Revealed: Trump Admin Cleared 879,868 Nvidia, AMD AI Chips For China, A Third For Pentagon-Listed Military Companies

Export license records released Thursday by the House Foreign Affairs Committee show that the Trump administration approved more than 879,000 of Nvidia's H200 and AMD's MI325X AI chips for Chinese companies, including Alibaba and Tencent, which the Pentagon lists as Chinese military companies.

Nvidia and AMD asked to ship 3.4 million of the chips to China between December and May. As of May 11, the Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) had signed off on 879,868 of them across 21 license applications, according to the documents.

Tencent and its subsidiaries were approved for 150,000 chips, Alibaba for 75,000, Baidu for 43,000 and BYD for 4,000. All four are on the Pentagon's 2026 list of Chinese military companies, and together they account for 272,000 chips, nearly a third of everything Commerce approved.

Nvidia's applications also named Maginfra and New Matrix, two companies that committee chairman Brian Mast (R-Fla.) says are fronts for smuggling chips into China. "Both are fake companies," Mast said, adding that if BIS approved sales through them, it is "of tremendous concern to us." Reporters for the New York Times found empty offices at both companies' addresses this month, and ownership ties to US-sanctioned firms.

.@RepBrianMast: I swore an oath to the United States of America, not the United States of NVIDIA.



Our most advanced chips should never end up in the hands of China. Americans deserve to know how this happened and we will be getting answers. pic.twitter.com/BsUp4BpOQ7 — House Foreign Affairs Committee Majority (@HouseForeignGOP) November 16, 2026

How many of the approved chips actually reached China is not clear from the records.

An Nvidia spokesperson told The Hill that "the review and licensing process spanned more than half a year, with approvals subject to strict conditions and limited volumes," and added: "Despite receiving some licenses, we have since stopped shipping H200s to China."

Mast used his authority under the Export Control Reform Act, which lets the committee make license information public when withholding it would be contrary to the national interest. The committee called the release "the most detailed public disclosure in the history of the Export Control Reform Act."

Rep. Gregory Meeks of New York, the committee's top Democrat, said at Thursday's business meeting that the administration's handling of chip exports "has put our national security and technology edge at risk," and that "the Bureau of Industry and Security has failed to enforce the rules." He added: "Congress must now conduct rigorous oversight of the administration's policies."

The Trump admin's handling of chip export controls has risked our national security.



HFAC is disclosing BIS license info related to the sale of Nvidia H200 and AMD chips to China.



In the weeks ahead, this committee will conduct rigorous oversight of the admin’s policies. pic.twitter.com/Wf3HCWEhPm — House Foreign Affairs Committee Dems (@HouseForeign) November 19, 2026

Trump opened the door last December, posting that the US would let Nvidia ship H200s to "approved customers in China," adding that "25% will be paid to the United States of America."

Trump: I have informed President Xi, of China, that the United States will allow NVIDIA to ship its H200 products to approved customers in China, and other Countries, under conditions that allow for continued strong National Security. President Xi responded positively! $25% will… pic.twitter.com/PWzC87dRmG — Acyn (@Acyn) December 8, 2025

In January, Nvidia general counsel Tim Teter told more than a dozen officials writing the H200's export terms that he had met with Trump and Jensen Huang, and that "He wants this to go fast," as we reported last week. Months earlier, Commerce's own investigation of Megaspeed, the Singapore company suspected of diverting Nvidia chips to China, stalled after Teter reached out to the agents running it.

Huang resigned as Nvidia's CEO on Nov. 12 after reports of an affair with Alice Huang, a former Megaspeed executive US officials suspect of working for Chinese intelligence. He is due to sit for a closed-door interview with the committee and two others on Dec. 1, with Teter following on Dec. 2.

On Monday, Commerce closed the loophole that let Chinese companies rent Nvidia computing power from data centers in third countries. The records Mast released show what the front door let through before that: 879,868 chips approved, more than 30% of them for companies the Pentagon ties to China's military.