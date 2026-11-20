Internal Memo Reveals What Trump's IRS Has Been Doing To Left-Wing Groups

The Trump administration's hunt for the money behind Antifa has reached the tax man. The IRS has opened at least four criminal investigations as part of the crackdown on Antifa and the left-wing networks the administration says are funding political violence, according to an internal status report circulated among leaders of the agency's Criminal Investigation unit and reviewed by the New York Times.

The memo, which covers the unit's work from March through July, says special agents and analysts also referred at least four tax-exempt groups to the IRS's civil side for audits, were assigned to nine grand juries, and helped the FBI comb nonprofits' Form 990 filings for problems. One focus is people who dox or threaten government officials. The memo does not name the targets or say where the cases stand.

The push traces back to the assassination of Charlie Kirk on Sept. 10, 2025. Twelve days later Trump designated Antifa a "domestic terrorist organization," calling it a "militarist, anarchist enterprise" that hides its funding sources from law enforcement, and ordered investigations and prosecutions of "those who fund such operations."

Three days after that came a national security memorandum, NSPM-7, which named self-described "anti-fascism" as the banner over the violence and pointed to the so-called "anti-fascist" engravings Kirk's alleged assassin put on his bullets. It ordered the IRS commissioner to make sure no tax-exempt entity was "directly or indirectly" financing political violence or domestic terrorism, and among the warning signs it lists is "extremism on migration, race, and gender."

About a dozen IRS officials were detailed to the FBI-led task force that grew out of it, according to the memo. After protesters repeatedly clashed with ICE at Delaney Hall, the immigrant detention center in Newark, New Jersey, IRS officials combed through financial records, including subpoenaed Venmo data, of people arrested at the protests and of businesses they believed were funding them. At one point they used facial recognition and tattoo-analysis databases to identify people. The White House counted the dozens of May arrests at the Newark facility among its blows against what it calls the "Antifa terrorist network."

The task force also worked the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in the spring and a May shooting at a mosque in San Diego. It was involved in the UFC event on the White House lawn in June as well, though what the IRS did there is unclear.

Officials discussed an expedited audit process that would strip tax-exempt status from organizations whose leaders had been indicted. IRS lawyers raised concerns about its legal rigor, and the agency has not put it in place.

An IRS spokesman said the criminal unit has worked with federal partners, including the FBI, to "investigate individuals and entities that may be funding domestic terrorism or political violence."

The administration has been promising to follow the Antifa money for more than a year. In February, FBI Director Kash Patel said the bureau had uncovered Antifa's funding sources, with agents examining whether the money ran through US nonprofits with tax-exempt status. Days after Kirk's killing, a senior Justice Department official directed US attorneys to draw up plans to investigate George Soros's Open Society Foundations, as we reported at the time; the foundation answered that it does not fund terrorism. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has promised a crackdown on the dark money behind the protests, and the State Department added four European Antifa groups, Germany's "Hammer Gang" among them, to its terror list in November 2025.

Criminal Investigation, the IRS's roughly 3,000-person law enforcement arm, has been stretched in other directions too. A Treasury inspector general report found its agents logged more than 353,000 hours on ICE support and the crime surges in Washington and Memphis between May 2025 and March 2026, about $40 million in labor and travel and the equivalent of some 313 tax investigations, according to Accounting Today's account of the report.

Inside the task force, the memo's authors complained of "continual turnover" in the FBI's leadership and a "culture of lack of information sharing." Some IRS agents ignored the task force's emails or never mentioned they were already working a case, and some possible financial crimes went unpursued "because there was no specific threat directed at a government entity, its property or a government employee."

Their fix: a broader mandate for "investigating the misuse of 501(c)(3) organizations and/or individuals with nexus to terrorism."