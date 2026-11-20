New Satellite Imagery Shows Saudi Royal Palace Guarded By Patriot Interceptor Missiles

Open-source accounts on X are circulating satellite imagery dated July 2026 that appears to show a MIM-104 Patriot air-defense battery near the Saudi royal family's sprawling Red Sea palace complex west of Tabuk.

"July 2026 Airbus satellite imagery shows the scale of the Saudi royal family's sprawling Red Sea palace complex, where Crown Prince MBS and his inner circle live among villas of all sizes, golf courses, private lagoons, a yacht marina, and helipads," an X user by the name of Egypt's Intel Observer wrote on Thursday.

Image: Red Sea Palace

Image: Red Sea Palace

According to X data, the account is based in Egypt. The apparent presence of Patriot air-defense batteries near the compound suggests they are positioned to defend against aircraft, drones, cruise missiles, and tactical ballistic missiles.

"The imagery also appears to show another MIM-104 Patriot battery just north of the palace complex," Egypt's Intel Observer said.

The new imagery comes as Saudi Arabia's General Directorate of Civil Defense described Thursday's Houthi missile attack on the PIF Tower as a "terrorist attack."

#الدفاع_المدني: تعرض أحد أبراج المركز المالي بمدينة الرياض لهجوم إرهابي من قبل الميليشيا الحوثية الإرهابية نتج عنه أضرار مادية ولا إصابات - ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/FBEqwOKTRT — الدفاع المدني السعودي (@SaudiDCD) November 19, 2026

These attacks on Saudi Arabia's financial district bring to light a very uncomfortable reality for the kingdom: despite spending billions of dollars on early-warning systems, air defenses, and interceptors, its financial infrastructure remains under attack from a ragtag group of rebels.