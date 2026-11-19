Russia To Let Retail Investors Trade Bitcoin On Margin

Authored by Micah Zimmerman via Bitcoin Magazine,

Russia's central bank plans to let ordinary investors trade bitcoin and other crypto on margin, capped at 300,000 rubles with a broker, a senior Bank of Russia official said this week, days after retail buying became legal.

Olga Shishlyannikova, director of the central bank's department of investment financial intermediaries, outlined the plan at the Ural Conference hosted by NAUFOR, the national association of securities market participants, RBC Investments reported. She said the margin rule and two other acts are under review at Russia's Justice Ministry, and the regulator expects them to be registered by the end of 2026.

It is not yet clear whether the 300,000-ruble margin limit for non-qualified investors will be shared with the existing cap on crypto purchases or counted separately.

The central bank first published draft margin rules in July. Under that draft, brokers could accept cryptocurrencies as collateral for margin positions, and their clients could sell short. Both qualified and non-qualified investors would be able to trade on margin, with retail crypto trades subject to limits set by the Bank of Russia.

The draft also added crypto to the risk-coverage ratios brokers use to police leveraged trades. Those ratios set how far a broker can lend against a client's portfolio and when positions are forcibly closed.

Crypto funds expected in 2027

Shishlyannikova also said the central bank expects the first Russian mutual funds that hold crypto directly to appear in 2027. Professional market participants have already filed applications to register such funds, she said.

"Yes, we are considering the possibility next year of amending the relevant regulations to allow funds intended for qualified investors to buy cryptocurrency," Shishlyannikova said. The regulator is not considering the same access for funds sold to non-qualified investors, she added.

In late September, the central bank allowed fund managers to invest qualified investors' money in cash-settled instruments tied to crypto prices, in a directive registered with the Justice Ministry. The proposed change would let those funds hold the coins themselves.

Futures for retail can wait

Retail access to crypto futures will take longer. Deputy Governor Philipp Gabunia told reporters on Thursday that the Bank of Russia could let non-qualified investors trade crypto-linked futures once the spot market is running, if it sees no risks, Interfax reported.

"For non-qualified investors, this could be a very sensitive story. Let's launch, and now we'll see how it starts to work," Gabunia said. "If we don't see risks, we'll allow it. Non-qualified investors will have to be a little patient."

Gabunia said the market's shape could still shift, including which coins are admitted and which derivatives are offered on them. "Legislation is now changing this configuration a lot," he said.

He said the central bank does not expect "super-large" turnover on Russia's crypto market. Qualified investors can already trade futures tied to bitcoin, ether, Solana, XRP and Tron on Russian exchanges. Gabunia did not give a timeline for retail access.

Russia's law on digital currencies took effect Sept. 1, setting up rules for crypto trading through exchanges, brokers and trust managers, plus new crypto exchange offices and digital depositories. Qualified investors were cleared to buy crypto from that date.

The comments fill in the next steps on a calendar that has moved quickly this month. Since Nov. 17, non-qualified investors in Russia have been able to buy bitcoin, ether and Tether's USDT through brokers and crypto exchange offices, capped at 300,000 rubles a year per intermediary, or roughly $3,600.

A separate central bank ordinance lets exchanges open organized crypto trading from Nov. 22, once the regulator approves their trading rules. Moscow Exchange, which is under U.S. sanctions, has said it plans to list bitcoin on Dec. 1, initially as a pilot.