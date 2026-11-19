Palmer Luckey Says Everyone Has The Jensen Huang Saga Backwards

Anduril founder Palmer Luckey says the crowd cheering Jensen Huang's ouster from Nvidia as a blow to China has it exactly backwards: Beijing never wanted Nvidia's chips in Chinese hands, and it is glad to see Huang gone.

"China wants Jensen out, so I want him in," Luckey said at the New York Times' DealBook Summit on Wednesday, a week after Huang resigned as Nvidia's chief executive over his affair with alleged Chinese spy Alice Huang.

Luckey was careful to say he isn't on Huang's side of the export fight. "I don't think that we should be exporting chips to China," he said. "He thinks that there's an argument. I think these are reasonable arguments."

"There's a lot of people who hear that, and it's like the midwit take. They say, 'Palmer, Nvidia is the one that was helping China. So you're an idiot,'" he continued. "And what they don't understand is China doesn't want Nvidia to sell GPUs to Chinese companies."

"There are Chinese companies that want to buy Nvidia GPUs. There are 600,000 H200 GPUs sitting in a port right now because China will not give them an import permit, because they want to build an internal domestic processor industry, silicon industry, not build one that is dependent on the United States."

Anduril founder Palmer Luckey says a lot of people are missing the forest for the trees when it comes to the Nvidia saga.



He called it the "midwit take," and said they have it completely backwards.



Luckey made the case that most people don't understand how selling American GPUs... pic.twitter.com/xD0EjrICZ3 — Overton (@overton_news) November 19, 2026

The figure matches Reuters' report on Nov. 5 that about 600,000 Nvidia H200s were sitting in Hong Kong awaiting Beijing's approval to enter the mainland, according to two people familiar with the matter. Beijing has already ordered state-funded data centers off foreign AI chips altogether, as we reported.

As for the smuggling charge at the heart of the scandal, Luckey turned it around. "And they'll say, 'But Jensen was helping smuggle into China.' Yes, against the Chinese government's will," he said. "Jensen was basically on the side of Chinese AI companies, but not the Chinese government."

Federal investigators have been probing Megaspeed, the firm accused of moving banned Nvidia chips into China, and that probe was derailed after Nvidia came knocking.

"And so they're thrilled to have Jensen out," Luckey said. "They know that it makes America weaker to knock him out."

Nor is he sold on Colette Kress, the chief financial officer the board made interim CEO: "I'm sure this CFO lady, they put it as interim CEO, is a perfectly wonderful woman, but she is not Jensen, and she is not going to lead them into a period of prosperity that persists for a millennium."

"Nobody can take Jensen's place in this critical juncture. And so again, China wants him out. Therefore I want him in," Luckey said, before adding: "But he shouldn't have slept with whatever she turns out to be."

Palmer Luckey explains why he wants Jensen Huang back at Nvidia despite opposing chip exports to China



“What I said is that China wants Jensen out, so I want him in. And to be clear, I don’t actually agree with Jensen on very material ideas that he has about what the U.S.… https://t.co/1Uw3BictL1 pic.twitter.com/RiEGwHI4SF — Fireside Alpha (@firesidealpha) November 19, 2026

Nvidia's board said Tuesday that it won't reinstate Huang, who had talked about a return, even as Elon Musk and more than 200,000 others signed a letter asking for him back.

Luckey joins a growing camp of Huang defenders: OpenAI's Sam Altman also backed him at the summit, David Sacks has suggested Huang was taken out over open-source AI, and President Trump waved off the spy scandal on Thursday.

Gasparino, meanwhile, is clearly mulletphobic. Charlie... you're better than that.