Mamdani Kills Central Park's 150-Year-Old Carriage Rides, Drivers Sue Within Minutes

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Thursday signed the law that ends the city's 150-year-old horse-drawn carriage industry, with every carriage off city streets by June 1, 2028. The measure, Romanch's Law, closes out one of Central Park's oldest tourist rituals.

NYC Mayor Mamdani has officially banned horse-drawn carriages in New York City, bringing an end to the century-old tradition of carriage rides through Central Park. pic.twitter.com/lyV4lvaQmh — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 19, 2026

Within minutes, the union representing the drivers filed a federal lawsuit in Manhattan to block the ban, asking a judge for a temporary restraining order, according to the Associated Press. The suit argues the law is unconstitutional and that the city broke its own procedures in passing it, and accuses the city of a plan to "immediately cripple the owners, ignore property interests and contracts, and maybe compensate." A spokesperson for the city's Law Department said it is reviewing the case.

The law is named for Romanch Mahajan, an 18-year-old tourist from India who died after a carriage accident in Central Park on June 17. The City Council passed it in October with 40 votes, the first such ban backed by a sitting speaker, Julie Menin; Council Member Chris Marte sponsored it.

"Our city has changed, and now it is time for our laws to change, too," Mamdani said at the signing, according to City Hall's transcript. In a statement, he added: "This industry will come to an end, and we have a responsibility to the workers whose livelihoods depend on it."

City Hall puts the number of people in the trade at about 200, counting medallion owners, drivers and stable hands. The administration is promising medallion buybacks for owners and a stipend for drivers and stable hands, along with a Horse Carriage Worker Industry Program, run with NYC Talent and the Department of Small Business Services, offering job training and tuition assistance. A full plan is due by April 2027.

The law itself guarantees none of it: as the Council passed it, the city need only "consider" compensating owners for their medallions, licenses, horses and carriages. TWU International President John Samuelsen called it a "train wreck of constitutional and due process violations" that "offers nothing concrete for blue-collar drivers and carriage owners who will be financially crushed."

The city's health department will oversee where each horse is sold or placed as it retires, and the law bars selling them for slaughter. Allie Taylor, who runs the Mayor's Office of Animal Welfare, said "we have sanctuaries and rescue organizations ready to welcome the horses into retirement."

Mamdani also ordered a feasibility study of electric carriages and electric pedal-assist bicycles for Central Park, and of electric carriages along the park's perimeter.

He is the third straight mayor to push the carriages out. Eric Adams signed an executive order in September 2025 telling police to prioritize enforcement against carriages operating outside their legal zones and called on the Council to ban them. After the Council vote, President Trump mourned the end of "a Great Tradition" on Truth Social: "So sad that, for political reasons, we will see it go!"