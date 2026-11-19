Taiwan Strangles The Shorts After The Taiex Loses 5,000 Points In Three Days

Regulators don't cut a short-selling quota twice in two weeks because the first cut worked.

On Thursday, hours after the Taiex plunged 1,768 points or 4.4% to 38,426.89, and the small-cap TPEx crashed 7.2% with more than 280 OTC names locked limit-down, Taiwan's Financial Supervisory Commission tightened the screws again: the intraday cap on short sales of borrowed shares drops from 3% to just 1% of a stock's 30-day average daily volume, and any stock that falls 3.5% or more in a session (down from 10%, i.e. limit-down) can't be shorted below the prior close the next day. The new rules take effect Friday, November 20, according to Goldman's securities lending desk and the FSC's own notice, in what Goldman's Peter Slater calls the second "Short Sell Ban" in as many weeks. As of Thursday's close, that trigger alone covers more than a thousand listed and OTC names, local press reported.

This is the second clampdown this month. As regular readers will recall, when the AI unwind sent Taipei into a bear market on November 6, the FSC cut the quota from 30% to 3% and lifted the short-sale margin to 130% from 90%, while the Finance Ministry readied its NT$500 billion (roughly $15 billion) National Stabilization Fund, and Seoul suspended margin calls next door. In other words, Taiwan has gone from 30% to 1% in 11 days, one thirtieth of where the cap stood at the start of the month.

Put differently, the regulator has now done in two weeks what took a global tariff panic to do in April 2025, and then some.

Below we walk through what forced Taipei's hand, who is actually doing the selling, how Goldman is telling hedge fund clients the new plumbing will pinch, and why the one buyer the rules can't conjure is the foreign long-only manager who has already left.

The Tape That Forced Taipei's Hand

Thursday's session was a mess even by this month's standards. The Taiex fell through 40,000 and then 39,000 to its lowest level since late April, TSMC (2330 TT) dropped 3.45% to NT$2,100, and foreigners dumped another NT$24.3 billion of main-board stock, per exchange data cited by Taiwan's CNA. The TPEx's 7.22% drop was its biggest since April last year and the eighth-largest percentage decline on record, according to Goldman.

Here is how Goldman's regional wrap described the session:

Taiwan: TAIEX -4.40%. Taiwan equities saw extraordinary intraday swings, with the TWSE falling through the psychological 40k and 39k levels to its lowest since late April, while the TPEx closed -7.22%, its largest drop since April last year and eighth-largest percentage decline ever. Selling accelerated sharply intraday, with HFs initially leading through outright selling and shorts before LO selling emerged in mega-cap tech. TSMC odd lots closed two ticks above round lots, suggesting heavier institutional/FINI selling rather than local buying. Pressure broadened across retail-favoured areas including MLCC, wafers and CPO, while eight of the next ten names behind TSMC and MediaTek by margin-long notional finished at or near limit down, pointing to potential local deleveraging as well. NVIDIA’s renewed post-earnings decline appeared to weigh heavily on sentiment after locals had been more bullish than FINI over the past month.

Translation: this wasn't just hedge funds pressing shorts. It was foreign long-only money finally hitting mega-cap tech, and leveraged locals getting margin-called out of the retail darlings (MLCC, wafers and CPO names). Nvidia's renewed post-earnings slide didn't help either: the stock that underpins the entire Taiwan supply chain is now roughly 36% below its October 6 record, per Investing.com.

The irony is that one week ago, in the middle of a 12% weekly melt-up that squeezed every short in sight, Goldman's Taiwan sales trader asked whether we were out of the woods, answered "not yet," and added that "cautious optimism is perhaps the most positive thing I can say for now." More importantly, here is what that desk heard from clients while the first cut was in force:

Sentiment. Sentiment is still cautious among foreigners; a lot of HFs faced serious short squeeze from this rally. Yet, many are still reluctant to cover all their short positions given the new short sell restrictions. and hence held on to the pain trades. Interestingly, market still exhaust short sell quota almost every day.

Read that again: the 3% quota was already being used up almost every day. Which means at 1%, it binds from the opening bell. Over the past three sessions, the Taiex has given back more than 5,200 points, or about 12%, by local press tallies, and is reportedly on course for its worst month since 2008 (we'll take the "reportedly" at face value until the month is over).

Taiwan's rates market noticed too: Goldman's Singapore rates desk said the near-5% equity selloff and tighter short-selling rules sent models piling back into TWD receivers, while the Taiwan dollar slid to its weakest level in more than 19 months. When a regulator has to step in to stop stocks from falling, bond traders smell stress, not stability. So do we.

Who's Selling? Everyone

The official framing is that shorts are the problem. Goldman's prime book says they are part of it. In the bank's latest Asia Prime chart pack (available to pro subs), Taiwan saw heavy selling month-to-date, with short sales outpacing long sales 1.2 to 1, as hedge funds both dumped longs and added new shorts. Taiwan and Korea continue to dominate net selling across the region, and Taiwan's net trading flows are now down close to 10% of Asia net MV year-to-date, second only to Korea.

Taiwan's hedge fund net allocation has dropped to 4.4% (24th percentile on a one-year basis), with gross down to 3.8%. That is still elevated on a five-year view (85th percentile), which tells you there is plenty of exposure left to unwind if the selling resumes.

But the shorts are a sideshow next to the foreign cash selling. Goldman's Taiwan strategists count US$54 billion of QFII net selling since early October, led almost entirely by tech. Year-to-date, foreigners have sold about $86 billion of Taiwanese equities, $69 billion of it in TSMC alone, per Goldman's flows tracker as of November 6, and that was before this week.

Meanwhile, short interest has been climbing. Taiwan's total short interest topped $50 billion this year, and at its peak was worth roughly 2% of the market cap ex-TSMC. Goldman's Taiwan strategists flagged the tell last Friday:

Tightened Short-Selling Rules: Foreign trading activity has moderated since the short-selling limit was cut from 30% to 3% of 30-day ADV, while retail participation has increased alongside the activation of the National Stabilization Fund. Short interest has still risen over the past week, possibly reflecting investors establishing short positions ahead of tighter quota availability.

In other words, the shorts front-ran the quota, and the regulator responded by shrinking the quota further. Nothing says "orderly market" like an arms race between hedge funds and the people who set the rules.

Retail Is Still Leveraged Long

The other side of the trade is the Taiwanese retail investor, who, unlike the foreigners, has been buying. Goldman says locals remain risk-on, with leveraged ETF exposure up to US$15 billion (0.9% of free float), and domestic funds have absorbed much of the foreign outflow through mutual fund subscriptions, buying about $32.6 billion of Taiwanese stocks this year through early November.

Last week Goldman noted that margin-unwind risk had eased, with margin loans down $2.5 billion to $13 billion and the maintenance ratio back near 165%, while the share of stocks below the 130% threshold had dropped to 27% from 39% (that was before this week's 12% puke, so expect those numbers to look much worse in the next update). Thursday's limit-down cascade across the margin-long favorites suggests the unwind is back on.

Which brings us to the NT$500 billion stabilization fund. Some napkin math: $15 billion is less than a third of the $54 billion foreigners have pulled since early October, and authorization doesn't mean the fund has deployed anything close to that amount. Diversification at its finest: the state buys what the foreigners sell, and the retail investor holds the leverage.

You Can Borrow It. Selling It Is Another Matter

For the hedge funds on the other side, the most useful document of the day was a short FYI from Goldman's Asia prime brokerage desk (available to pro subs), which re-sent its client FAQ from the first cut. From the FAQ Goldman's prime desk re-sent to clients this morning:

1. Will GS continue to offer LS borrow/locate? A1: Yes. GS will continue to offer LS borrow/locate, subject to availability and usual requirements 5. Will SBL fill rates be impacted? A5: We do not expect a material impact to fill rates. However, clients’ ability to execute short sales may be constrained by the applicable market wide short sell quota 11. Does GS provide Synthetic futures access for Index & SSF? HT & LT? A11: GS recently went live with its synthetic futures offering in Taiwan (Index & SSF). Currently live with HT only with LT coming in a few weeks, subject to internal applicable approvals

Put differently: Goldman will happily find you the stock to borrow; whether you're allowed to sell it short is up to a market-wide quota that just shrank by two thirds. Recalls may come, day-one recalls will be manual, and claw-backs should be under 1%.

The last answer is the most telling. Goldman just went live with synthetic futures access in Taiwan for index and single-stock futures. And according to the bank's strategists, foreigners added $3.1 billion of net short futures in the week the first cut took effect. Restrict cash shorts, and the hedges simply move to the derivatives market, where they tend to hit the cash market through arbitrage anyway.

49 Days, Or 145?

The question every PM is asking is how long this lasts. Goldman's prime desk FAQ notes that the last quota cut, on April 7, 2025, when Trump's "Liberation Day" tariffs sent Taiwan stocks into their biggest one-day drop on record, took the cap from 30% to 3% and lasted 49 calendar days. But a just-published note from Goldman's Peter Slater digs up a longer precedent, and it is the one that matters more. Here is the bank's history of FSC clampdowns, which we have rebuilt below:

Taiwan FSC Short-Selling Clampdowns, 2022 To Today:

Measure 2022 tightening cycle April 2025 tariff selloff Oct-Nov 2026 selloff Further tightening Effective Oct 1, 2022; tightened again Oct 12 and Oct 24 Apr 7, 2025 Nov 9, 2026 Nov 20, 2026 Intraday cap on borrowed-share short sales (% of 30-day ADV) 30% → 20% → 10% 30% → 3% 30% → 3% 3% → 1% Minimum short-sale margin 90% → 100% → 120% 90% → 130% 90% → 130% Unchanged No shorting the day after a 3.5%+ drop Yes No No Yes Collateral for margin shortfalls Broadened Broadened, kept after curbs expired Broadened (incl. foreign securities in sub-brokerage accounts) Unchanged Corporate measures None None Buybacks and investor briefings encouraged Unchanged Exit Lifted Feb 23-24, 2023 (~145 days) Reverted May 26, 2025 (49 days) No end date announced Unchanged Source: ZeroHedge, Goldman Sachs Investment Research (via Peter Slater, Nov 19, 2026), Taiwan FSC. Day counts are ZH calculations from Goldman's dates.

Two things jump out. First, the 3.5% next-day ban hasn't been used since the 2022 bear market, and even the tariff panic didn't warrant it. Second, the 2022 episode, which was also a tech-led bear market, kept the curbs in place for roughly 145 days by our count, three times as long as the tariff episode.

The bull case writes itself: it worked last time. But last time the shock had an off switch, and Trump hit it with a 90-day pause within a week. This time the shock is the AI capex cycle itself, which looks a lot more like 2022 than April 2025, and there's no one in Washington or Santa Clara who can press "pause" on the market's doubts about hyperscaler capex budgets. Asia's ultimate AI proxy is pricing exactly that, and banning the people who say it out loud won't change the math.

Seoul Is The Template

If you want to see where this goes, look roughly 1,500 kilometers north. The Kospi is down more than 40% from its June record, lost 12% in November alone, and broke below 5,000 on Tuesday, according to Reuters; we first flagged the break below 5,000 back on November 6, as Seoul suspended margin rules for three months.

The wealth effect is already in the data: Korean consumption contracted in the third quarter for the first time in nearly two years, and Citi economist Kim Jin-wook says the recent rout has nearly wiped out households' year-to-date equity gains, with downside risks to fourth-quarter consumption. Retail deposits at Korean brokers have dropped from a record 136.8 trillion won in late June to 86.9 trillion won. Goldman's prime book shows Korea's hedge fund net allocation at 2.3%, in the 11th percentile of the past year.

As we discussed back in September, Korea's market was held up by buybacks and retail leverage, until the only buyer left the building. Taiwan has the same ingredients (a single AI megacap, leveraged retail, foreign sellers), just with a bigger stabilization fund. Korea, for what it's worth, bounced on Thursday. We'll see how long that lasts.

Banning The Messenger

Short-selling bans have a long and undistinguished record: the SEC's 2008 ban on shorting financials didn't stop financial stocks from falling further. Taiwan's own data say the same thing: foreign long-only sellers, not shorts, are the marginal sellers, and a quota on borrowed shares does nothing to stop a QFII from selling TSMC it already owns.

Even Goldman's own strategists are hedging: in their 2027 outlook, cited by Slater, the bank's Asia strategy team downgraded Taiwan to Market Weight from Overweight and cut its 2027 Taiex target to 50,000, which still implies about 30% upside from here, so call it a downgrade with a buy-the-dip asterisk. The reason, per the team: "Strong earnings remain supportive, but Taiwan's highly concentrated AI-capex risks combined with relatively high valuation premiums and elevated volatility temper risk/reward." They add that heavy foreign selling has been absorbed by retail and ETF inflows, but foreign ownership and domestic leverage both remain elevated. Translation: the exit door is still crowded on both sides.

Goldman's Singapore rates desk put it best: "If equity stress persists, duration has room to respawn."

We agree, and expect the stress to persist. The quota cut might buy a few days of short covering, as the first one did with last week's 12% squeeze, but with the AI capex trade unwinding and foreigners still selling, the more likely template is 2022's 145 days, not April 2025's 49. Then again, when the regulator has already gone from 30% to 1%, there's only one number left: zero.

Much more in the full Goldman Asia Prime chart pack, the Short Selling Q&A, the Taiwan Kickstart and Slater's clampdown history, available to pro subs.