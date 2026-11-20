Powerful Thanksgiving Storms Threaten Travel Nightmare Across 20 States

Millions of Americans heading home after Thanksgiving could face travel delays through Sunday as an East Coast storm threatens more than 20 states from Florida to Maine, Fox Weather reports.

Sunday is already shaping up to be one of the busiest days on the road. Traffic analytics firm INRIX expects the worst congestion between noon and 8 p.m. and recommends leaving before 11 a.m. AAA projects that 81.5 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home over the holiday period, including 72.9 million by car.

The eastern storm is expected to develop along the Southeast coast Wednesday, with heavy rain and strong winds spreading from the Mid-Atlantic into the Northeast on Thanksgiving Day. In New York City, those winds could ground the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons, which can fly only if sustained winds stay below 23 mph and gusts stay below 34 mph.

Moreover, colder air behind the storm could bring accumulating snow near the Great Lakes and across parts of the interior Northeast, including higher elevations in New England. For the Friday-through-Sunday rush, Fox Weather reports that the biggest question is whether the disturbances "rapidly intensify into major storm systems."

On the West Coast, trouble could begin Tuesday. Heavy rain and gusty winds could delay or cancel flights at Seattle-Tacoma and San Francisco international airports. Another round of rain could trigger flash flooding in already-soaked parts of California, while parts of the Sierra Nevada, Cascades and Rockies could see snowfall measured in feet.