Hate Hoax: GOP Aide Paid To Be Slashed, Had "Trump Whore" Scrawled On Her Belly, Then Faked Zip-Tie Ambush, Feds Say

An alleged bloody "Trump Whore" ambush of a New Jersey congressional staffer last summer never happened, federal prosecutors say, and a grand jury has now indicted both the supposed victim and the woman who called 911 to report the attack.

Natalie Greene, 27, of Ocean City, a former aide to Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-N.J.), is charged with conspiracy to convey false statements and hoaxes, conveying false statements and hoaxes, and making false statements to federal law enforcement, the US Attorney's Office in New Jersey announced Friday. Anamaria Moe, 25, of Atlantic City, is charged for the first time, on the conspiracy and hoax counts, and made her initial appearance in Camden federal court on Thursday.

Former Employee of Federal Official and Her Co-Conspirator Indicted for Conspiring to Falsely Report a Violent Attack and Lying to Law Enforcement https://t.co/buAQ0JXOO7 — NJ US Attorney (@USAO_NJ) November 20, 2026

According to prosecutors, on July 23, 2025, Greene paid a body scarification artist in Pennsylvania to put cuts into her face, neck, upper chest and shoulder. She then drove to New Jersey and picked up Moe, and one of the two wrote "Trump Whore" on Greene's stomach in black ink and "[Federal Official 1] is Racist" on her back. They drove in Greene's car to a nature preserve in Egg Harbor Township.

Late that night, Moe called 911 and reported that three armed men had attacked the two women while they were out walking on a trail. She told police Greene worked for a federal official and that the men had called Greene a racist and a whore and threatened to shoot them both.

Officers searched the area and found Greene lying in the woods just off the trail, her hands and feet bound together with black zip ties and her shirt pulled over her head and tied with another. The cuts on her face, neck, chest and shoulder were the ones the scarification artist had made. "TRUMP WHORE" was written on her stomach and "[Federal Official 1] IS RACIST" on her back, and she was crying and yelling that one of her attackers had a gun.

Greene told the officers that one or more of the men said he had a gun and threatened to shoot her, and that they held her down, cut her and wrote on her body. Two days later, after treatment for her wounds, she told the same story again to investigators, including an FBI agent, prosecutors say.

Officers recovered black zip ties from Greene's Maserati on the night of the alleged attack, similar to the ones used to bind her arms and feet. And two days before the alleged attack, Moe's cellphone had been used to search "zip ties near me," according to the indictment's announcement.

When Greene was first charged last November, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported from the complaint that Greene's phone location data put her at the Pennsylvania studio the day of the alleged attack, and that the FBI visited the studio a week later and came away with her signed consent form, a $500 cash receipt and photos of the work, which matched the cuts photographed at the hospital.

Neither the indictment nor the complaint before it names the official, referring only to "Federal Official 1." The New Jersey Globe identified him as Van Drew, and Van Drew has acknowledged it. Greene had worked in his office since 2022, later as a constituent advocate, and was a Rutgers law student when she was charged. His office said at the time that it was "deeply saddened by today's news," that Greene was "no longer associated with the Congressman's government office," and that "our thoughts and prayers are with her."

Greene's lawyer, Louis Barbone, said last year that she "served her community working full time to assist the constituents" and that "under the law, she is presumed innocent and reserves all of her defenses for presentation in a court of law." Moe is represented by a federal public defender. Van Drew himself conceded his own race in this month's midterms.

Each of the counts carries up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine - three counts for Greene, two for Moe.