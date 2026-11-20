Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey was asked on his podcast this week what Baltimore is best at making.
After first mentioning "The Star-Spangled Banner" and National Bohemian beer on an episode of "The Marlon Humphrey Show" released Wednesday, he took a swipe at the crime-ridden city, saying, "They're best at making criminals."
Humphrey is not wrong about the city in terminal decline, with Democrats in power for decades who have run it quite literally into the ground.
When you think of Baltimore, nine times out of ten, HBO's crime drama "The Wire" comes to mind. Part of what made that show so real was that it had actual criminals in the cast.
It’s not just Humphrey who sees Baltimore's implosion. Residents have been fleeing the city in droves over the last 20 years, and the metro area has lost nearly 11% of its population.
Much of that decline began around and after the 2015 riots, alongside backfiring progressive policies that drove up murders and violent crime.
Baltimore is at risk of losing its major-city status and becoming another regional city lost in time and stuck in a cycle of decay under left-wing leadership that has utterly failed the youth (Chris Papst at WBFF45 has documented that).
An economic crisis is also brewing, as Moody's Ratings recently downgraded the city's credit rating amid a rapidly deteriorating financial situation, citing "declining fund balance and cash levels across all government operations."
Of course, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott blasted Humphrey.
Humphrey did apologize for his comments.
As of Thursday morning, it appears the football player will be inactive this Sunday.