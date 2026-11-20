Everyone Against The AfD? CDU Considers 'All-Party' Government To Stop Right-Wing Ruling Saxony-Anhalt

Authored by Remix News Staff via Remix News,

Acting Minister-President and Christian Democratic Union (CDU) parliamentary group leader Sven Schulze has announced that his caucus will reconsider its opposition to an all-party government coalition in Saxony-Anhalt to block the Alternative for Germany (AfD) from power.

For weeks, the CDU insisted it would refuse to join any all-party coalition, which would include far-left parties. Such a coalition would be aimed at keeping the election-winning AfD from power. Schulze says that previous opposition is now under review.

Schulze made this decision ahead of the scheduled mid-December election of a new minister-president, where Ulrich Siegmund could potentially be the first AfD leader of a German state.

The AfD won a commanding victory in Sept. 6 state election with 43.8 percent of the vote, helping the party secure 39 of the Landtag's 83 seats. This result matched the combined strength of the CDU, Left Party, Social Democrats (SPD) and Greens. Nevertheless, the party still fell three seats short of an absolute majority.

The BSW holds the five remaining seats and is widely viewed as the potential kingmaker. AfD lead candidate Ulrich Siegmund has signaled he will run for minister-president, with Dec. 15 considered to be the target date.

The BSW has advocated an independent candidate backed across party lines but there has been speculation that the BSW would vote the AfD into power or join the party in a coalition. So far, there are no signs that the AfD and BSW team up.

Schulze confirmed that the CDU will consider an all-party coalition, which would include the BSW and Left Party, before the vote in December, according to Welt newspaper.

"Many people are worried," he said, acknowledging that external pressure on the CDU outside the Landtag continues to grow. "We'll see how we deal with it."

The Left Party, SPD and Greens have for some time urged the CDU to support a joint candidate precisely to prevent Siegmund from becoming head of government. However, the CDU has been wary of such a move for a number of reasons. For one, the CDU saw a massive drop in support during the Sept. 6 election in Saxony-Anhalt, and a coalition with all parties, including those on the left, would be seen as a betrayal by the party's voters.

Perhaps even more importantly, it would show at the federal level just how desperate the other parties are to prevent the AfD from wielding power, even throwing out their own ideological positions to achieve this by partaking in unwieldy coalitions all in an effort to cling to power.

Schulze has previously described the CDU as preparing for "constructive opposition" and ruled out formal cooperation with the AfD.

Investigation launched into CDU pressure campaign

Separately, the State Criminal Police Office (LKA) of Saxony-Anhalt is investigating possible coercion of CDU parliamentarians by elements of the group leadership, according to Bild newspaper. The results of the investigation could prove explosive.

The investigation centers on a caucus meeting held on Oct. 13. According to reports citing an LKA hearing form, pre-drafted sworn declarations were circulated. Members were to affirm under oath that they had not voted in the secret ballot for AfD politicians Tobias Rausch as Landtag president or Hans-Thomas Tillschneider as deputy president. They were also to swear that they had made no agreements with the AfD.

The draft contained a clause stating that if the declaration were later disproved, the signatory would relinquish their mandate in favor of a loyal replacement.

The process was halted after an intervention by former group leader Guido Heuer. The LKA is examining suspicion of coercion under Section 240 of the German Criminal Code, specifically with regard to the free mandate and the secrecy of the ballot.

The hearing form notes: "In the event of a refutation, the resignation of the state parliament mandate was to be provided for." Investigators have scheduled the 13 participants of the Oct. 13 meeting as witnesses and prepared a catalog of 23 questions.

Among the questions police are asking is: "Who created the statement or whose submission was initiated?"

In other words, investigators are examining who created the document in the first place.

The investigation follows the constitutive session of the new Landtag in early October, when Rausch received more votes than the combined seats of the AfD and BSW, fueling speculation that some CDU members had supported him.

Until a new minister-president is elected, Schulze's government continues to rule as a caretaker government.