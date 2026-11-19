PG&E Gave $1 Million To Newsom's Orbit, Then Got Its Bailout

Authored by Christopher F. Rufo, Susan Crabtree, and Kenneth Schrupp via City Journal,

Paradise, California was a quiet town in the Sierra Nevada foothills. Seniors flocked there seeking affordable homes. Others came for abundant land and small-town charm. For more than a century, Paradise was an oasis from the hustle of urban California.

On November 8, 2018, it all came crashing down. A hook, suspended from a tower owned by Pacific Gas and Electric, one of America's largest utilities, snapped. A jumper conductor hit the tower, melting metal strands and setting nearby vegetation ablaze. Paradise and its surroundings were destroyed: 150,000 acres were incinerated, thousands of homes were leveled, and 85 people were killed. The town's population shrunk by more than half in the five years that followed the infamous Camp Fire. PG&E eventually pleaded guilty to 84 counts of manslaughter.

In the wake of the disaster, PG&E found itself on the hook for more than $10 billion in damages and insurance claims. Fortunately for the utility, a powerful politician came to its aid: Governor Gavin Newsom. The newly elected governor signed legislation that shielded utilities from potentially ruinous future wildfire liabilities, establishing a multibillion-dollar insurance fund financed in part by ratepayers. Meanwhile, PG&E ratepayers' bills are up nearly 70 percent since 2020.

Why would the governor go to bat for one of the most unpopular companies in California?

We reviewed financial records, spoke to a whistleblower, examined exclusive internal emails from the state's utilities commission, and discovered a straightforward scheme. PG&E funneled cash to entities linked to Newsom, his wife, and his political agenda. The governor's office, in turn, worked to benefit PG&E, including reviewing and apparently approving a crucial safety license. Finally, PG&E raised rates and raked in cash, even as its failures contributed to additional fires, one of which was lethal.

This is how Pacific Gas and Electric bought Gavin Newsom.

Utilities in California have a tough job. The state's terrain is varied and sometimes treacherous. Elected Democrats are constantly working to make gas more expensive. Often-incompetent regulators strive to make it hard to run any business, let alone a utility.

In California, utilities lobby politicians in hopes of buying favors. PG&E is no exception. From the time Gavin Newsom entered politics, the company cultivated a relationship that it hoped would bear fruit.

Across Newsom's nearly 30 years in politics, PG&E, through the utility and its foundation, donated at least $1 million to entities linked to him, his wife, and his pet causes. These donations were especially consequential for Newsom early in his career, when even several thousand dollars was enough to boost his emerging profile.

PG&E's support for Newsom indeed began early. In 2002, it gave $10,000 to then-San Francisco Supervisor Newsom's homeless-aid initiative. Between 2004 and 2008, it shuttled a total of $25,000 to his mayoral inaugurations. Three years later, after being elected lieutenant governor, Newsom solicited a $5,000 behested payment from PG&E to his inauguration host committee.

Then the cash started flooding in. Between 2013 and 2014, PG&E directed more than $10,000 to Newsom's reelection campaign for lieutenant governor. Before the 2018 elections, it made two huge payments to support his bid for governor: $58,400 directly to his campaign and $150,000 to a Newsom-aligned committee. He won both contests handily.

PG&E also bankrolled a nonprofit run by Newsom's wife. Between 2011 and 2018, it donated more than $350,000 to the Representation Project, Jennifer Siebel Newsom's nonprofit, which aims to advance "intersectional gender justice." It even earned credits on two of the nonprofit's films: Miss Representation, which focuses on alleged sexism against women in media, and The Mask You Live In, which focuses on "America's narrow definition of masculinity."

The Paradise fiasco eventually made PG&E politically toxic. In 2019, then-Newsom spokesman Nathan Click said the governor had stopped taking the company's money after his election the previous year. Click now serves as a spokesman for Wildfire Victims First, PG&E's joint-lobbying campaign to reduce potential awards for fire victims.

Even so, PG&E kept bankrolling Newsom's agenda. In 2020, PG&E steered $250,000 to support Proposition 16, a Newsom-endorsed measure to roll back California's ban on affirmative action. It later directed another $250,000 to support Newsom's Proposition 1, a mental-health-related initiative that passed with less than 51 percent of the vote.

For years, PG&E had written checks to Newsom, his wife, and his agenda that it doubtless one day hoped to see reciprocated. In 2019, after one of the worst disasters in state history, the utility would get its chance.

After the Paradise fire, PG&E was in dire straits. The company would eventually face a criminal indictment, 11-figure financial liability, and potential bankruptcy. Its only hope was a massive bailout.

Newsom and the California state legislature delivered. Their first gift came in 2019, when the governor signed A.B. 1054. The bill created the Wildfire Fund, a $21 billion fund for utilities whose equipment cause fires. Under the new law, utilities could pay some fire-related expenses from the fund if they had acted "reasonabl[y]" around the time of the disaster.

A utility might struggle to prove that it had acted reasonably before its equipment leveled an entire community. A.B. 1054 creates a way for utilities to inoculate themselves against this risk: "safety certification." If a utility receives a state-issued certificate before starting a fire, it is rebuttably presumed to have acted reasonably and faces limited exposure. A utility without a certificate, by contrast, could be forced to repay the fund in full.

The law charges California's Public Utilities Commission with issuing these certificates. Just one month after the bill passed, the CPUC faced a question: Should it award a safety certificate to PG&E?

The stakes were huge. Months earlier, PG&E had been responsible for a wildfire that killed more than 80 people, scorched more than 100,000 acres, and left a town in ruins. With a certificate, PG&E would get presumptive access to the Wildfire Fund for any disasters it caused over the next 12 months. Without one, the utility could face uncapped costs on top of what it already owed.

In August 2019, after just three weeks of deliberation, the commission awarded the utility a safety certificate. How could the commissioners have been so confident that PG&E had adequate safety protocols in place?

It turns out that not all of them were confident. We spoke to a whistleblower and reviewed exclusive internal CPUC emails. We can report that Governor Newsom's office appears to have reviewed and approved the safety certificate that PG&E received in the wake of the Paradise disaster - and after which the company's equipment contributed to multiple other fires, which killed four people.

Alice Stebbins was appointed as CPUC's executive director in 2018. She alleged that she was fired in September 2020 for, among other things, finding financial irregularities in the commission's books. Her lawyer said she was the "voice of change and . . . reason in an insane asylum."

Stebbins sent us a trove of internal CPUC emails from August 2019. The file contains several messages in which utilities commissioners discuss PG&E's application for a safety certificate. While the commission is technically an independent state agency, multiple messages refer to the prospect of the "GO" - apparently the governor's office - reviewing the results of the CPUC's deliberations.

PG&E officially requested a safety certificate on August 2. In the thread we reviewed, multiple officials raised concerns. Elizaveta Malashenko, a safety official, said how to handle "PG&E's implementation of safety culture recommendations" was an "open question" for the commission. Lonn Maier, a project supervisor, highlighted PG&E's alleged failures to implement fire-prevention measures at its "Fulton - Fitch" project.

Maier was shot down. Commission counsel J. Jason Reiger advised against considering the alleged failures in light of findings from an earlier, consultant-conducted review of PG&E's policies.

"The short answer is that I don't think [the earlier findings] are related enough to bring the Fulton Fitch situation into the Safety Certificate process," he wrote.

Reiger claimed that A.B. 1054 represented "a minimum standard." The CPUC could have imposed regulations beyond what the statute required, but Reiger suggested that it only do so as part of a "larger conversation."

The email chains suggest that the governor's office reviewed the draft certificate before it was finalized.

"I think the GO would most certainly want to see again," wrote CPUC president Marybel Batjer.

Then-CPUC employee James Ralph, who claimed to have spoken with Newsom energy advisor Alice Reynolds, also instructed Stebbins to "hold this certificate for one day."

"I knew that they weren't anywhere even close to being ready," Stebbins told City Journal.

Nevertheless, Stebbins signed PG&E's safety certificate in August 2019. She says Batjer, under pressure from the governor's office, pressured her to do it. Batjer did not respond to a request for comment.

Less than a year later, the governor's office gave PG&E its second gift. A.B. 1054 was signed after the Camp Fire and didn't limit those liabilities. In 2020, Newsom helped broker a bankruptcy deal that helped keep the utility running.

The bankruptcy negotiations may have contributed to one of Newsom's biggest scandals. In 2020, around the height of California's draconian Covid-19 lockdowns, Newsom attended an unmasked dinner at the French Laundry restaurant in Napa Valley. The dinner celebrated the 50th birthday of lobbyist Jason Kinney, Newsom's friend and political adviser.

Both men had ties to PG&E's bankruptcy proceedings. Four months before the dinner, Kinney's firm, Axiom Advisors, was paid $400,000 to represent a committee of PG&E's creditors. Court documents show PG&E conditioned its support of the bankruptcy plan on reaching terms "acceptable to the Governor's Office."

In public, Newsom has regularly criticized PG&E. In October 2019, he insisted that he would hold the company "accountable to a degree they have not been held to before." A.B. 1054 and PG&E's bankruptcy agreement did impose some restrictions on the utility, such as requiring it to host an observer and temporarily withhold shareholder dividends.

But the lasting effect of Newsom's bankruptcy deal and A.B. 1054 was to keep PG&E afloat after the 2018 Paradise disaster - and to enable the utility to spark future wildfires.

The state's wildfire fund and bankruptcy deal gave PG&E a new lease on life. Most companies would have been chastened by having committed manslaughter and being brought to the brink of financial ruin. Not PG&E: the utility raised rates, gave its executives bonuses, and contributed to two more fires, killing more people.

Since 2020, PG&E has hiked ratepayers' bills some 70 percent. The CPUC approved six separate rate increases for PG&E customers in 2024 alone, and the utility has proposed rate increases for each of the next four years.

As ratepayers dole out more of their money to cover the utility's failures, PG&E executives have raked in massive bonuses and incentive compensation. Since 2020, the company has handed out millions to its executives in stock and other awards. Corporate CEO Patti Poppe collected a $6.6 million bonus in 2021 alone.

Despite these huge sums, PG&E's executives have presided over multiple fires since the bankruptcy deal.

The first of those came less than a year after a court confirmed the company's reorganization plan. In September 2020, a grey pine tree fell on some of the utility's wires in Shasta County. A massive blaze ensued, leveling more than 50,000 acres, destroying more than 200 structures, and killing four people.

In the aftermath of what officials called the Zogg Fire, the Shasta County D.A.'s office named PG&E in a 31-count indictment linked to multiple incidents, which featured four counts of manslaughter. The utility pleaded not guilty to all charges. Though the D.A. eventually dropped the charges, PG&E agreed to a $50 million settlement.

The following year, PG&E's equipment was involved in another fire, this time in Butte, Shasta, and other counties. A fir tree fell on PG&E-owned power lines near the Cresta Dam, sparking a fire that leveled more than 900,000 acres. One small town, Greenville, was decimated. PG&E settled once again.

PG&E is testing the system's limits. In September, the Fire Victim Trust, established as part of the utility's bankruptcy, announced its final distribution, which left nearly 29 percent of each processed claim unpaid.

"We can tell you why the stock isn't performing," one fire victim told reporters about PG&E's shares. "[It's] because they keep burning things down."

PG&E, which did not respond to a comment request, is grateful for Newsom's leadership. Earlier this year, Patti Poppe said that Newsom "has done incredible work" addressing wildfire risk and is "probably the leading governor in the nation."

PG&E and other state-backed utilities have brought California to a breaking point. The state utility wildfire fund, created as part of A.B. 1054, is almost empty. Unsurprisingly, Newsom has come to the utilities' defense.

The crisis came to a head last year. In January 2025, equipment belonging to SoCal Edison, another California utility, sparked a fire in Altadena that killed 19 people and destroyed more than 9,400 structures. The blaze created an estimated $15 billion in insured losses. The costs threaten to wipe out the state wildfire fund.

In early August, Newsom released a proposal that would further limit utilities' financial exposure after wildfires. A local news agency reported that Newsom's proposal did "not include any new rules, requirements or deadlines for the companies to clean up faulty equipment or underground their lines."

Newsom's proposal was unpopular, prompting him to abandon it. He will leave the governor's office in January and did not rule out holding a special session on wildfire liability on his way out the door. His office did not offer a responsive comment on this story.

Meantime, Californians continue to pay for the utilities' failures and live with the constant threat of town-destroying wildfires. Taxpayers may not like that bargain, but Pacific Gas and Electric seems to be getting exactly what it paid for.