"Today Feels Important...": US Equity Indices Plunge As Anthropic Open Looms

Update (1045ET): Unfortunately for Goldman's Rich Privorotsky, the early squeeze in stocks has faded very rapidly. As the indicative price for Anthropic's IPO open increases (latest around $105 from $83 IPO), so the US Majors have tumbled since the US cash market opened...

...and SPX has broken back below its 200DMA...

~~~~~

The biggest IPO in history opens on the Nasdaq this morning, and hedge funds have rarely owned less of the sector it belongs to.

Per Goldman Prime, the hedge fund book's net weight in tech has slumped to roughly 18%, against a 29% weight in the index: an 11-point underweight, roughly matching the deepest levels in five years and a stunning reversal from mid-2026, when the pros were briefly overweight the sector. Which is why Goldman's head of EMEA Delta One trading Rich Privorotsky titled his Thursday morning note "Pivotal. Rates Resilient. Heavy Tech Selling." (available to pro subs), and opened his risk section with three words:

"Today feels important. SPX precariously holding its 200d, street gamma positioning is meant to be very short but vol was soggy yesterday for the first time in a while (particularly post VIX expiry). With VIX in the mid 20s and Thanksgiving next week, there is a meaningful potential tailwind if the market can simply stabilize. Stability can beget stability."

In other words, the selling has gone so far that merely not falling could be enough to spark a squeeze. And with Nasdaq futures up nearly 2% this morning on the back of Anthropic's above-range pricing, today is the test.

"Doesn't Take Much Good News To Squeeze"

The overnight picture was less festive outside the US. Privorotsky notes America "absorbed plenty of bad news yesterday, but Asia struggling": Goldman's TSMC-exposed basket is down 8%, and Asian data center names are under pressure. The culprit is the Commerce Department's new BIS rule, which we covered earlier this week: it requires licenses for advanced chip shipments to Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Brazil, and for any data center anywhere selling more than 12 million TPP of compute to China-parented customers (offshore operators already doing so get 90 days to get a license or wind it down). Per Privorotsky, the BIS rules mean "delayed projects, displaced demand and excess infrastructure capacity. Hard to quantify, but clearly was not fully priced in Asia."

Translation: the Johor and Singapore data center boom, built in no small part to rent GPUs to Chinese customers who couldn't buy them, just lost its best customer. (The first domino, a frozen $480 million loan linked to ByteDance, has already fallen.)

And yet, Privorotsky points out, the offset is positioning:

"The offset is positioning… two months of aggressive selling have left valuations depressed across global semis. Doesn't take much good news to squeeze, and although the BIS implications may not be fully digested in parts of Asia supply chain, if they can be compartmentalized that's encouraging."

Here is how depressed: the chart below, from Goldman's prime brokerage analytics team, tracks the PB book's net weight in tech (blue) against the sector's index weight (orange). The teal line, the over/underweight, has swung from roughly +2% at the June peak to -11% as of Monday (all levels read off the chart, so approximate):

Goldman's PB team made the same point in its latest chart pack, titled "Fundamental L/S Net Exposure Below Liberation Day Lows. Value Rotation." Put differently, funds have spent two months selling the AI trade and buying everything else, and when you are that short relative to the benchmark, a single good day for tech forces a lot of people to chase. Diversification at its finest.

Hawkish Waller, Hawkish Minutes... And Bonds Rallied Anyway

The other thing that caught Privorotsky's eye was the bond market's refusal to panic. Wednesday served up Waller reprising his 50bps hike call, minutes showing "almost all" FOMC members see more hikes, plus some ECB regulatory noise. The response:

"Hawkish Waller, Fed minutes and ECB regulatory noise, yet bonds rallied. Back end well bid, curve bull flattening, front end broadly unchanged. Australia particularly interesting… big jobs miss, 2yr rallying hard and cuts starting to price... now potentially signaling the end of hiking cycle."

"Big jobs miss" is putting it politely. Australia lost 43,500 jobs in October, against expectations for a 25,000 gain, after losing 39,300 in September, and unemployment jumped to 4.9%, the highest since 2021. Two straight months of job losses after a string of RBA hikes: so much for the soft landing Down Under.

Privorotsky sees the global bond market doing the Fed's thinking for it:

"Market is increasingly pricing weaker growth as capex expectations come down, commodities roll over and inflationary pressures appear to be fading. Feels like a lot of parallels to end of 2018. Same late cycle slowdown, very different policy implications. Rate price action was encouraging and suggests a lot of policy is already in the price. Internals of equity market very defensive and now commds pointing same direction."

Regular readers will recall that on Monday Privorotsky couldn't square equities pricing a slowdown while rates priced inflation, and by Wednesday he was buying front-end bonds alongside equities. A day later, the back end has joined the party, which means rates are finally pricing the same slowdown stocks have been pricing for weeks. One small detail: the 2018 parallel ended with a nearly 20% Christmas Eve crash before Powell blinked. Same late cycle, very different pain threshold, hopefully.

"Not A Savings Glut... It's A Spending Glut"

The commodity section of the note is the most interesting, mostly because it reads like an obituary for the reflation trade:

"Strong dollar, elevated real rates and attractive all in credit yields are providing competition for gold/precious. Not a savings glut...it's a spending glut, a less supportive backdrop for precious metals and multiples with the Fed tightening. China adds another headwind… weak growth, Shanghai equities near their lows and little sign of recovery. Potential restrictions on AI/data center investment compound the problem."

Then there's copper, which Privorotsky says "has become a proxy for that theme, making its resilience increasingly difficult to reconcile with collapsing AI infrastructure equities." Well, the reconciliation may have started: LME copper dropped 5% on Wednesday to its lowest since early April, with Druckenmiller short, CTAs dumping and only the actual copper users buying. Privorotsky acknowledges the "nuances around physical inventories, regional premiums and Chinese stockpiling," but his conclusion is blunt:

"Precious and industrial metals, grains, gasoline and diesel all under pressure. A broad disinflationary impulse that could materially change the rates narrative."

Gold, meanwhile, crashed below $3,800 on Wednesday, and was dumped alongside crypto as the dollar and bonds caught a bid. When the debasement trade, the AI trade and the China trade all unwind in the same week, the common denominator is probably liquidity. More on where that liquidity was going below.

Making Room For ANT

As we detailed last night, Anthropic priced its IPO at $83, $5 above the top of the marketed $70-$78 range, and upsized the deal to 980 million shares from 825 million. That's $81.3 billion from the IPO, and $107.3 billion including the $26 billion vendor placement, 43% more than SpaceX's $75 billion in June and more than SK Hynix, Aramco, Alibaba and SoftBank combined:

Desk chatter all week suggested much of the gold, crypto, copper and Nvidia liquidation was about raising cash for exactly this allocation, which makes the "heavy tech selling" in Privorotsky's title and the record IPO two sides of the same trade. Back on Nov 12, we suspected as much:

marketwide gamma squeeze or the ANT IPO gets it. — zerohedge (@zerohedge) November 12, 2026

Now that the money is spent, some of it may flow back. Futures are surging, chipmaker and Anthropic partner Broadcom (AVGO) was up 2.8% premarket, and Hyperliquid's pre-IPO perp traded near $99 on Tuesday, about 19% above the offer price. With a six-times-covered book, up to 20% of the deal in retail hands and Vanda expecting about $250 million of net retail buying on day one, a pop looks about as close to a sure thing as these things get.

What happens after is another matter. At $83 buyers are paying about 18x an $81 billion run rate fully diluted, for a company whose Q3 growth halved and which carries nearly $900 billion of committed spend, mostly compute, with $26 billion of its own stock sitting with the vendors who sell it that compute. Nothing says arm's-length price discovery like your chip suppliers setting the floor. Or, as we put it when the $85 whisper hit yesterday:

*ANTHROPIC IS SAID TO BE WEIGHING IPO PRICE UP TO $85 PER SHARE



so $70 on day two? — zerohedge (@zerohedge) November 18, 2026

"An Awful Lot Is Now Reflected In Price"

Which brings us back to the 200-day. The S&P entered the week with dealers the most short gamma since 2019, and slipped under its long-term moving average on Tuesday:

S&P below the 200DMA for the first time since April — zerohedge (@zerohedge) November 17, 2026

Privorotsky's closing argument is the most bullish thing he has written in weeks:

"I get the issues in AI… there are a myriad of them. But an awful lot is now reflected in price. If rates can play ball, there is a very real and legitimate bull case for equities. In hindsight the whole market changed when the Fed changed its posture… and it may well end the same way."

On today's docket, per Goldman:

Walmart (WMT) earnings, jobless claims and the Philly Fed;

a 10-year TIPS auction at 1pm ET;

the yen approaching 160 against the dollar ("watch," says Privorotsky);

"and obviously broader tech today," starting with ANT's first print.

Here's our take. The squeeze is the easy call: an 11-point tech underweight, short-gamma dealers, a record IPO pulling money back into AI and a holiday calendar that historically rewards anyone who can just sit tight. The harder part is the "if rates can play ball." The Fed's own minutes say almost everyone wants to hike more, and the disinflation Privorotsky is counting on is coming from collapsing commodities, Asian job losses and fading capex, which is usually what a slowdown looks like before it shows up in earnings. The 2018 analogy is apt; just remember that the market only got its Fed pivot after it forced one, and that the AI debt pile we have been warning about since last October was not around in 2018.

So yes, stability can beget stability. So can a pop, right up until the first lockup.

Much more in the full Goldman Delta One note, available to pro subs.