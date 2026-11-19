Reparations For Everyone!

Authored by Jeff Davidson via American Thinker,

Presidential wannabe Gavin Newsom champions reparation movements in California. You know, the state requiring people today, who've never owned slaves, to pay people who never were slaves. This comes 163 years after slavery was abolished in the U.S., and 62 years after Jim Crow laws were overturned by the Civil Rights Act and the Voting Rights Act.

For all the consternation regarding reparations, maybe someone ought to consider who among those in the U.S. have been aggrieved, for how long, with what impact, how recently, and with any ramifications to this day? In other words, objectively assess the claims.

Numerous minorities throughout U.S. history made notable contributions, but many such groups remain unknown.

Who Denied Whom?

Emigrating to the U.S. in the 1890s and again in the 1910s, European Jews were systematically shunned by every organization of prominence, kept out of the guilds, denied housing, and eschewed by "polite" society. The Irish were once considered vermin. Italians, Greeks, and eastern Europeans were deemed undesirable. So, should we pay reparations to all these descendants?

In the 1890s, Chinese workers residing on the Pacific coast - particularly in Los Angeles and San Francisco, but also Seattle - were treated poorly. Pay their descendants as well, Governor Newsom?

California's Central Pacific Railroad employed 12,000+ Chinese in the 1800s, as young as age 12. This cadre of laborers represented the largest industrial workforce in America. Indeed, first-generation Chinese made up 90% of the individuals employed by the Central Pacific Railroad.

100 Years of Neglect

For 120 years, next to nothing was documented about this workforce. Concurrently, American and European workers of the same era had been chronicled at length.

Then, in 2012, the "Chinese Railroad Workers in North America Project" compiled an array of documents, photos, oral accounts, and artifacts pertaining to this chapter of U.S. history. Guess what? The Chinese railroad workforce accounted for most of the labor-intensive tasks: slicing or blasting through granite, and laying railroad track across the western states.

These workers were quite productive; prior to arriving in America, many had been carpenters, woodworkers, silversmiths, blacksmiths, and even architects. They were a skilled and often educated labor pool. Yet, historians ignored them or only wrote about them in the collective sense.

Redressing All of History

Pioneers in the black freedom movement, such as Frederick Douglass, Harriet Tubman, Sojourner Truth, and Booker T. Washington, are widely cited in history books. Chinese leaders in this same era are unknown, and the Chinese workforce viewed as monolithic: no distinct personalities, objectives, or aspirations. Tellingly, were Chinese workers underpaid? Yes. Did they sustain high injury, illness, and mortality rates on the job? Yes. Could workers aspire to U.S. citizenship? No.

Amazingly, half of U.S. citizens - women - were denied the right to vote until 1920. Earlier, they were excluded from education, certain professions, and even property ownership. So, Governor Newsom, do we pay reparations to half the population, in addition to all the other aggrieved groups?

What about Caucasian males? Their sacrifices have been extraordinary. A minimum of 360,000 Union troops perished in the U.S. Civil War. Another one million-plus suffered grave injuries, and many endured miserable lives thereafter. What about their descendants? After 1865, Caucasian abolitionists, primarily male, represented 25% of all lynching victims. How much do their descendants receive in reparations?

To embrace the complexity of the issue, did you know that the ancestors of four out of five U.S. Caucasians arrived in the U.S. after 1880? How much should these descendants pay in reparations to others? My four Caucasian grandparents arrived after 1907, settling in Connecticut and Massachusetts. How much do I pay?

Folly, at Best

The campaign to redress all of history is pure folly. Should the descendants of all others who weren't treated fairly be given reparations? We cannot redress such incidents, everywhere, for all time. Nor should we.

The history of the U.S., as with EVERY other country on Earth, is replete with unfairness and injustice. Leftists are the only ones unaware of this - or perhaps they couldn't care less.

The reparations proposed by some would total $14 trillion. Concurrently, the U.S. has spent nearly $22 trillion on affirmative action and wealth redistribution programs dating back to Lyndon Johnson's "Great Society," with Caucasians footing most of the bill. $22 trillion equates to at least $13,000 per year, every year, to each black person alive, in each year since 1965. This sum amounts to well more than $500,000 per person who has been alive during all those years.

Should the $22 trillion be deducted from the reparations total? OMG! The $14 trillion request for reparations is $8 trillion less than what the U.S. government has already paid for 61 years of programs for minorities!

Time to settle the debt! That will be $8,000,000,000,000, please.