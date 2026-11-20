"If Everyone Needs One, It Won't": Anthropic Slides Toward $83 IPO Price As Wall Street Waits For An AI "Clearing Event"

"If everyone wants a clearing event, one might happen. If everyone needs one, it won't."

That's how JPMorgan's co-head of global high-touch trading Ronald Adler boiled down the post-debut tape (available to pro subs), and it is probably the best way to think about what happens next to Anthropic (ANT). One day after the largest IPO in history, the Claude maker is sliding toward its $83 offer price: the stock traded around $87.63 in Friday's premarket, down almost 10% from Thursday's $97.17 close, after a low near $83.46 just after 8:30am ET.

Recall that the stock opened at $111.50 shortly before noon on Thursday, 34% above the offer, briefly valuing Anthropic at more than $2 trillion fully diluted. It topped out at $115.10 and then bled all afternoon. From peak to Friday's premarket low, that's a 25% drawdown in less than a day! We flagged the cracks barely 15 minutes after the first trade:

ANT < 100 — zerohedge (@zerohedge) November 19, 2026

By this morning, the slide had a new leg:

*ANTHROPIC SHARES EXTEND DECLINE TO MORE THAN 10% IN PREMARKET — zerohedge (@zerohedge) November 20, 2026

Here is the full round trip in one picture:

The question for today is simple: does the market merely want Anthropic back at $83, or does it need it there?

Want Versus Need

Adler's full line, with a pun we wish we had thought of first:

I'd boil today down to this: If everyone wants a clearing event, one might happen. If everyone needs one, it won't. The market has been unforgiving - and one might say almost misanthropic - over the past few months.

Put differently, a flush is easy when it's a preference and nearly impossible when it's a crowded necessity. Markets rarely hand the crowd the entry point it is counting on, and right now a lot of people are counting on $83.

So who merely wants the clearing event, and who needs it?

Who Needs It: The Forced Buyers

Start with the institutions that came up short. The book was six to seven times oversubscribed, so plenty of benchmarked funds got far less stock than they asked for, and they will have to own Anthropic soon whether they like the price or not. Thanks to the index rule changes rolled out for SpaceX, Anthropic is on track to join the Nasdaq 100 on December 21, and Intropic estimates passive demand will soak up about 28% of the shares offered, or roughly $19 billion.

Then there's the day-three trick. Both SpaceX and SK Hynix popped on their third trading day, when listed options began trading and dealers hedging calls had to buy stock. For Anthropic, that's Monday. As Berenberg's Carsten Hesse put it, "people are buying early."

That's the "need" camp: underweight PMs and index trackers who would love to buy at the offer, and who, by Adler's logic, are the reason the offer may never print.

Who Wants It: The Day-One Tourists

The "want" camp looks very different. Anthropic set aside up to 20% of the deal for retail, roughly double the usual carve-out, and individuals put in orders for close to $100 billion. Most didn't get $83 allocations; many did get the $111.50 open, and anyone who chased that first print is already down about 21%. As we noted overnight, Anthropic set a day-one retail trading record, except nearly half of that flow was selling, hardly the same retail crowd that showed up for SpaceX.

Perhaps the prospectus warned them: buyers should try "not to think of your purchase in purely transactional terms." After a $28 round trip in 24 hours, we suspect many are thinking in exactly those terms.

Nor will the banks stand in the way. Morgan Stanley is the stabilization agent, but there is no obligation to defend $83, and the underwriters have already exercised the over-allotment option in full , lifting the deal to 1.127 billion shares and about $93.5 billion in gross proceeds. A greenshoe exercised in full typically means the banks covered their short by buying from the company rather than in the market. In other words, the usual stabilization bid may already be spent.

"The Same Trade And Has Always Been The Same Trade"

Which brings us to the part that worries Adler most: the Street's attempt to treat Anthropic as a self-contained IPO hangover.

What concerns me most is the effort to mentally segregate today's trading from the broader AI trade. Throughout the day, many argued that today's trading was divorced from the AI concerns in the wake of NVDA. This is the same trade and has always been the same trade.

The tape agrees. The Nasdaq 100 is down 13% from its early October peak, per the FT; Nvidia fell for a fifth straight day on Wednesday, a week after Jensen Huang's exit as CEO; and chipmakers were lower again before Friday's open, with Nvidia down about 2.7% and AMD off more than 5%. That would be the same Nvidia and AMD that agreed to buy roughly $10 billion and $2.5 billion of Anthropic at $83. As we put it when the deal priced, Anthropic's own chip suppliers are holding up the floor, and this morning the selling spilled into a global AI unwind.

And Adler doesn't see an obvious reason for anyone to step in. He struggles to find "a compelling reason to buy the tape," citing i) the rate environment and trajectory, ii) persistent inflation, iii) decelerating 2027 EPS growth, iv) geopolitics, v) slowing growth, vi) a divided (and likely dysfunctional) US government and vii) the snowballing risk of hacks and outages. For tech, add the NVDA overhang, possible chip export restrictions, a tougher financing environment, a dwindling list of catalysts, and a 2027 hyperscaler capex debate he frames as lose-lose:

if spending stays high, the market may view that as a negative...if hyperscalers pull back, that's likely negative too.

Heads the AI bears win, tails the AI bulls lose. That's a tough setup for a stock worth roughly $1.14 trillion on basic shares at today's premarket price (about $1.58 trillion fully diluted), whose entire investment case is that the spending never stops.

The Market Wants One

So which is it? For Anthropic alone, Adler's logic argues the stock may well be too crowded a buy to give the "need" camp its $83 gift, at least before Monday's options and December's index bid. But for the AI trade as a whole, nobody needs a flush anymore; with the Nasdaq in a 13% drawdown and the macro list above, a lot of people simply want one. And if Adler is right that this has always been the same trade, Anthropic doesn't get to sit it out.

Plenty of skeptics were calling the debut the "last chopper out of Saigon" before the first trade, and the precedents aren't kind: SpaceX peaked at $225.64 before falling about 50% by late July, and the last time two mega-IPOs raced each other to market, in 2019, the second one out, Uber, closed its very first day below the offer. Anthropic won its race to market; OpenAI, which pushed its own listing into next year, may be glad it lost.

Our bet: the clearing event comes, just not the one the underweight crowd is waiting for. It shows up in the whole AI complex, and Anthropic gets dragged through $83 along with it. After all, the market has been "almost misanthropic" for months; it's hard to see why it would start being kind now.