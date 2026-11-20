Israeli Ambassador Says US Soldiers Will Be "Back To Their Families" Only When "Iran Is Defeated"

Israeli Ambassador to the US Yechiel Leiter has issued some new comments this week which have outraged many military members, veterans, and their families - who in some cases are venting online.

He said in an interview with Newsmax that US troops will only return home to be with their families once Iran is "defeated" - at a moment Benjamin Netanyahu has called for full regime change in Tehran.

Amb. Leiter was asked in the interview about the fact of Iran's continued strikes on ships in the Hormuz Strait as well as sporadic attacks on Gulf states, and the question of what the endpoint will be, to which he replied, "You get American soldiers back here to the United States to their families when Iran is defeated."

Infuriating.

The guy who is the US ambassador for Israel is telling us "You get American soldiers back to their families when Iran is defeated".



We need to remind him that our sons are not Israel's property. pic.twitter.com/77QhJpyeWN — Melissa Wong (@Melissa_WongMT) November 19, 2026

He also clarified that "defeat" of Iran means nothing short of accompishing full regime change in Tehran, and called on the US and Israel to have "resilience" in seeing the goal through.

"Trump, like Reagan, understands this is an evil empire that has to come down," Leiter said further. "But once this regime comes down… the Houthis fall, Hamas falls, Hezbollah falls, Muslim Brotherhood falls … We need a little bit more resilience to see it to the end."

He brazenly spoke in terms of "we" - which for the Israeli government official also apparently means the US armed forces, which he has nothing to do with.

Leiter grew up in Pennsylvania and New York but immigrated to Israel at the age of eighteen, and soon after jointed the Israel Defense Forces, and participated in the 1982 Lebanon war. He has long resided in Jewish settlements in the West Bank. Critics have accused him of essentially abandoning and rejecting his American citizenship.

Israel’s ambassador Yechiel Leiter says: “You get American soldiers back here to the United States to their families when Iran is defeated.”



Why the hell is a foreign ambassador speaking as if he sets the conditions for our troops to come home? He does not command the U.S.… pic.twitter.com/CKhY8ZQUvH — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) November 20, 2026

Various online commenters have in the wake of the interview expressed to Israeli leaders a message of hands off our troops - also at a moment the Trump administration is mulling a potential new wave of Iran bombings.

Netanyahu just last month openly proclaimed that his directive to the Israeli military is to "overthrow the regime in Iran."

"My directive to the IDF, the Mossad, and the defense establishment… is to overthrow the regime in Iran," Netanyahu had told a group of graduating IDF officers, according to The Jerusalem Post.

The full interview as proudly posted by the Israeli ambassador himself:

President @realDonaldTrump will decide how to deal with the existential threat of the Iranian regime - and if needed, Israel will stand together with the United States to defeat evil as we have done in the past.



Watch my interview on @NEWSMAX earlier today 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/BQowYyFSJ7 — Ambassador Yechiel (Michael) Leiter (@yechielleiter) November 19, 2026

Israeli officials have never been shy about admitting they would need the full power of the United States military to undertake such a task as regime change against the Islamic Republic. Sadly there are a number of hawkish Congressmen, among both Republicans and Democrats, who themselves express 'Israel first' rhetoric - and agree that the US should be deeper in the fight for the protection of Israel.

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For further reading on why 'regime change' would require nothing short of a massive ground invasion, which would inevitably result in at least a years-long quagmire, see our: