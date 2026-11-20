Ex-SPLC Insider Tells FBI Liberals Staged "Coup", Purged Christians First

A former director of the Southern Poverty Law Center's Intelligence Project, the shop behind its "hate map," told FBI agents this year that the group went through a "long-term coup" by "pretty liberal people, extreme people," and that "the Christians and the conservatives" were the first ones run off, according to interview transcripts now on the public docket in Alabama.

The transcripts were filed on Nov. 2 by lawyers for Heidi Beirich, who ran the Intelligence Project until 2019 and was arrested in August on conspiracy charges tied to the SPLC's secret payments to informants inside the Klan and neo-Nazi groups. The witness, identified only as "Individual-1," was her former boss. Beirich's lawyers aren't filing his words to back the coup story: they argue he helped build the payment system she is charged over, and that prosecutors embraced him while indicting her.

"There was some kind of coup, long-term coup going on there between some, what I would - what I heard were some pretty liberal people, extreme people that had other ideas about what we were doing," Individual-1 told FBI Special Agents David McDaniel and Parker Still on March 23.

He said the SPLC's board "shifted," and that "a lot of people got appointed to the board as figureheads. But after a while there were so many figureheads, they had the voting power and they just took over" the Center.

Asked why Beirich did what she did after he left, he said it "would have to have been political," then: "She, you know, like a lot, and not all liberals hate conservatives, but I think there's a good degree of hatred for kind of conservatism. I think that's who they ran off first were the Christians and the conservatives."

"Then the rest, they just replaced with people they liked, you know, that agreed with them politically," he added. "That's my impression. And I want to be clear about that."

Individual-1 said he left in 2013, and that of the 17 or so people on his team, "they only kept like one or two of them that were data entry people. Everybody else got - were gone." Two key people in his department were escorted out of the building by security, which he called "kind of odd."

"We were very nonpartisan, or at least when I was running things, when I was director, we stayed right in the middle of the road," he said. The Intelligence Project's magazine was meant as "an intelligence bulletin for law enforcement," but after he left, its stories turned "just really political," with "no intelligence value" at all, "especially after" a new editor arrived and hired Beirich as his assistant.

He told the agents he was the one who got the SPLC to list Black separatist groups, over "a lot of resistance": "there's no difference if you take the race out, they're exactly the same." He had no such luck with "the animal rights people and the tree huggers," who he said "were getting really violent" and "kidnapping insurance people." "They never would do that," he said.

He had no such luck when he tried to get the SPLC to list "animal rights people" and "tree huggers," even though "they were getting really violent" and "kidnapping insurance people."



He said SPLC "would never" put those extremists on the "hate map."



🧵11/19 pic.twitter.com/huYoabRRGa — Tyler O'Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) November 17, 2026

In a Jan. 23 call, he told agents: "I feel like they puff up the hate group count and all that kind of stuff."

By the June 10 interview, he walked through how. The American Knights of the KKK "had one headquarters," but the map came to list every chapter: "If you only had 12 dots or 15 dots on your map, that's not much of a map. But if you have a total of 287 chapters, you know, that's a much more impressive map." When an agent said he had "bought into" adding every chapter himself, Individual-1 answered: "Right."

The same transcripts put Individual-1 at the center of the money. He told agents he set up some of the accounts used to pay the informants, whom the SPLC called "Fs," for "field reps," "back in the '80s, late mid-to-late '80s." In June he said he opened "a number of them" under fictitious business names so that a check lying around a source's house "wouldn't be from SPLC or Klanwatch."

One was "Rare Books," because "we were buying these Klan publications, Nazi publications." Another was "Center Investigation," he said, "because it was CIA. I thought that was funny."

"I was kind of the gatekeeper on that," he said of the program, and of running it: "I never got out of it. I was responsible for it."

Opening the March interview, Still told him "the only thing that's been consistent through this, our investigation is one thing, and that's been you," a "standup guy that assisted law enforcement," which had "checked out 100 percent." The program "got off the rails," Still said, "with Dr. Beirich was at the helm," and payments that were small in his day reached "the hundreds of thousands" by 2014. "We're not here to talk to you any about the bank and all that," Still said. "You had obviously nothing to do with all that."

Beirich's motion for discovery or dismissal is built on that contrast. Individual-1 "acknowledged during three separate interviews his central role in the conduct giving rise to the current charges," her lawyers wrote, yet "the prosecutors and case agents embraced Individual-1 and sought his assistance in bolstering the theory that Dr. Beirich directed an SPLC attack on conservative groups."

He isn't charged in Count Eight, the conspiracy to lie to banks to open accounts "like Center Investigative Agency and 'Rare Book Warehouse,'" or in the money laundering count built on "the very same accounts that Individual-1 said he set up and used," the motion says. In its telling, prosecutors saw him as an "outstanding" "salt of the earth" conservative, while Beirich "was portrayed as one of the 'liberals' at the SPLC and part of the 'coup.'" Her lawyers add that the comparison "does not mean that Individual-1's activities were improper, illegal, or justified criminal charges."

The motion also quotes an FBI record of a Nov. 12, 2025, meeting of the FBI, the IRS and the US Attorney's Office, held after agents interviewed groups that signed a letter to the White House, at which "it was decided by the group Beirich would be a subject of investigation."

The SPLC itself was indicted in April on 11 counts over more than $3 million allegedly paid to leaders and organizers of the groups it condemned, and its lawyers have since gone after F-9, its longest-contracted informant. The court's Aug. 7 order found no objective evidence tying officials' animus toward the SPLC to the decision to prosecute, and the government turned down Beirich's request for discovery on Oct. 7.

As for the money, Individual-1 put the SPLC's reserves at "around $300 million, $350 million" when he left. "So they had plenty of it," he said.