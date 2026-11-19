Mercenaries, COVID Cash, & A Florida Pastor: Behind The Killing Of Haiti's President

A federal jury in Miami on Wednesday convicted Christian Emmanuel Sanon, the South Florida pastor whom the plotters first lined up to take Haitian President Jovenel Moïse's job, on all eight charges in the conspiracy that ended with Moïse shot dead in his home. The most serious count, conspiracy to kill or kidnap a person outside the United States, carries up to life in prison. Sanon, a dual Haitian-American citizen, remains in federal custody and is set to be sentenced Feb. 10, after a trial that ran nearly eight weeks.

According to prosecutors, South Florida was the hub where the plot was planned and paid for, and roughly two dozen foreign mercenaries were paid in part with money from US COVID-19 relief programs meant to keep small businesses afloat. The government says members of the group fraudulently obtained Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan money and funneled some of it into the operation; the latest superseding indictment, filed in August, adds a conspiracy to commit bank and wire fraud to the murder and material-support counts.

The plan, as prosecutors laid it out, took shape in April 2021, when Sanon met in South Florida with a former Haitian senator and several US businessmen. The group agreed to back Sanon as Moïse's replacement, and in return a President Sanon would steer contracts for infrastructure, security forces and military equipment to two Florida-based companies. Those companies first hired about 18 Colombians with military training to provide security for Sanon, while the conspirators spent months buying weapons and body armor and reaching out to Haitian gangs.

Prosecutors said Sanon helped raise money for the effort and arranged travel and lodging in Haiti for himself and others. By June 2021, the plotters had decided Sanon had neither the constitutional qualifications nor the popular support to be president, and shifted their backing to former Haitian Supreme Court judge Wendelle Coq Thélot.

On the night of July 7, 2021, a squad made up mostly of retired Colombian soldiers stormed Moïse's home outside Port-au-Prince, killing the president and wounding his wife.

Sanon took the stand in his own defense. He testified that he had been in contact with people looking to replace Moïse, but that the group had dropped him for another candidate long before the assassination, and he denied knowing of any plan to kill the president. His attorney, Zeljka Bozanic, said the defense was disappointed in the verdict and would appeal.

Sanon's trial was split off from that of four co-defendants because of his health. Arcángel Pretel Ortiz, Antonio Intriago, Walter Veintemilla and James Solages were convicted in May of conspiring to kill or kidnap Moïse, providing material support to the plot and violating the Neutrality Act, and they also face life sentences.

More than 40 people have been charged in the US investigation, about a dozen have now been convicted and five are already serving life. The case is still growing: in September, an FBI and Homeland Security Investigations team flew 18 defendants from Haiti to Miami to face federal charges. "Five years later, we are still bringing defendants before American courts, and we are not finished," US Attorney Jason Reding Quiñones said then.

Haiti, meanwhile, has had no president since Moïse's death, and gangs now control much of the capital, to the point that El Salvador's Nayib Bukele has sent in troops, helicopter assaults and armed robot dogs. A presidential election is scheduled for next year, the first since the assassination.