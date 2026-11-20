Democrats And Republicans Actually Agree On Something

If there's one thing Republicans and Democrats, especially those from auto-producing states, can agree on, it appears to be banning cheap Chinese cars from American highways.

Bloomberg cites sources who say bipartisan lawmakers are planning to send a bill to President Trump's desk by the end of the year to ban Chinese automakers, such as BYD Co. and Geely Automobile Holdings, from the US market.

The risk is that any flood of these knockoff Teslas could crush America's industrial heart, the auto industry, and hollow out a core of the nation's economy as the Trump administration is attempting an industrial revival.

Chinese vehicles are already excluded from the US through steep tariffs and Commerce Department restrictions on connected-car technology. A broad ban would strengthen those barriers and comes as the US has ramped up AI chip restrictions as decoupling appears to be accelerating.

The outlet added more color on what's happening behind the scenes on Capitol Hill:

Republican Senator Bernie Moreno on Wednesday briefed automaker representatives on changes under consideration to earlier legislation that aimed to block Chinese connected vehicles from the US, including provisions that would shield Mercedes from an outright ban, said the people. Automaker representatives were broadly supportive of the effort Moreno described, though a Mercedes official voiced reservations and negotiations remain underway, the people said. Proponents are working to pass the measure before the next Congress begins in January, the people said.

Banning Chinese cars would help the US avoid Europe's national suicide path, where a flood of cheap Chinese EVs and hybrids has undercut domestic automakers and helped push much of the industry into severe crisis mode. On top of that, EU automakers are losing market share in China.

Citigroup analyst Harald Hendrikse recently made an apocalyptic prediction that Chinese brands could capture 30% of the EU market by 2035 without additional protective measures.

The good news is that Brussels has finally mustered enough courage to cap imports of Chinese hybrid vehicles at 350,000 cars per year, with the "safeguard measure" taking effect as soon as December 1.

One major problem is that Brussels has stepped onto what we call the "escalation ladder" with Beijing. Capping hybrid imports from the world's second-largest economy could spark retaliation, including restrictions on exports of rare earths and other critical materials.

A robust auto industry gives any nation the ability to convert civilian production into wartime production in just a matter of weeks, if not a few months. Let that industrial base erode under a flood of cheap Chinese EVs, and the damage can extend well beyond lost jobs to diminished defense capacity. Brussels, and now Ottawa, bowing to China is national suicide.