose on Iran, and the Trump administration along with Israel have made no secret that they wish to destabilize Iran's economy and society.

While historic ethnic borderland areas have always been hotbeds of anti-Tehran activity, new reporting in The Wall Street Journal highlights that violent activity has been on the rise.

"Heavily armed insurgents in Iran’s restive borderlands are posing a new challenge to the embattled leadership in Tehran, carrying out an increasing number of attacks in recent months that have targeted regime security forces," WSJ writes.

Again, while this problem of separatist minority groups, such as Baloch rebels in the southeast and Kurdish groups in the northeast, has been around going back to at least the Islamic Republic's founding, the data shows they've become more active: