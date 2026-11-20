NFL Star Reveals What Baltimore Is 'Best At' ... And It's Not Crab Cakes

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey was asked on his podcast this week what Baltimore is best at making.

After first mentioning "The Star-Spangled Banner" and National Bohemian beer on an episode of "The Marlon Humphrey Show" released Wednesday, he took a swipe at the crime-ridden city, saying, "They're best at making criminals."

Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey on what Baltimore is best at:



“Making criminals.” pic.twitter.com/CWma3QkVdX — Ravens Nation 𝙇𝙄𝙑𝙀 (@LiveRavenNation) November 18, 2026

Humphrey is not wrong about the city in terminal decline, with Democrats in power for decades who have run it quite literally into the ground.

When you think of Baltimore, nine times out of ten, HBO's crime drama "The Wire" comes to mind. Part of what made that show so real was that it had actual criminals in the cast.

It’s not just Humphrey who sees Baltimore's implosion. Residents have been fleeing the city in droves over the last 20 years, and the metro area has lost nearly 11% of its population.

Much of that decline began around and after the 2015 riots, alongside backfiring progressive policies that drove up murders and violent crime.

Baltimore is at risk of losing its major-city status and becoming another regional city lost in time and stuck in a cycle of decay under left-wing leadership that has utterly failed the youth (Chris Papst at WBFF45 has documented that).

🚨#BREAKING: Baltimore Mayor Imposes Indefinite Curfew Following 200-Person Mob Fight and Shooting of Two Young Teens



📌#Baltimore | #Maryland⁰

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott has implemented a citywide curfew for minors, effective Memorial Day weekend and until further notice.… pic.twitter.com/6HIjzb5KkF — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 12, 2023

An economic crisis is also brewing, as Moody's Ratings recently downgraded the city's credit rating amid a rapidly deteriorating financial situation, citing "declining fund balance and cash levels across all government operations."

Of course, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott blasted Humphrey.

Wow: Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott goes OFF on Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey for saying the city is best at making criminals.



It's clear Humphrey needs to be cut from the team ASAP.



😬😬😬 https://t.co/xBIj9G7vkb pic.twitter.com/5wozxL2db2 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 19, 2026

Humphrey did apologize for his comments.

Marlon Humphrey came to his locker to apologize for his podcast comments that Baltimore is the best at making “criminals,” and said he loves the city and wants to win in front of Ravens fans: pic.twitter.com/zodya2MD6m — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) November 18, 2026

As of Thursday morning, it appears the football player will be inactive this Sunday.