Biden Judge Forbids Trump Official From Sending Christmas, Easter Messages To Staff

A federal judge in San Francisco on Thursday barred Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins from sending Christian messages and Scripture to department staff, a prohibition made in response to her Christmas and Easter greetings. The judge ruled that the official emails likely violated the First Amendment's Establishment Clause, and her preliminary injunction holds while the case proceeds.

In May, seven USDA employees and the National Federation of Federal Employees (NFFE) union filed a suit against Rollins. The plaintiffs (who described themselves as "multifaith and nonreligious USDA employees") referred to the emails as "government sponsored religious coercion" and stated that they simply couldn't ignore them as they were being sent through the very same channels used for other important work communications.

U.S. District Judge Trina Thompson of the Northern District of California ruled in their favor. The injunction applies to the roughly 100,000 people who work for the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Under her order, Rollins cannot include any religious content in official communications to employees, including messages marking Christian holidays.

President Joe Biden nominated Thompson to the federal bench in November 2021 and sent her nomination to the Senate again in January 2022. The Senate confirmed her 51-44 on May 18, 2022. Former President Barack Obama previously appointed her in 2011 to the Coordinating Council on Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention.

In her ruling, Thompson wrote that Rollins' rank, combined with her use of official channels, pressured employees to adopt her beliefs or conceal their own. The judge singled out the secretary's use of the words "we," "us" and "our," which Thompson said implied that every USDA employee shared Rollins' Christian faith.

"The April 5, 2026, and December 23, 2025, messages go too far," Thompson wrote. "They suggest acquiescence that amounts to coercive pressure; a pressure of conformity sufficient to raise an Establishment Clause violation."

The 21-page ruling was careful not to give the impression that the ruling was against religious practice. "This Court's judgment says nothing about the value of prayer or those who believe in its power," Thompson wrote.

Rollins, a Texas native and practicing Christian, has used official USDA emails on several occasions to share her faith, including in messages for Christmas, Easter and Thanksgiving. She also posts about her faith on X.

In Rollins' Easter message, she likened USDA workers to "the very first disciples to encounter our risen Lord in the Upper Room" and encouraged staff to embrace "Paschal joy."

"Team USDA, Happy Easter - He is Risen indeed!" Rollins wrote. "Today we celebrate the greatest story ever told, the foundation of our faith, and the abiding hope of all mankind. From the foot of the Cross on Good Friday to the stone rolled away from the now empty tomb, sin has been destroyed. Jesus has been raised from the dead. And God has granted each of us victory and new life."

"And where there is life - risen life - there is hope. No matter the very real trials and hardships we face, fear and sin and death do not get the last word. Because on Easter morning, 'Hell took a body, and discovered God. It took earth and encountered Heaven. It took what it saw, and was overcome by what it did not see,'" she added.

The second message cited in the ruling went out just before Christmas last year. That holiday email included a video in which Rollins said the generosity of the Christmas season flows from God giving "the gift of his Son and our Savior Jesus Christ."

The plaintiffs noted that Rollins has sent no comparable messages for holidays of other religions.

The injunction does permit Rollins to speak about her faith in a personal capacity and with interested colleagues. The department's policy on religious expression in the workplace still applies in those circumstances. That policy requires her to cease if a colleague requests it and she cannot use her position to "pressure" her subordinates.

Rollins is publicly calling out the ruling on social media. "So the Biden White House could recognize Transgender Day of Visibility on Easter Sunday, but sharing a Christian Easter message with USDA employees crosses the line?," she asked on Friday.

So the Biden White House could recognize Transgender Day of Visibility on Easter Sunday, but sharing a Christian Easter message with USDA employees crosses the line? 🤔



"Neither do people light a lamp and put it under a bowl. Instead they put it on its stand, and it gives light... — Brooke Rollins (@BrookeLRollins) November 20, 2026

The USDA called the ruling an "unprecedented attempt to muzzle a Cabinet Secretary." The department said it is weighing an appeal, which would go to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit.