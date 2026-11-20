Kunstler: All Seems Eerily Quiet... You Are Watching A Setup

Authored by James Howard Kunstler via Clusterfuck Nation,

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They're signaling deep "structural reform" everywhere - meaning, they fully intend to end our Republic. https://t.co/9zkIXY9I6i — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) November 16, 2026

Things seem eerily quiet in the USA corner of Trumpdom known as MAGA-land. Yes, there was plenty of scintillating hoopla in Shenzhen, China, this week over the Trump-Putin-Xi meet-up. Unlikely it produced any insta-solutions to pressing world problems, but probably important groundwork for straightening out Iran, Ukraine, and how to deal with the menacing, suicidal, Cluster-B shit-show that Europe has become.

Brussels is increasingly a danger to itself, its member nations, and the rest of the world. Ursula von der Stalin and her vassals are desperately avid for another world war. China, Russia, America, not so much. Europe needs a time-out in the rubber room to regain its composure, with maybe a course of hydrotherapy and, if that won't avail, how about 300 million mg of IM olanzapine, PRN. It's that bad.

Another patient in the global psych ward, America's Democratic Party, announced a congressional jihad against Trumpdom so garish that US Attorney Aaron Reitz (SDTX) sent letters to Rep. Robert Garcia, and Senators Warren, Blumenthal, and Slotkin warning them to preserve records, communications, and electronic data tied to their public statements about planned investigations into Trump associates, family members, and administration figures. Mr. Reitz cited federal civil rights statutes (18 U.S.C. §§ 241, Conspiracy Against Rights, and 242, Deprivation of Rights Under Color of Law) and warned the lawmakers of potential legal consequences for noncompliance, framing the Democrats' plans as potential weaponization of their oversight duties.

The Democratic Party, you see, has transformed itself, werewolf-like, in the blue afterglow of its election triumph, into the Bolshevik-Jacobin-Jihad Party. Look up what those labels mean. It's not pretty. It's about as politically unwholesome as it can get. And they hit the warpath tooth and claw, with pink frothing saliva, while the president was off parleying on the other side of the world. Now, Mr. Trump is back home, a bit humped and weary, while the rest of us settle into the coming raptures of Thanksgiving week. Yes, all seems eerily quiet. You are watching a setup. I will explain. Forgive me if this sounds a little bit outlandish.

About that midterm election triumph: the president has been pretending to let it slide, leaving his adversaries to gloat and scheme. It's not sliding. The DNI, Jay Clayton, is obliged under Executive Order 13848 to report on the integrity of the election within forty-five days of the midterm. The EO declares a national emergency over the threat of foreign interference, or undermining public confidence, in U.S. elections. Get that: we have been living under a declared national emergency since 2018. It carries a one-year expiration, but it has been renewed annually ever since 2018, including four times by "Joe Biden." Mr. Trump renewed it again this past September.

Why would you suppose that the combined efforts of US civilian and military intelligence will not find monumental fraud in the recent election? It is quite impossible to imagine, given the visible chicanery on display in the numbers themselves, the motor-voter registration of countless illegal migrants, the vast and exorbitant labors by Democratic Party activists to hide blue state voter rolls, the continued deployment of vote tabulation machines proven to be hackable, and the refusal to pass the common sense SAVE Act. And why would the president not allow the Democrats to trap themselves?

They fell into it out of desperation, because Mr. Trump is dismantling the party's epic racketeering operations, without which there is no Democratic Party. Of course, the Dems believe that the president fell into their trap. They advertised it in dozens of recorded Zoom calls among their NGO activist ranks that were never supposed to see the light of day. Their trap, as I have laid out before, is to lure the president into declaring the election false and invalid, slap the label "illegitimate" on him, bolster it with Antifa riots, and arrogate presidential power to a panel of blue state governors - in what would amount to a coup d'état, a color revolution. That's their plan. Let them try it.

Sometime before Christmas the first moves will be made. The DNI must report by Dec. 17. We will find ourselves in a most extraordinary discontinuity of US history. Of course, the reason that the Dems have been going after Mr. Hegseth is because color revolutions are unlikely to succeed without the cooperation of the military. Mr. Hegseth has stated he intends to preserve and protect the republic. At some point this winter the US will be under a kind of martial law while the President and his administration sort out the terms for re-running the election and dealing with the crimes that queered it going into Nov. 3.

You can't believe for a New York minute that Donald Trump will allow a replay of the persecutions he and many others endured at the hands of "Joe Biden," Norm Eisen, Chris Wray, Merrick Garland, Jack Smith, Jamie Raskin, Adam Schiff, Mary McCord, Letitia James, Alvin Bragg, Fani Willis, Judges Arthur Engoron, Lewis Kaplan, and Juan Merchan, et al. The president is not going to sit in a courtroom again and listen to some put-up job of a lying whore spin ridiculous 30-year-old rape stories, or brook the aspersions of arrant rogue lawfare artists. Ain't gonna happen.

This president has been called by history to put down the Bolshevik-Jacobin-Jihadi takeover of our country. What's coming, as Donald Trump has said, a thousand times, perhaps risibly, in other contexts, is like something the world has never seen before. Not in America, anyway. Some extreme happenings are possible in the course of all this: outages of the Internet, of commercial TV and radio, possibly even the electric grid down, food and water scarcity, cold houses. The tremors of all that rolled out just this past week. You've probably seen warnings all over the place to prep for some unspecified trouble. Hope you paid attention. The nation could be in the dark for a period of time, not knowing what is going on a hundred miles away from where you live. It's scary just to imagine it. If I'm wrong about this, you can depend on an apology. But there it is. Now you know.

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