The End Of Man: The Real Danger Isn't Artificial Intelligence

Authored by John & Nisha Whitehead via The Rutherford Institute,

"Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold." - W.B. Yeats, "The Second Coming"

We have been suffering through a veritable cascade of technological failures.

First came a massive Microsoft outage that disrupted Outlook and other online services around the globe.

Then came a nationwide ground stop that brought air travel across America to a standstill, disrupting thousands of flights and leaving travelers stranded.

Then major banks experienced problems with their online systems.

Then United Airlines grounded departing flights after yet another computer failure.

Then reports that the highly classified network that the National Security Agency uses for its internal communications had gone down.

Then Apple joined the growing list of technology giants experiencing widespread disruptions, with users reporting problems accessing iCloud, the App Store, Apple Music and other services.

One breakdown after another. Communications disrupted. Transportation paralyzed. Financial services interrupted. Sensitive information potentially at risk. Millions of Americans reminded just how dependent their daily lives have become on technologies they neither understand nor control.

This is what happens when technology goes haywire.

Or is it?

Speculation was quick to point the finger at artificial intelligence, especially in the wake of the nationwide airline shutdown.

After all, the Trump administration had only recently expanded the FAA's new SMART artificial-intelligence system to air traffic control centers across the country.

The administration has also been aggressively promoting AI (or SI for Super Intelligence as Trump insists it be called) as the answer to everything from government inefficiency to national security, even as it pushes to reduce regulatory barriers and expand the use of automated systems.

Yet the Trump administration insists AI had nothing to do with the airline shutdown.

Instead, federal officials blamed the disruption on a malfunction involving aging air traffic control infrastructure, with problems arising as equipment was being replaced and communications systems updated.

Perhaps so.

Meanwhile, the FBI issued a report about another technological danger: autonomous AI hacking tools such as Artex AI that are being used to launch cyberattacks across the U.S. and globally and breach networks in under three hours.

But whether the culprit is artificial intelligence, cyberattackers, outdated equipment, poor planning, inadequate maintenance, human error or some combination of these factors, the larger problem remains.

Who is responsible when the technological systems upon which society depends begin to fail?

Who is accountable when government officials and corporate executives rush to embrace new technologies without ensuring that the safeguards, infrastructure and human oversight needed to manage them are in place?

And what happens when we become so dependent on technology - and so willing to surrender responsibility for managing it - that we can no longer distinguish between the failure of a machine and the failure of the human beings entrusted with its operation?

We've been asking the wrong question about artificial intelligence.

Maybe the real danger isn't that machines might become smarter than human beings.

Maybe it's the human hunger for power - and our willingness to surrender control to those who wield it.

Hollywood has spent decades warning us about machines that might someday become so intelligent, so independent and so powerful that they no longer need human beings.

In Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey, the seemingly infallible computer HAL 9000 turns against the astronauts who have entrusted their lives to its control. The machine, designed to serve humanity, becomes a threat to the very people it was created to assist.

Yet the more unsettling vision may come from an unlikely source: Pixar's animated children's film WALL-E. In WALL-E, humanity has abandoned an uninhabitable Earth and retreated to a massive spaceship where nearly every human need is anticipated and satisfied by machines.

People no longer walk. They no longer work. They barely notice the world around them. They are entertained, fed, transported and distracted by systems that make virtually every decision for them. They have become passive consumers of their own existence.

The machines haven't needed to wage war against humanity. Human beings have largely surrendered their independence willingly, trading responsibility for convenience and freedom for comfort. Even the ship's captain must struggle to reclaim his authority from an automated system programmed to maintain the status quo.

The distinction is telling.

In 2001, the nightmare is a machine that refuses to surrender control. In WALL-E, the nightmare is a humanity that has forgotten how to exercise it. Both films arrive at a troubling truth: technology becomes dangerous when human beings cease to exercise meaningful control over it.

And therein lies the problem: we have confused technological progress with human progress.

We have become extraordinarily adept at inventing machines capable of performing tasks that earlier generations could scarcely imagine.

We can split atoms, launch rockets into space, communicate instantaneously across continents, map the human genome, monitor populations from satellites and build computers capable of processing staggering amounts of information. Yet none of these technological achievements has necessarily made us wiser, more compassionate, more ethical or more capable of exercising restraint.

History demonstrates how readily human beings turn their greatest inventions into instruments of destruction, exploitation and control.

Consider the atomic bomb.

The discovery of nuclear fission opened the door to extraordinary scientific advances. It also made possible weapons capable of obliterating entire cities.

In August 1945, the United States dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, killing tens of thousands of people immediately and many more in the aftermath.

The bombs did not decide to destroy those cities. Human beings did.

The same technology that made it possible to launch rockets into space also made possible missiles capable of delivering nuclear warheads across continents.

The same computers that revolutionized medicine, science, education and communication have helped give rise to a surveillance state capable of monitoring and tracking entire populations.

The internet, once hailed as an instrument of free expression and democratized knowledge, has also become a tool for collecting personal information, manipulating behavior and monitoring dissent.

Cameras become instruments of surveillance. Databases become tools for profiling and targeting people. Drones become weapons of remote warfare.

And now artificial intelligence threatens to magnify all of these capabilities, allowing governments, corporations and criminals to monitor, manipulate and control human behavior on an unprecedented scale.

The technology may be new, but the human impulses driving its misuse are as old as civilization itself.

Consider the FBI's latest warning about ARTEX, an artificial-intelligence tool originally developed to help cybersecurity professionals identify weaknesses in computer networks.

In the hands of cybercriminals, that same technology has become a weapon.

According to the FBI, hackers have used ARTEX to automate cyberattacks against financial institutions, government agencies and private companies, with some attacks progressing from initial targeting to privileged access in less than three hours.

Meanwhile, Google's Threat Intelligence Group warns that malicious actors are increasingly deploying autonomous AI systems capable of identifying vulnerabilities and carrying out attacks at machine speed, with dramatically reduced human intervention.

Think about that.

Technology intended to identify security weaknesses and protect computer networks is being turned into a weapon for exploiting those weaknesses.

The machines didn't suddenly develop criminal intentions. Human beings created the tools, identified the targets and put the systems to work.

Artificial intelligence has not eliminated human greed, arrogance or the lust for power. It has given those impulses greater reach, greater speed and greater power.

We cannot afford to ignore the human beings behind the machines: the people who create the systems, finance them, deploy them, profit from them and look the other way when those systems are used to violate human rights.

And we especially cannot afford to ignore those who wield these technologies in the name of government.

Increasingly, we find ourselves navigating a world in which government agencies defer to computers as intermediaries in the relationship between the government and the populace.

We are being told to accept computerized decisions because they appear objective. We are urged to surrender personal information because convenience seems more important than privacy. We are persuaded to permit automated systems to make consequential judgments about human lives because questioning those systems requires effort, expertise and vigilance.

And we are forced to deal with the consequences of a government that treats anything generated by a computer as evidence that must be correct.

But computers can be wrong. Algorithms can be biased. Databases can contain errors. Automated systems can perpetuate and magnify the mistakes, prejudices and political agendas of those who build and operate them.

Greed turns technological advances into opportunities for exploitation.

Personal data becomes a commodity. Human behavior becomes something to be predicted, manipulated and monetized. The promise of greater efficiency becomes justification for cutting costs, eliminating human safeguards and concentrating even more power in fewer hands.

And when something goes wrong, the consequences are borne not necessarily by those who profited from the technology, but by the ordinary people whose lives depend upon it.

Arrogance and the quest for power convince those in power that technological capability is a green light to proceed.

Because the government can monitor communications, it assumes it should. Because it can track people's movements, it does. Because it can deploy drones, predictive algorithms, facial recognition systems and increasingly autonomous weapons, it does.

But the ability to do something has never been the same as the right to do it.

The government does not acquire a constitutional exemption merely because its abuses are carried out by a computer rather than a human being. Indeed, the more powerful the technology, the greater the need for meaningful restraints on the people who control it.

Fifty years ago, the Senate's Church Committee exposed extensive abuses by America's intelligence agencies, including surveillance operations directed against citizens exercising their constitutional rights.

The warning was unmistakable: government power, particularly when exercised secretly and without effective oversight, can become a direct threat to the freedoms it is supposed to protect.

That was 1976.

Today, the surveillance capabilities available to government agencies would have been almost unimaginable to the officials investigated half a century ago.

Yet the constitutional questions remain the same.

Who watches the watchers? What happens to the Fourth Amendment and due process when surveillance and decisions affecting liberty are entrusted to opaque technological systems? Who holds the government accountable when it uses technology to circumvent the constitutional restraints meant to keep its power in check?

These are not merely technological questions. They are questions about power, freedom and human responsibility.

Forty years ago, in 1986, I explored many of these concerns in my book The End of Man.

At a time when artificial intelligence seemed largely confined to laboratories and science fiction, I devoted a chapter to the implications of creating machines that might increasingly shape - and potentially diminish - our understanding of what it means to be human.

The concern was not simply that computers might someday become powerful enough to dominate society. It was that human beings themselves were increasingly being reduced to systems of information, objects to be classified, studied, managed and manipulated.

As I warned then, "Man is not a machine."

Human beings are more than information processors, data points or collections of predictable behaviors. Our humanity is bound up with our capacity for compassion, conscience, independent judgment and moral responsibility.

Yet even forty years ago, we were beginning to view ourselves as little more than machines.

The question I posed then remains just as urgent today: "How will we view ourselves tomorrow?"

Four decades later, that tomorrow has arrived.

We have become increasingly willing to allow machines to make decisions we should be questioning, corporations to manipulate information and governments to acquire surveillance powers that would have horrified earlier generations.

And when those systems fail - or are deliberately used to violate our rights - we allow the people responsible to hide behind the technology itself. "The computer made the mistake," "the algorithm flagged the wrong person," "the database contained an error," "the artificial intelligence made the decision" - as if the machine were an independent moral actor, rather than a system designed, deployed and controlled by human beings.

There is an important difference between a machine that fails and a human being who refuses to accept responsibility for its failure.

This is precisely why the Constitution matters.

The Bill of Rights was not written for a world of artificial intelligence, facial recognition, mass data collection or automated warfare. It was written for a world in which human beings, entrusted with power, could not always be trusted to exercise that power responsibly.

Greed remains greed. Arrogance remains arrogance. And tyranny does not become less dangerous simply because it is administered by an algorithm.

Nor can we expect technology to rescue us from the moral failures of the people who wield it.

A smarter computer cannot substitute for a functioning conscience. A more efficient government cannot compensate for the loss of constitutional restraints. A more technologically advanced society is not necessarily a freer, wiser or more humane society.

In The End of Man, I also contemplated a future in which humanity's technological creations might become so powerful that they would presume to take the place of God. I wrote:

If all goes according to plan for the AI people, one can imagine and expect a "metallic" future. It might go something like this: In some lonely outpost in the distant future where all the computers in the universe are linked together, some foreboding human servant asks, "Is there a God?" Striking the questioner down for his impudence, the computers reply, "Now there is."

Fast-forward to 2021, when Mo Gawdat, a former Google executive, warned of the extraordinary power of artificial intelligence: "The reality is we're creating God."

Think about that.

We have become so enthralled with our own inventions, so convinced of our technological brilliance, that we are contemplating the creation of machines whose power might rival - and eventually exceed - our ability to control them.

Yet perhaps the greater danger isn't that machines will become gods.

It's that human beings, in their arrogance and hunger for power, will begin to act as though they are gods themselves.

We have confused technological progress with human progress. We have mistaken intelligence for wisdom, power for virtue, and the ability to do something for the right to do it.

And as in WALL-E, we risk becoming so comfortable being managed, entertained and protected by systems beyond our control that we forget what it means to govern ourselves.

Forty years after The End of Man, the question confronting humanity is not simply how intelligent our machines will become. It is how much of our own humanity we are willing to surrender in the pursuit of technological progress.

The greatest danger may not come from a machine that learns to think like a human being.

It may come from human beings who stop thinking, stop questioning, stop resisting and stop taking responsibility for the world they are creating.

In the end, the machines may not be what brings about the end of man.

We may accomplish that all on our own.

We publish a variety of perspectives. Nothing written here is to be construed as representing the views of ZeroHedge.