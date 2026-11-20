Iran's Attacks On Hormuz Shipping Have More Than Doubled Compared To Prior Months

"We will see what happens after the beginning of the year," President Trump has told Axios on Thursday in a phone call from Air Force One on his way back from China, when he was pressed about a timeline for potential renewed strikes on Iran.

So the White House has gone from touting a likely new bombing campaign from "right after the midterms" to now it's "right after the new year."

Trump had weighed in on the war from China, confirming he had discussed it with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin during their trilateral meeting earlier.

"They’d like it to end… and they’re letting Iran know that," Trump told NBC. But also noted that the meeting focused "primarily on Ukraine".

Trump has also let it be known that Washington doesn't need help from Russia or China to end the Iran war.

In the meantime, the Iranians have only dramatically ramped up their attacks on international shipping while warning vessels they must not take the "American route".

Prior days this week saw betwen three and five tankers targeted daily, and that's also true of today (Thurs.).

The IRGC Navy earlier said that two supertankers caught fire after hitting naval mines in the southern part of the Strait of Hormuz.

The two tankers, said to be laden with more than four million barrels of crude oil, have been burning near the southern coast of the Strait of Hormuz.

Hours after this, Al Jazeera reported a third tanker had been struck. Such attacks have been coming so frequently that maritime monitors have struggled to keep track, and to identify each vessel.

The NY Times has noted the "unrelenting attacks" in a fresh report:

Iran has kept up its unrelenting attacks on ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, including multiple attacks this week on the same tanker that left one sailor missing. The rate of attacks so far this month and last month has more than doubled compared with the previous seven months, according to an analysis of data compiled by The New York Times.

IRGC spokesman Hossein Mohebbi has on Thursday warned that Iran will not allow the US Navy's blockade of Iranian ports continue.

"We will not allow the continued naval, land, and air blockade imposed on our country," Mohebbi said from Tehran.

"We will not accept the continuation of the current status quo, a state of neither war nor peace, or a war of attrition," he added.

For now though, it seems the White House is content to try and manage the difficult status quo, especially at a moment that gasoline prices at the pump are lower and at least more tolerable for Americans.