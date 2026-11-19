Remember ABC's Deleted Trump Sons Hit Piece? Two Staffers Just Paid For It

ABC News has quietly put the reporter and the supervisor behind its botched October story on Donald Trump Jr.'s venture firm on paid leave, according to the Wall Street Journal's Joe Flint, who broke the news on X on Tuesday.

ABC News quietly put the reporter and supervisor of the October online story about Don Trump Jr.'s private equity firm 1789 Capital that was briefly pulled and subsequently republished, on paid leave. An ABC News spokesperson said, "No one's employment status has changed." — Joe Flint (@JBFlint) November 17, 2026

An ABC News spokesperson told Fox News Digital that "No one's employment status has changed" and declined further comment, while Fox reported that the two staffers were reprimanded after an internal probe and that rumors of firings are swirling.

The Oct. 7 story, headlined "Trump sons' investments have won billions in Pentagon contracts since his election," claimed that 1789 Capital - which lists Trump Jr. as one of six partners - had taken a "major stake" in Anduril through a $2.5 billion investment, and tied companies backed by Trump Jr. and Eric Trump to more than $6 billion in government contracts. It landed the same week Anduril announced a submarine parts shipyard in Baltimore.

The $2.5 billion was the size of Anduril's entire funding round, not 1789's check. An Anduril spokesperson told Semafor that 1789 put in $50 million and owns roughly 0.13% of the company, with no major investor rights. Alexa Henning, a spokesperson for 1789 Capital, said she had explained exactly that to ABC.

This post shows you have literally zero financial literacy.



1789 Capital does not have a "major stake" in Anduril.



It's false to say Vulcan, Firehawk, and PsiQuantum are "backed by Don Jr and Eric Trump."'



Here's a small lesson, that I also explained to ABC, the "reporter"... — Alexa Henning (@alexahenning) October 8, 2026

ABC pulled the story within a day without a word of explanation, after the reporter had told Anduril that editors were standing by the "major stake" language, Semafor reported. An ABC producer then told the companies named in it that the piece had been "published prematurely." On Oct. 9 the network republished a rewritten version with no byline under a new, far tamer headline, "New shipyard announced amid earlier Democratic concerns about potential conflicts of interest."

The new version opens with a correction: "A version of this story published on Oct. 7 contained errors in the description of certain company investments, government contracts and event chronologies." It now says 1789 invested $50 million as part of the $2.5 billion round, and that investment decisions at the fund are made by a three-person committee that does not include Trump Jr.

Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) asked FCC Chairman Brendan Carr to investigate what he called "ABC's political hit job" on Anduril and the Trump family, reminding the network that its broadcast licenses "are a privilege, not a right." Carr ordered a probe after receiving the letter, according to an FCC source cited by CNN's Brian Stelter. Disney, ABC's parent, is separately suing to stop the FCC from forcing its stations into early license renewal.

1789 Capital has weighed legal action against ABC, and Henning says nobody from the network asked the firm for comment before the original story ran. Asked by Fox on Wednesday whether a lawsuit is still being considered, she answered with a warning: "This should be a cautionary tale for any other reporters who continue to traffic in this false narrative."