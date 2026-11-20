Crooke Claims CIA Was Behind Kerch Bridge Strike As Pentagon Says Deep Strikes Fail

Former British diplomat Alastair Crooke says the strike that dropped a span of the Kerch Bridge was no Ukrainian solo act. "It seemed to have been coordinated by an aircraft," he told retired Army Lt. Col. Daniel Davis on the latest episode of Daniel Davis Deep Dive, "an American aircraft that coordinated the signal."

Crooke called it "a massive operation of joint NATO operation with the United States," in which "they attacked the Kerch Bridge with a whole number of European missiles and drones." He put the missiles at "about nine," and pointed to the Dutch firm that makes them, which has publicly taken credit for the hit.

That firm is Destinus, which said seven of its Ruta cruise missiles hit the crossing on the second day of strikes, collapsing a span. "We are proud to support the Ukrainian defence forces in their fight to defend Ukraine and Europe," the company said. Zelensky, as we reported, called it an "unprecedented operation."

Russian military bloggers on the Two Majors Telegram channel reported that a US Air Force RC-135U Combat Sent, an electronic-intelligence plane, flew a surveillance mission over the Black Sea on Nov. 16, shortly before the first wave of strikes, according to United24. The same bloggers logged an RQ-4D Phoenix surveillance drone over the Black Sea on Nov. 10.

"Such a coordinated attack was undoubtedly one," Crooke said later in the hour of Western intelligence services. "And only the West has that sort of data capacity to monitor radars and attacking radars in and around Crimea." He described the "missiles involved, the coordination, the targeting, having satellite, AWACS, satellite guidance up in the sky."

"Which Message Do You Listen To More?"

The strike landed the same week the Pentagon told Europe its deep-strike campaign wasn't working. Speaking at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Nov. 17, Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby said: "Our assessment is that such strikes have not been effective in driving an end to the war," adding that strikes on civilian targets such as the retailer Wildberries "have actually probably hardened the Russian public's resolve."

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius called Colby's critique "quite a stupid thing."

Crooke reads Colby's warning and the bridge strike as two arms of Washington pulling apart: "This is the CIA project. So they are at odds," he said. "And no doubt, Colby was reflecting the Pentagon view." Citing Trump's comments that he wants Europeans to stop paying for the war, Crooke added: "Well, that's not the signal that the CIA has been giving Russia."

Putin, Crooke said, had long since "confined the bridge only to civilian traffic, buses and cars and trains, but no military equipment at all crosses it," because Russia has "a complete road and rail system for military transportation" to Crimea. "Hitting [Kerch] Bridge is not a strategy," he said. "It doesn't affect the war position at all. It's symbolic. It's a photo op."

What it does buy, in his telling, is escalation. "It's going to be a war of bridges ahead," Crooke said, as Russia began its revenge strikes. With Russia now hitting bridges over the Dnieper, he said, Ukrainian units on the river's east bank risk being cut off: "there are a lot of troops now that potentially could be surrounded."

The €90 Billion That Isn't In The Budget

Davis noted that Kyiv now wants €70 billion more from Europe for 2027, on top of the second €45 billion installment of the EU's €90 billion loan. Crooke's point was that the €90 billion was never a budget line in the first place.

"If you look at the European Union accounts, you won't find that expenditure of 90 billion," he said. "It's off budget," he added. "It was done under an element called headroom."

That matches the deal EU leaders struck on Dec. 18, 2025. The conclusions say the loan is "based on EU borrowing on the capital markets backed by the EU budget headroom," and that it "would be repaid by Ukraine only once reparations are received." The guarantee "will not have an impact on the financial obligations of the Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia," which stayed out. As we noted at the time, Brussels settled on the borrowing after its plan to tap frozen Russian assets stalled.

"So ultimately, they are on the hook for this money," Crooke said. "The 90 billion wasn't a grant. It was debt raised by the European Union on itself in debt instruments that have to be theoretically repaid by Ukraine one day. And all the member states had to guarantee it. Well, some wouldn't."

Zelensky told EU leaders in October that the war would cost €155 billion next year, and "we need at least €70 billion more from you." Fresh joint EU debt is the likeliest route, but Slovakia's Robert Fico said "at least two countries are indicating at this point that we will not participate in this financial mechanism."

Crooke, who says he served on EU foreign-policy chief Javier Solana's team, said the bill arrives as governments cut back at home: "this is coming precisely at the moment where the European Union is financially strapped." Meanwhile, he said, the military campaign the money pays for goes on. "[Kerch] was just the latest one," he said of the CIA's "military actions." "So they are continuing."