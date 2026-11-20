Watch: "Christ Is King" - Florida Crowd Shouts Down Imam's City Hall Prayer

An imam's invocation at a city commission meeting in Bartow, Florida, turned into a standoff on Monday night, when much of the packed chamber drowned him out with the Lord's Prayer, shouts of "Christ is King" and chants of "USA!" until police walked several of the protesters out.

The agenda for the Nov. 16 meeting listed Imam Sajid R. Bhuiya of Bartow's Masjid Al Nur mosque for the opening prayer. As he stepped to the lectern, the crowd began reciting the Lord's Prayer in unison and kept going through warnings from the front of the room: "Folks, you'll be asked to leave, be respectful."

WOW. The City of Bartow, FL, was about to have a Muslim open its city meeting with an Islamic prayer, but residents COUNTERED it by reciting the Lord's Prayer. pic.twitter.com/F4fOdljliL — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 18, 2026

Police escorted the protesters out and no one was arrested, according to Fox News. Bhuiya then finished the prayer, addressing "god" rather than "Allah," and quoted passages of the Quran that he said were meant to unite people. "Our differences in background, culture and faiths should not prevent us from treating one another with dignity," he said.

City Attorney Sean Parker said he had suggested reaching out to Bartow's mosque after a local Hindu temple asked for a turn at the invocation. "This is a government meeting, not a religious forum," he said. But Vice Mayor Laura Simpson said the city "did not invite this invocation," and that the date was simply open when the mosque asked for one, Florida's Voice reported.

Simpson argued that shutting one faith out risks closing the door on all of them, and that keeping the slot open to every house of worship is what protects the ability to pray in Christ's name at commission meetings.

Commissioner Trish Pfeiffer said the city had received more than 200 emails about the prayer. "We govern a city of people, not a congregation of faith," she said.

In a statement, the city said it has long opened commission meetings with a prayer "offered by either a faith-based leader or one of the City's elected officials," and that while the invocation has historically been based on Christian traditions, "the opportunity is open to all faiths." It said residents, "joined by individuals from other cities," had tried to keep the imam from speaking and the mayor from conducting the meeting.

Robert Goodman, southeast regional director of the conservative group Citizens Defending Freedom, told Fox that roughly 100 people from several groups turned out. "Christian voices deserve to be heard," he said, while adding that his group does not support the attendees who told Bhuiya to go back to his own country. The group's own post complained that the agenda went up on a Friday, leaving residents one business day of notice.

Bartow City Commission, Nov. 16: The agenda listed Imam Sajid R. Bhuiya of Masjid Al Nur for the invocation. It was posted Friday, leaving residents one business day and a weekend of notice.



When the imam was called, much of the packed chamber began reciting the Lord's Prayer... pic.twitter.com/vUupGPTkOA — Citizens Defending Freedom (@cdfusa) November 19, 2026

During public comment, Lakeland resident Jonathan Alegado said he was "a little confused how we've forgotten so quickly and just welcomed Islam back in," and another Lakeland resident, Layla Dorian, read verses from the Quran in objection. A Christian prayer was offered later in the meeting.

Lauren Smith, a longtime Bartow resident who filmed the meeting, told Tampa Bay 28 she saw obscene gestures and heard people tell the imam "Go back to where you came from." "As a Christian, it's mind-blowing to me," she said. Bhuiya, who called the invitation "a great and tremendous honor," said he has since heard from rabbis, pastors and residents offering support.

The Supreme Court ruled 5-4 in 2014, in Town of Greece v. Galloway, that opening a town board meeting with sectarian prayer does not violate the Establishment Clause, though the majority warned that a pattern of prayers that "denigrate, proselytize, or betray an impermissible government purpose" could cross the line.

It is the second time this fall that Islamic prayer has upended a Tampa Bay-area commission meeting. In Pinellas County, a woman in a full burqa was escorted out after playing a recording of the Islamic call to prayer at the public-comment microphone.

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