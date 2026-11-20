Nvidia Implosion Intensifies As SEC Nightmare Just Got A Lot Worse

The Securities and Exchange Commission's probe of Nvidia is examining potential accounting issues at the chipmaker, two people briefed on the matter told Reuters on Friday.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the SEC probe on Tuesday but couldn't pin down what the agency was after, as we reported at the time. According to Reuters' sources, SEC enforcement staff are scrutinizing the company's accounting practices. Reuters couldn't determine when the inquiry opened or exactly which issues are in play, and the SEC declined to comment. An SEC investigation is not a finding of wrongdoing, and many end with no enforcement action.

In the quarter ended July 27, 2025, Nvidia booked $10.2 billion of its $46.7 billion in revenue, nearly 22%, from customers billed in Singapore, the hub of the scandal, telling investors in its quarterly filing that "customers use Singapore to centralize invoicing while our products are almost always shipped elsewhere." It was the last quarter Nvidia broke Singapore out: it has since reported revenue by where its customers are headquartered rather than where they are billed.

Megaspeed, a Singapore-based firm that was once a major buyer of Nvidia chips, was run by Alice Huang, whom US authorities suspect is a Chinese spy. China denies she is one. In a joint statement this week, the Justice and Commerce departments said Commerce opened an export-control investigation into Megaspeed in 2024 and asked Nvidia for its records of sales to the company in May 2025. The next month, Commerce agents and Singaporean law enforcement interviewed Alice Huang, then Megaspeed's CEO, in an on-site check, and Nvidia put Megaspeed on its "no sell" list. The Justice Department has since taken the lead on the criminal case.

Megaspeed has said Alice Huang left the company in August 2025 and that it conducted "lawful business." Jensen Huang admitted to an affair in a statement after reports of their relationship, without naming her, and resigned as CEO on Nov. 12.

The crisis has sent Nvidia's shares down by more than a third, by Reuters' count. And as we noted last week, the company carries no corporate D&O insurance, so it would have to pay any successful securities fraud claims itself.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta served Nvidia with an investigative subpoena on Thursday, and Reuters reported last month that the Justice Department is reviewing Nvidia's $12.9 billion purchase of Hugging Face as part of a wider antitrust look at its dealmaking. Short seller Muddy Waters, meanwhile, this week took aim at Jay Puri, until June Nvidia's third most senior executive.

In February 2002, Nvidia disclosed an SEC inquiry into "certain accounting matters," and it went on to restate its financial statements for fiscal 2000, 2001 and the first three quarters of fiscal 2002, settling in 2003 with a cease-and-desist order and no fine, without admitting or denying wrongdoing. In 2022 it paid $5.5 million to settle SEC charges that it failed to disclose that cryptomining was a significant driver of its gaming revenue growth.

Shares are puking (worse) as we speak on the news.