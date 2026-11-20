Watch: New Pentagon UFO Files Drop Warship Video And Skinwalker Ranch Secrets

The Department of War's eighth batch of UFO files, out Friday, carries a 2020 infrared clip from the Middle East in which a tiny object glowing white hot appears to fly across the bow of a warship, according to files and footage the Daily Mail obtained ahead of the release.

EXCLUSIVE: Never-before-seen Pentagon video shows a tiny object glowing white hot on infrared flying across a warship in the Middle East.

Trump releases the UFO files today. Full story👇 pic.twitter.com/Ndb8brRFBY — Ross Ibbetson (@IbbetsonRoss) November 20, 2026

The drop runs to about 40 documents and three videos. The videos were chosen because the Pentagon's own analysts still can't resolve them, and the batch takes the total number of records released since the archive opened in May past 500.

The bigger find is on paper: for the first time, the government owns up to the "Ten Month Report," the 538-page Skinwalker Ranch dossier written by Pentagon contractor Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Space Studies (BAASS). Handed to the Defense Intelligence Agency in July 2009, it sketches a buried 5,000-square-foot vault, with walls three feet thick, to keep "exotic material or tissue" BAASS hoped to acquire.

The vault, the report says, grew out of a "priority to pursue and acquire recovered hardware and biological samples from the corporate world and/or from private individuals and groups located elsewhere, including Brazil." It also claims unnamed contacts had access to "extremely closely guarded information that the United States possesses regarding the physical evidence (hardware and biological samples) of advanced aerospace vehicles and their pilots."

BAASS wanted Special Access Program status, the government's most secretive tier, for "deeper cover to pursue the projects that are deemed more sensitive." Then-Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid asked the Pentagon for it in June 2009 and was turned down. The government says it has found no record that the vault was ever built, and none of the material BAASS was chasing.

A Pentagon-Funded Ghost Hunt

Bigelow, who made his fortune in Las Vegas hotels, paid roughly $200,000 for the 480-acre spread in 1996, after the family that owned it told of mutilated cattle, odd lights and poltergeists. A 2005 book about the place drew DIA scientist James Lacatski, who visited on Bigelow's plane in 2007 and has since said he watched an object hover in the ranch kitchen.

Reid, a Nevada Democrat and a friend of Bigelow's, secured the money alongside Republican Ted Stevens and Democrat Daniel Inouye. BAASS was the only bidder, won the contract in 2008, and the roughly $22 million program stayed hidden until the New York Times revealed it in 2017.

In the report's telling, the ranch is a "living laboratory" for studying "how human consciousness/awareness can interact with the technology involved with advanced aerospace vehicles," psychic "remote viewing" included. Over three days starting June 30, 2009, an Air Force, a Navy and a Marine Corps observer stayed on the property. All three described stepping into an abrupt "cold zone" the first night; one saw "a shadowy humanoid figure near the old homestead," and on a fear scale of one to ten "all three military men volunteered a seven."

When they hiked up to the spot where a strange light had appeared, they turned up "fresh cigarettes (two different brands indicating likely multiple persons), and empty energy drink cans."

As we reported last month, October's batch already carried a 2010 BAASS report on the ranch's dog-like creatures, whose fur samples matched domestic dogs.

The Skunk Works Saucer

Kelly Johnson, the Lockheed engineer behind the Skunk Works, the U-2 and the SR-71, gets his first complete public airing too: his 1953 report, until now known only from partial, poor copies. From his ranch in Agoura, California, he watched a black ellipse sit still in the western sky for three minutes or more before it shot off and was gone inside 90 seconds. A Lockheed flight-test crew aloft at the time spotted it as well.

"I am now more firmly convinced than ever that such devices exist, and I have some highly technical converts in this belief as of that date," Johnson wrote in a report he "was most reluctant to write" and then "refused to forward" to the Air Force, according to the officer it eventually reached. Lockheed staff handed it over instead, and the Air Force filed the sighting as a "lenticular cloud."

Privately, an August 1952 CIA briefing cautioned that "outside knowledge of Agency interest in Flying Saucers carries the risk of making the problem even more serious in the public mind than it already is, which we and Air Force agree must be avoided," and noted requests had "poured in on the Air Force, including an official query from the White House."

Within months, scientists convened by the CIA advised the government to debunk the reports, and by its 1969 closure Project Blue Book had explained away all but 701 of 12,618 sightings.

Also in the batch: an October 1957 Air Force report with a sketch of a spike-covered cylinder that five men on a fishing trip, two of them Air Force reservists, said they saw off Martha's Vineyard, and a 15-year-old's drawing of a 120-foot saucer with portholes that he and a friend reported three to five miles from Michigan's Enrico Fermi atomic plant the same month.

President Trump ordered the releases in February, calling UFOs and alien life "highly complex, but extremely interesting and important, matters," and told Americans when the first batch landed in May that they could now "decide for themselves, 'WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON?'" Bettors saw this one coming:

BREAKING: Odds the Trump administration releases new UFO files by month's end surge.



85% chance.



🔗 https://t.co/sKnj2GefuB pic.twitter.com/3l8TWpOjX1 — Polymarket (@Polymarket) November 19, 2026

And there's more on the way: tens of millions of government records, many never digitized, are still being searched.