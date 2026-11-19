Senate Kills House-Passed Resolution To End Iran War As Tillis Flips

Authored by Timothy Frudd via The Epoch Times,

The Senate voted against a war powers resolution that would have directed President Donald Trump to end U.S. military action against Iran.

The Senate's 48-51 vote on House Concurrent Resolution 93 comes more than two months after the U.S. House of Representatives voted 220-204 to pass the resolution.

The House and Senate have held numerous votes on war powers resolutions aimed at ending U.S. military operations in Iran since the start of Operation Epic Fury more than eight months ago.

Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), and Rand Paul (R-Ky.) joined most Democrats in support of the measure on Nov. 19.

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) was the only Democrat to vote with Republicans against the resolution.

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), who previously voted in favor of a war powers resolution, voted against the measure on Thursday.

The War Powers Resolution of 1973, which is also known as the War Powers Act, is intended to limit the president's authority to order military actions beyond 60 days without the approval of Congress.

The Trump administration has argued that the War Powers Act is unconstitutional and is not binding.

"Iran is not a war of choice. It's a war of necessity... There is no deal with Iran; they don't understand deals," Sen. Tim Sheehy (R-Mont.) said prior to Thursday's vote.