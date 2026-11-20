'No Bars Behind Bars': FCC Clears Way For Prisons To Jam Contraband Cellphones

Authored by Tom Gantert via The Epoch Times,

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) voted Thursday to adopt rules allowing state and local correctional facilities to jam signals from cellphones smuggled to inmates.

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr said that drones were being used to drop cellphones into prison yards, and that local officials needed the jamming capability as a result.

ADOPTED ✅



No bars behind bars.



The FCC voted today to allow state and local prisons to jam contraband cellphones for the first time ever.



These devices are being used by inmates to order hits, run drug operations, traffic women and children, and unleash mayhem on our... pic.twitter.com/BzNAwCNXyW — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) November 19, 2026

Two of the three commissioners approved the order, with Commissioner Anna Gomez approving in part but dissenting from part of it where she said it did not make clear that jamming costs should not be passed on to families through rates for authorized communications.

Carr cited studies that reported 25,000 contraband cellphones had been pulled out of prisons in one year and another that showed 500,000 inmates currently have access to contraband cellphones.

State prison officials have sought permission to use jammers for years, saying inmates have used contraband phones to run drug rings and coordinate violence from behind bars.

The Urban Institute reported that 25,840 contraband cellphones were recovered from 20 state corrections departments involved in a 2020 study.

During Thursday's meeting, Carr mentioned Robert Johnson, a former contraband captain at Lee Correctional Institution. Johnson was shot at his home after inmates ordered a hit on him using a contraband cellphone in 2010.

In 2024, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed the Captain Robert Johnson Act that created a new criminal offense for unlawful possession of a telecommunications device by an inmate of the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Carr described Johnson as an advocate for removing outdated restrictions on jamming contraband cellphones.

"This itself is not going to be a silver bullet, but I think it's time that we stop denying this tool to state and local officials," Carr said during the meeting.

The Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials International supported allowing prisons to use jammers but urged the FCC to strengthen safeguards for legitimate calls. In a Nov. 12 filing, the group asked the FCC to require advance notice to local 911 call centers before initial field tests, as well as before testing a system ahead of deployment.

The group had asked for the inclusion of a "stop buzzer" provision, which the FCC agreed to. A stop buzzer would cease the jamming quickly if there were legitimate complaints of the jamming harming authorized users.

The FCC said its rule addressed concerns with implementing phone scrambling technology.

The FCC also limited its use to specific areas approved by the commission so as to limit potential disruption of emergency calls. Correctional facilities are not mandated to use the technology but do have the option. Those that use jammers must conduct on-site tests to verify that the equipment does not cause harmful interference outside those areas, the FCC stated.

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) urged Congress to pass his Cellphone Jamming Reform Act, which would put into federal law the authority for state and local prisons and jails to jam signals from contraband cellphones.

Cotton and Rep. David Kustoff (R-Tenn.) reintroduced the bill in 2025. Cotton has pushed for legislation to curb contraband cellphone use in prisons since 2019.

Cotton renewed his call for Congress to act at an Oct. 28 roundtable in Little Rock, Arkansas, with FCC Chairman Brendan Carr and Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin. Carr announced at the event that the FCC would vote on rules allowing state and local correctional facilities to use jamming technology.

"Contraband cellphones threaten everyone from law-abiding Arkansans to law enforcement officers," Cotton said in a statement.

In 2019, inmate Brian Wilson used a contraband cellphone to post a live video of himself from his cell in the U.S. Penitentiary in Atlanta, a federal prison to which the new FCC rule does not apply. Wilson posted a selfie on his Facebook page of himself holding a phone while in his cell. He pleaded guilty to possessing a contraband cellphone in prison.

"The boldness of this inmate to live stream for the world to see is an example of how widespread contraband cellphones are in our prisons," said Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta Chris Hacker in a 2019 statement.