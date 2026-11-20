Democrat-Touted Grocery Co-Op Collapses After 16 Months

Prairie Food Co-op, a member-owned grocery store in Lombard, Illinois, backed by about $1.56 million in state and federal grants, is winding down store operations 16 months after it opened, its board told owners on Nov. 11.

Illinois' taxpayer funded socialist grocery store just shut down



It lasted about a year



Who could've possibly seen this coming https://t.co/vQ5iyj0naC — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 18, 2026

Sales "have remained around $40,000 per week," roughly half of the $80,000 its projections said the store needed for long-term survival, the board wrote. Its lenders said a turnaround would take "at least $500,000 in additional funding," and the board wrote that "the store does not have the resources to support that effort."

The co-op's business plan called for about $4.1 million in first-year sales; the store did about $2 million and ended the fiscal year $745,000 in the hole, according to a co-op report cited by the Daily Herald, with some of the gap covered by one-time help, including from its landlord.

In August 2022 the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity awarded the co-op an $807,835 grant from the Rebuild Illinois downtowns and main streets program, and state Sen. Suzy Glowiak Hilton (D-Western Springs) said she was "counting down the days until I can welcome the first community-owned grocery to DuPage County." Rep. Sean Casten (D-Ill.) then secured another $750,000 in federal Community Project Funding for the store, and touted it on X last December:

I secured $750,000 in Community Project Funding for Prairie Food Co-Op, DuPage County's first community-owned grocery store. During my last visit, we discussed how locally-sourced groceries create economic and environmental benefits for constituents. pic.twitter.com/m0cHY7i2v9 — Rep. Sean Casten (@RepCasten) December 30, 2025

The store opened in July 2025 in the Eastgate Shopping Center, selling sustainable, locally and regionally sourced food. An owner survey, the board wrote, "made clear that the store was not meeting many shoppers' needs, particularly around produce selection, pricing, and the availability of conventional grocery options" alongside its natural and organic lines.

About 2,700 owners paid $200 apiece for a share, but board minutes showed some 600 of them had stopped shopping there, the Daily Herald reported.

The board changed store leadership, hired grocery consultants and put in an interim general manager to run a turnaround. "These were significant and necessary steps," the board wrote. "Unfortunately, they began when the store had already used much of the time and financial resources needed to carry out and evaluate a turnaround." New signage, a "PFC Staples" line and a shrink-reduction program followed, and sales "remained essentially flat."

The bigger fixes, a produce reset and more conventional brands, stalled because the co-op couldn't line up responsive conventional suppliers. The store also faced "substantial rent obligations, including deferred and unpaid rent," and needed a gross margin of about 35% that its own advisers said would be hard to reach while cutting prices.

A last-ditch capital campaign raised $100,000 in pledges. The board chose not to break escrow, suspended the campaign and said it could not justify "asking the community to finance another extended period of losses - likely followed by additional capital asks." No pledge checks were cashed. Vendors and creditors have until March 31, 2027, to file claims with the co-op's lawyers.

The collapse lands as Democrats push government into the grocery business. New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani has touted a first city-owned store in the Bronx's Hunts Point as part of a $70 million plan, and in Chicago, seven Save A Lot stores that had received more than $13 million in taxpayer financing went dark in July.

The co-op's consultants told the board that rebuilding shopping habits often takes "six to twelve months or longer" after real improvements are in place. "The store no longer has the financial reserves to complete those changes and operate through that period," the board wrote.