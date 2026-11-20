Republicans Fear Anthropic's IPO Will Create '200 George Soroses'

Anthropic, the San Francisco-based artificial intelligence company behind the Claude chatbot, began trading on the Nasdaq on Thursday.

The widely anticipated debut capped weeks of investor buildup around one of the most closely watched listings in the technology sector.

BREAKING: Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei rings the Nasdaq opening bell to mark the largest IPO in history. pic.twitter.com/lDaZg1mT7B — Polymarket (@Polymarket) November 19, 2026

Each of the company's seven co-founders, including CEO Dario Amodei, stood to hold nearly $18 billion in stock after the IPO. And thousands of Anthropic employees who hold equity in the company also stand to make a lot of money.

Federal records show that Dario Amodei and his sister, Anthropic President Daniela Amodei, gave almost all their donations to Democrats. Both contributed the maximum allowed to Kamala Harris's 2024 campaign and Joe Biden's 2020 campaign. During the 2024 election, Amodei posted on social media comparing Trump to a feudal warlord, but later deleted the post.

The other five co-founders (Chris Olah, Jack Clark, Sam McCandlish, Tom Brown, and Jared Kaplan) each gave thousands of dollars this year to Anthropic's PBC Political Action Committee. This committee has donated to both Democratic and Republican campaigns.

NEWS: AI giant Anthropic is going public TODAY at $83 a share, raising $81.3B in the BIGGEST IPO in history, beating out SpaceX. The Claude maker is valued at a STAGGERING $1.5T and starts trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker "ANT."



Fox News: "Actor Ashton Kutcher is... pic.twitter.com/eOQQgp4qQS — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) November 19, 2026

The idea of a new group of politically active left-wing billionaires has led some to compare them to George Soros, the 96-year-old financier from Hungary. Soros started the Open Society Foundations in 1993 and, through it and other political committees, has given billions to progressive groups, Democratic campaigns, and left-wing advocacy organizations. He has also funded criminal justice "reform" and efforts to change the American legal system.

Soros's influence extends to prosecutors' offices across the country. He has spent tens of millions to help elect progressive prosecutors, including some involved in investigations and prosecutions of Trump. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg received support from a progressive group that got $1 million from Soros.

Soros and his son, Alex, continued their spending this year. Together, they gave over $100 million in the 2026 midterms.

Against that backdrop, Republican insiders warned ahead of the listing that the offering would give Anthropic's founders and staff enough money to bankroll Democratic candidates and causes nationwide, the New York Post reported. One tech-world source told the outlet the IPO would create "200 George Soroses."

The same source said the newly wealthy Anthropic class would differ from Soros in three ways. According to the source, they are younger, smarter, and more technologically connected than the elder financier.

A Trump administration official took it further, telling the Post, "Some of the most evil people in the country are about to get very rich."

One source added that Republicans are "writing our own political death warrant" by allowing the IPO to move forward.

A source close to the White House questioned the wisdom of handing vast new fortunes to a group of young executives and employees with such radical ideology.

Not all Republicans were worried. One GOP strategist said he was not concerned about a surge of new liberal billionaires. He called the payout to the seven founders and thousands of employees one of the biggest accumulations of wealth ever.

Recent history shows how much influence a single IPO fortune can have in politics. SpaceX's record IPO raised $85.7 billion and briefly made Elon Musk the world's first trillionaire. Musk became the biggest donor of the 2026 midterms, spending $446 million to help the GOP. He previously spent more than $290 million to help elect Trump and other Republicans in 2024.

The 2028 cycle will be the first time Anthropic's founders and employees can use their new wealth in politics.