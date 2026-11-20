Chinese-Built AI Hacking Machine Lets Any Idiot Infiltrate Systems In Under 3 Hours, FBI Warns

ARTEX, an AI hacking framework developed in China, lets attackers "with minimal technical expertise" run complex, multi-target break-ins at machine speed, the FBI warned in a FLASH advisory last week. In some cases, attackers went from initial targeting to privileged access in under three hours, while pulling ARTEX off GitHub didn't stop it from spreading.

Since at least August, the bureau says, a range of cyber actors have used ARTEX against organizations worldwide in finance, government, technology, defense, semiconductors, energy, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications and law. "As of early November 2026, researchers identified over 1,600 publicly exposed ARTEX console instances," the advisory says, "with total deployments likely significantly higher when including systems behind firewalls or in private networks."

The #FBI issued a FLASH advisory warning that cybercriminals and state-aligned hackers are exploiting ARTEX, a super intelligence-powered penetration testing framework, to automate attacks against businesses and organizations worldwide. ARTEX can accelerate intrusions from... pic.twitter.com/TwsbGYJfH4 — FBI Dallas (@FBIDallas) November 17, 2026

ARTEX is a multi-agent platform written in Go that turns a goal typed in plain language into commands, which its agents then carry out with little further input from the operator. It has no AI model of its own: it plugs into outside ones, from Anthropic's Claude and OpenAI's GPT to DeepSeek, GLM, Grok and Kimi. On the attackers' own machines, though, Chinese models are the most common, with DeepSeek's Flash models dominating thanks to their capability, low cost and "lack of observable guardrails when framed for penetration testing," according to the FBI.

Bessent On The War Path

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent went further on Friday, telling CNBC that AI attacks are all coming from Chinese models, and that those models are dangerous.

At a Heritage Foundation event on Nov. 12, Bessent said Iran had used "a Chinese model" in the cyberattacks that knocked out refrigeration at French supermarkets, said Chinese models are dangerous because "they don't have guardrails on them," and warned that "you're probably going to see a big incident somewhere in the world." He offered no evidence for the Chinese-model link, and Chinese state media denied it.

Bessent's case against Chinese models goes back further. In July he threatened sanctions after saying the administration was finding watermarks of US large language models on many Chinese ones, and Jensen Huang's ouster last week took out open AI's most powerful defender just as Washington eyes a crackdown on open-weight models.

The Wall Street Journal identified ARTEX's creator as Li Puhua, a Chinese cybersecurity engineer who goes by "Autumn." Chinese cybersecurity firm ThreatBook says ARTEX began as a personal project by one of its engineers. According to the FBI, Li released ARTEX on GitHub in July under the handle "Autumn-27" for authorized security testing, then took the repository down on Oct. 8 after reports of abuse. By then the project had passed 12,000 forks, Datadog's security researchers found. The FBI says ARTEX lives on through forks, archived copies, local variants and a commercial edition, ARTEX PRO.

The best-known case so far is the October compromise of ConnectWise Cloud Backup. Microsoft attributes it to Storm-0940, which it calls "a China-state aligned actor," and says the group used ARTEX "to automate attacks targeting hundreds of organizations globally" and tried to sign in to more than 2,250 downstream tenants. According to Microsoft, the attack did not come through a compromise of, or a flaw in, its own systems.

Beyond Beijing-aligned spies, the FBI cites attacks on South Korean financial institutions that stole personal information on about 67,000 people, and Microsoft has tracked a Cambodia-based, financially motivated group, Storm-3358, using ARTEX against banks and other financial firms since October. In AWS cloud accounts it watched that month, Datadog saw ARTEX-driven attacks hunting for financial data, and it found hundreds of exposed ARTEX consoles, many with Mandarin interfaces and hosted in places like Singapore and Hong Kong.

Google's Threat Intelligence Group, which counts ARTEX among a new wave of AI attack frameworks along with CAIRN, Hexstrike and PentAGI, calls it "a paradigm shift towards intrusions occurring at machine speed." There is one catch for the attackers, in Google's words: "they currently trade stealth for velocity."

"Imagine giving a Terminator a mission in plain English," Christopher Walcutt, chief information security officer at DirectDefense, told the New York Post, adding that an attacker can now run it from a phone. Scott Schober, CEO of Berkeley Varitronics Systems, told the paper that cyber criminals are sometimes ahead of the curve, and that attackers have "just got to get in once."

The FBI's Dallas office posted about the advisory on Tuesday, in the middle of a week of outages, and the post spread as NSA, Apple and Equinor systems were hit by disruptions. Hours later the FBI's main account said the advisory "is not a new announcement, and the FBI has not issued any additional warning since," and Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton has said the outages were not a cyberattack, as we reported Thursday, when news broke that White House National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross is leaving.

This FBI Cyber advisory on ARTEX was released last Friday, 11/13. It is not a new announcement, and the FBI has not issued any additional warning since. The guidance in the advisory remains current.



We released this advisory last week because as we head to the end of the year,... — FBI (@FBI) November 17, 2026

Bessent's "big incident" warning came the same day Microsoft went down. The run so far:

Two senators, Democrat Maria Cantwell and Republican Mike Rounds, warned the Trump administration on Wednesday that AI-enabled cyber threats are "rapidly escalating" and outpacing America's defenses.

The FBI's advice starts with shrinking what attackers can see from the outside, because ARTEX "excels at" finding the systems nobody watches closely: partner and supplier portals, mobile backends, legacy services and third-party integrations.