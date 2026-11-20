America's China Chip Crackdown Pits US Security Hawks Against Dutch Tech Giant ASML

Amid the ongoing push by Washington to keep advanced Western technology away from China, and with the Jensen Huang saga in the foreground, an intensifying dispute among allies is spilling into the open as European companies fear a key US-proposed strategy and bill will result in them absorbing the biggest blowback.

At center of the internal debate is the proposed MATCH Act, first introduced in April, which is set to be tacked on to the must-pass year-end major defense bill, the annual National Defense Authorization Act.

The "Multilateral Alignment of Technology Controls on Hardware Act" would be the latest in the Trump admin's ambitious efforts at limiting China's access to advanced chipmaking tools, and would effectivly demand that allies follow the US on semiconductor equipment export restrictions, or suffer consequences.

The bill would give American allies, including the Netherlands and Japan, 150 days to match strict American limits on selling and repairing advanced chipmaking equipment in China. In the scenario those countries refuse, the US Commerce Department would be forced to apply American export bans to foreign-made machines anyway.

This has resulted in immense pushback from the Dutch government, which argues the US has no right to police foreign companies.

"Each country is responsible for its own national security policy and subsequently its export control policy," a Dutch foreign ministry spokesperson told Politico. "Extraterritorial measures run counter to this principle and are unacceptable between partners."

Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten and Foreign Trade Minister Sjoerd Sjoerdsma have both lobbied Washington in recent months to stop the bill, and Germany has also raised objections, given it too would be significantly impacted.

The proposed bill hits hardest at ASML, the Dutch company that dominates the market for lithography machines - the complex tools used to print tiny microchips, as Politico describes:

China accounted for nearly a third of its revenue last year, and the proposed legislation would further restrict its ability to sell and service equipment there. The Netherlands has already imposed restrictions on exports of ASML’s chipmaking equipment to China, but has resisted U.S. efforts to go further.

And in the broader geopolitical context, the Europeans are currently much less worried about China, amid the Russia-Ukraine war, which has seen rhetoric and threats grow between Moscow and the EU of late.

The Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA) summarizes the argument from the Dutch and German perspectives:

The MATCH Act needs allies — particularly the Netherlands, Germany, and Japan — that have a shared view of security problems, not just on chips. But the primary security problem for Europe today is Russia, not China. European nations have underinvested in defense for decades and are now threatened by an aggressive Russia. The US, for whatever reason, appears accommodating to Putin’s Russia in a way that raises reasonable suspicions in Europe.

The optics out of China this week centered on Trump and Putin will only serve underscore that perspective for the Europeans:

“Who is he? He’s my friend.”



President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin held their first in-person meeting in more than a year on the sidelines of a gathering in China. More here: https://t.co/e5lk5kveV6 pic.twitter.com/bqHTftUCpK — Bloomberg (@business) November 19, 2026

As for ASML, its finance chief Roger Dassen warned last month that cutting off sales will backfire by simply pushing Chinese rivals to build their own machines faster.

Meanwhile, European lawmakers have been harping about a double standard: Washington wants to block European machine sales while still allowing some US firms to sell AI chips to China. "It’s not right, it doesn’t make any sense," Dutch lawmaker Bart Groothuis has complained.