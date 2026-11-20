Chernobyl Didn't Just Poison A Population, It Killed An Empire - Are We Next?

Authored by Jeffrey A. Tucker via The Epoch Times,

For years, people have recommended to me the 2019 HBO miniseries called Chernobyl. It is a dramatization of the 1986 meltdown of a nuclear power plant in Ukraine, then part of the Soviet Union. I am absolutely astounded by this series (5 episodes). It's spectacular. Now I see why it won so many awards.

I've rarely seen a show that so perfectly captures the strange relationship between government and science. Even though it is about the latter days of the old Soviet Union - a deeply corrupt bureaucracy serving a deeply corrupt state while poisoning a broken and impoverished population - there were themes in here that are uncomfortably close to home.

It has become obvious to me now that the Chernobyl disaster played a large role in the overthrow of the entire party and state apparatus only a few years later. Mikhail Gorbachev wrote this in his autobiography and he was correct.

It was this incident that convinced the people that the state and its managers had no idea what they were doing, were lying about everything, and they were willing to poison the entire population to save their own reputations and skin.

That was the turning point. The regime collapsed.

Looking back, I had to do a personal inventory as to why I had not paid that much attention to this incident. I suspect it has to do with my own political biases at the time. The liberal left had been raging against nuclear power (or anything labeled nuke) for decades and I was just tired of it. When the news reports started flowing in, I figured it was all an exaggeration. The people are probably just fine, I thought.

How wrong I was. The miniseries shows how the party managers and bureaucrats were desperately looking for some good news while censoring the bad news. Any scientist who spoke the truth was relied upon for advice and then scapegoated for the problem itself.

There was zero concern for the children playing in the nuclear fallout. There was zero concern for the workers who were sent one after another into the reactor to inspect and repair the damage. The truth was kept from the population even as the ruling classes met in private to assure themselves that all was well.

The whole thing was completely and utterly ghastly. Because dying from radiation poisoning is slow, and because the state stopped monitoring the carnage, we still have no idea how many people actually died from this disaster. It was thousands, maybe tens of thousands, maybe one hundred thousand, but there is no way to tell.

What this incident did was drive a deep and permanent wedge between the people and the rulers. It confirmed everyone's worst suspicions. It proved that the leaders cared nothing for the well-being of the population and also had no idea what they were doing. It demonstrated that incompetence combines effortlessly with malice to create a literal hell on earth.

The Soviet government was overthrown a half decade later, seemingly effortlessly. A former dissident party member, Boris Yeltsin, stood on a tank outside the Soviet White House and declared the Soviet state discredited and gone. Just like that, an empire unraveled. The Soviet-controlled states in Eastern Europe all experienced coups while the border states of the Soviet empire seceded and reverted to pre-Bolshevik nations.

At the top of my own mind while watching this show is the problem of the loss of trust in the United States right now. The mRNA shots that were supposed to fix the pandemic created mass injury, as we now know from the government's own vaccine-injury systems. Both VAERS and v-safe show injuries in the tens of thousands, possibly representing millions.

There is little if any talk of this terrible reality in the mainstream media. Meanwhile, the process of modifying mRNA and distributing it through lipid nanoparticles continues with a new flu shot you can get at the local drug store. They have been available for only two months. Reports of injury are pouring into the VAERS system (see mFLUSIVA at OpenVAERS.com).

You can read about this at The Epoch Times and Brownstone but few other places. It is simply incredible that this is allowed to go on. These shots had killed people in the trials and yet they are on the market and not being removed despite all the injuries.

Why not? Don't we have people in charge now who are alert to this problem? We do but they lack the power to do anything about it. The industries behind these products are too powerful and the agencies are too dependent on their money. For that matter, so is industry. This is not a secret. It's something everyone knows but no one can mention, much less change.

The situation is not different from the Chernobyl incident. The people who built and maintained the power plant could not and would not admit the scale of the calamity they caused. The people were not informed until it was far too late.

I finished the fifth episode and sat in the dark a while, thinking about how close I came to skipping all of this. It's been recommended to me for years and I put it off because I figured I already knew the story. I didn't.

There is this moment in episode 4 when two scientists are considering making a deal with the KGB to suppress the truth in exchange for fixing other nuclear reactors. One finally tells the story of a mother who lost her baby from radioactive poisoning. She says she does not want to live in a society that could tolerate that, and concludes her soliloquy with these words: "We have to start telling the truth."

That is it exactly.

One wonders today what systems we are building now that the managers do not understand, cannot repair, and cannot manage. There are so many, more than ever. What if AI everything is another Chernobyl waiting to happen? What if we are already being poisoned not just biologically but also intellectually and psychologically?

If so, we must start telling the truth.

The Soviet Union didn't collapse from an invasion or a famine. It collapsed because the last citizen who believed the men in the suits stopped believing them. There was nothing underneath. Chernobyl is what that looks like at the moment it happens.

Nothing about that is uniquely Soviet. The only thing between us and the same ending is whether anyone here is still paying attention, and whether we are willing to tell the truth.