Data Center Protests One Day, Trying To Spark Race Riots The Next: NGO Machine Unhinged

Left-wing activists and NGO networks shift rapidly between causes, mobilizing against data centers one day, to immigration enforcement the next, to President Trump's foreign policy, to trying to squash America's leading businessmen, to melting down about USAID.

This "omnicause" mobilization across the left is nothing new, but it is on full display once again amid mounting US government concerns that some of these activist networks have questionable links to China and other overseas subversion networks in the business of stoking unrest.

Last night, the protest of choice was surprising: it wasn't data centers.

Instead, a mobilization in Madison, Wisconsin, followed the local district attorney's announcement Thursday that a police officer would not face charges in the fatal shooting of a knife-wielding man in July.

Top stories in Milwaukee this morning, 11/20:



-A protest is set to happen at 6pm tonight in Milwaukee's Red Arrow Park after the Dane County District Attorney did not criminally charge the Madison police officer who shot and killed Corey Ruiz close range in broad daylight… pic.twitter.com/Xf3McITLOM — Tyler Job 🏳️‍🌈 (@TylerJobWISN) November 20, 2026

Footage circulating on X shows activists from the Party for Socialism and Liberation, which has alleged links to Shanghai-based Marxist Neville Roy Singham.

The House Ways and Means Committee is investigating Singham and has accused him of "spreading Chinese Communist Party (CCP) propaganda in the United States as well as sowing chaos and violence in cities and local communities across the country."

Once again, inflaming racial tensions appears to be the cause du jour for PSL activists last night, as others in the same network rotate between anti-data center protests, anti-ICE, and anti-capitalism.

Whether encouraging students to walk out of school or rallying in support of regimes such as Cuba's, groups like the PSL are far from organic and may be linked to overseas subversion networks that do not put the nation's interests first.

The concern is that these networks exploit moments of public anger to purposely deepen divisions among Americans while advancing their leftist nation-killing agenda.

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Recall this week that socialist NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani used X to ask followers to donate to far-left DSA.

The best deal in town? Donating to NYC-DSA.



For just $5, $15, or $50 a month, @nycDSA sent 16 socialists to Albany, 4 to the City Council, 3 to Congress, and 1 to Gracie Mansion.



Donate monthly to the organization building a city we can afford: https://t.co/zrvyVk2WAu. pic.twitter.com/Yv6AoQPOqw — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) November 19, 2026

And who does DSA have questionable ties with... Well, their "partner" is now-sanctioned ICAP in Cuba.

We were the first to identify that ICAP is a possible central node in Cuba's foreign subversion network in late 2025 (read). Hence, ICAP was sanctioned.