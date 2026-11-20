Mossad Chief, Dermer Lobbied Trump Team For Joint Strikes On Iran: Report

Authored by Dave DeCamp via Antiwar.com,

The head of the Israeli spy agency Mossad, Roman Gofman, lobbied for the resumption of the US-Israeli bombing campaign against Iran during his visit to Washington last week, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

The report, which cited two unnamed sources briefed on the visit, said that Gofman met with senior US officials, including CIA Director John Ratcliffe, and also traveled to Florida for talks with Steve Witkoff, who has previously led US negotiations with Iran.

While the US has been launching strikes against Iran and escalating the economic sanctions and blockade, President Trump so far has held off on escalating to a full-scale bombing campaign, something Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is likely desperate for, as he is now leading a caretaker government and may lose power after Gadi Eisenkot was tasked with forming an Israeli government.

Gofman's trip to the US coincided with a visit from Ron Dermer, Israel's former strategic affairs minister and a close ally of Netanyahu. Dermer was also meeting with Trump administration officials and pushing for joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran, and the sources speaking to Reuters said both visits were part of Netanyahu's effort to re-escalate the war. The report said that Gofman passed "intelligence" to US officials about Iran's nuclear program.

A White House official told Reuters that Trump believes the economic campaign was "devastating" to Iran, so there was no need for "major combat operations." But the war continues to escalate as the US and Iran have been trading strikes, and Iranian forces continue daily attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.