Will Apple Charge Rent To Every Agent?

Authored by Patrick Feeley via Substack,

This afternoon the headlines ran that Apple is working on its own AI agent to rival OpenAI and Anthropic and that it has outlined plans for a proactive agent in its job postings. Bloomberg reported that Apple is building an autonomous assistant that can carry out tasks on a user's behalf, that it has considered introducing it as soon as the end of next year, and that development is still at an early stage.

I read the postings, the developer documentation, the earnings call and the court record on the App Store. Apple will ship an agent, and it will be polished, private and permission gated. The larger story is what Apple will do to everyone else's agents.

Apple has always charged rent. When Apple announced the App Store on March 6, 2008, Steve Jobs said, as Macworld reported that day, "We don't intend to make any money off the App Store," and the store opened that July with a 30 percent cut. In 2008 the toll was a side business that funded invention, and today, with invention slowed, the toll is the engine. Agents are the next thing it will meter.

The Last New Category

The obvious rebuttal is that Apple was never first. It did not invent the MP3 player, the smartphone or the tablet, and it won each market by making the best one. I accept that, and it is my point. Innovation is the creation of a new category that people did not know they wanted, and Apple used to do it by arriving with something so much better that the category effectively began on its launch day.

By that standard, Apple's last new categories are easy to date. Apple Watch was announced in September 2014, and AirPods arrived in December 2016 and made wireless earbuds a mass product. The M1 chip of November 2020 deserves its due as superb hardware execution inside a category Apple already owned. In agents and frontier models, the technology this decade is being built on, Apple has produced nothing of its own.

The two attempts at a new category in the last decade show ambition that no longer ships. Apple began its car project around 2014, and in February 2024 Bloomberg reported, and Reuters reported citing a source, that Apple had canceled it after about a decade. Vision Pro shipped and stalled. The Financial Times reported in January, citing IDC, that Apple shipped about 390,000 headsets in 2024, that IDC expected about 45,000 in the fourth quarter of 2025 and that Apple cut digital advertising for the device by more than 95 percent.

Siri Runs on Gemini

In June 2024 Apple showed a more personal Siri that could understand your context and act across your apps. In March 2025 it said, "It's going to take us longer than we thought to deliver on these features." Reuters reported that the features slipped to 2026, and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that Apple's own executives, including Craig Federighi, had voiced strong concerns internally that the features did not work properly or as advertised in their personal testing.

The features reached customers in beta this September as Siri AI, more than two years after the demonstration, and they arrived on someone else's intelligence. In January, Apple and Google announced a multiyear collaboration under which the next generation of Apple Foundation Models "will be based on Google's Gemini models and cloud technology," with Apple saying Google's technology "provides the most capable foundation." Apple's most capable model, AFM 3 Cloud Pro, handles what Apple calls "agentic tool use and complex reasoning," and Apple extended its Private Cloud Compute system onto GPUs inside Google Cloud to run it.

Apple spent $45.8 billion on research and development in fiscal 2026, up from $34.6 billion in fiscal 2025, an increase of about 32 percent. That is an enormous research budget for a company whose headline AI product runs on a partner's models. The Verge, summarizing Bloomberg's reporting this month, wrote that the company "has no illusions that it's keeping pace with its rivals."

The lead posting, for a Senior Engineering Manager for Agentic AI on Apple's Proactive team, went up on November 17. It opens like a frontier lab. "Imagine an AI agent that can use a computer the way a capable person does. It browses the web, works across apps, runs commands, writes and debugs code, and calls services, and it chooses the right tool for each step." The next sentence is pure Apple. "It does all this privately and with the polish people expect from Apple."

The posting describes agents that carry out tasks of many steps across apps, browsers, code and APIs. Then comes the line that tells you the most. "Agents that can run code, use credentials, and act on a user's behalf need strong permission models, sandboxing, and transparency." A second posting, for an Agentic Systems Engineer on the Proactive Intelligence team, went up on November 18 and says the result must be "unmistakably Apple," which it defines as "blazing fast, deeply integrated, and relentlessly private."

I expect Apple's own agent to be exactly that, and careful to a fault. Picture a lock screen card telling you your flight is delayed, with a rebooked connection waiting for your Face ID and your tap before Apple Pay moves a dollar. Picture it filing your invoices beautifully in Mail and Finder, because Apple wired its own apps first, and stopping twice to ask permission on a website it does not control. Apple's agent will have a legal department. That is the cautious half of the story. The other half is the toll.

The Rent Already Collected

The App Store's standard commission is still 30 percent on digital goods and services. When a court ordered Apple to let developers point customers to cheaper purchases outside the App Store, Apple allowed the links and imposed a 27 percent commission on those outside purchases. In an order dated April 30, 2025, Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers held Apple in contempt and wrote that, "To hide the truth," Apple's Vice President of Finance, Alex Roman, "outright lied under oath." In December 2025 the Ninth Circuit affirmed the contempt finding and concluded that the 27 percent commission "had a prohibitive effect." On June 30 the Supreme Court granted Apple's petition, limited to the first question it presented, and the docket sets oral argument for January 11, 2027.

Europe has fought the same battle. In April 2025 the European Commission fined Apple 500 million euros for breaching the steering rules of the Digital Markets Act, finding that Apple restricted developers from directing users to cheaper offers and charged a fee on steered transactions that went beyond what the law allows. Apple appealed.

The largest toll requires no app at all. In a court declaration, Apple's Eddy Cue stated that Google paid Apple roughly $20 billion in 2022 to be the default search engine in Safari. In September 2025 Judge Amit Mehta ruled that Google may keep paying distribution partners "for preloading or placement of Google Search, Chrome, or its GenAI products."

That is the business model of a landlord. Apple owns the most valuable real estate in consumer technology, an installed base of more than 2.5 billion active devices, and it charges the companies that want to reach the people inside.

The Gates Go Up

In October, Apple warned that "as AI agents become increasingly capable and autonomous, the risks associated with this level of access will grow substantially." On November 16 the macOS 27.3 beta split the old control setting in two, began guiding users to grant outside apps access to specific folders and apps one at a time, added an option to make apps ask every time, and put an indicator in the menu bar whenever one app controls another. Users who want to give an app full control must confirm that it will be able to "Read, Change, Delete, and Export All Your Data" and "Monitor Everything You Do." Apple told developers that backup and accessibility apps can request entitlements to keep their old experience. An entitlement is permission that Apple grants and Apple can withhold.

On November 3, Apple opened a Developer Preview that lets any app connect to Siri AI through App Intents, the framework apps use to expose their actions to the system, from "checking a delivery to booking a reservation to placing an order." App Store submissions for those integrations open in the spring, which means they pass through Apple's review. An app running in the background hears only requests that name it. Apple also says its intelligence features may be subject to usage limits, with premium access planned.

Each control has a good privacy reason, and TechCrunch reported that the Mac changes followed real incidents involving agent apps. Together they form a single structure. Apple decides which agents can see your files, which can control your apps, which actions apps expose to Siri, which integrations pass review and how much intelligence you get before you pay more. That is the apparatus a landlord builds before it sets the rent.

The Prediction

What follows is a prediction, and I label it as one. Apple has announced no fee for outside agents.

I expect Apple to charge rent to every agent that needs its devices. The forms are easy to imagine because Apple has used each of them before. It could charge a commission on purchases an outside agent completes on an iPhone, the way it charges on in app purchases. It could require agents to hold a paid or reviewed entitlement to control apps, the way it already reserves entitlements for backup and accessibility apps. It could rate limit outside agents that call Siri or App Intents while its own agent runs freely. It could sell default placement for an outside assistant the way it sells placement for search.

There is a defensive reason as well, and this too is my reading. An outside agent that books a hotel through a website or completes a purchase inside a browser never touches the App Store checkout, so the commission Apple has defended through two continents of litigation never triggers. Agents threaten to route commerce around the tollbooth. A landlord facing that threat does what Apple did when courts forced it to allow outside links. It finds a new place for the meter. The privacy reasons will be real, and the meter will be real too.

A toll business is a wonderful business while it lasts. Apple's fourth quarter release shows Services revenue of $31.6 billion against $7.6 billion of cost, a gross margin of about 76 percent, against about 37 percent for Products. For fiscal 2026, Services earned $123.3 billion at a gross margin of about 76 percent. Google paid Apple roughly $20 billion in 2022 for search placement, a figure disclosed in court in a declaration by Apple's Eddy Cue. Bloomberg reported in November 2025 that Apple would pay Google about $1 billion a year for the Gemini model behind Siri, a price neither company has confirmed. On the last disclosed figures, what Google pays Apple dwarfs what Apple reportedly pays Google, and Google is the one supplying the intelligence.

That is also why the rent is a ceiling. A landlord's upside is capped by what the tenants are willing to pay, and the tenants here are the companies doing the inventing. Regulators can cap it too, and they are already at the door. Two courts have found that the 27 percent fee violated an injunction, the Supreme Court hears Apple's appeal in January, the European Commission fined Apple over its steering rules, and Judge Mehta barred Google from conditioning revenue share payments on keeping its products on a device for more than one year. For owners the one sentence version is this. Apple's caution and its tolls can keep its devices selling and its services margin near 76 percent, and they still leave it a follower at the frontier whose upside from agents is capped by what the innovators will pay and what the courts will allow.

Four Calls to Check

A constructivist investment firm like Sargasso Capital Management should be willing to be measured, so here are four predictions with dates attached.

First and most important, the rent arrives. By the end of WWDC in June 2027, I expect Apple to announce a fee, a commission, a paid or reviewed entitlement, or a usage limit that applies specifically to outside AI agents that control apps or complete transactions on the iPhone or the Mac. The courts could cap that toll. If the Supreme Court leaves the contempt ruling on the 27 percent commission in place after the January 11 argument, any agent fee in the United States will be drafted in its shadow, and in the EU any fee will sit under the Digital Markets Act.

Second, Apple's agent gets doors that outside agents do not. By the end of 2027, I expect Apple's own agent to act inside third party iPhone apps through App Intents, and I expect no outside agent to be offered equivalent access on the iPhone. Apple could fail here in either direction, by missing its own spring schedule for third party integrations or by opening the same access to everyone.

Third, purchases flow through Apple. In the first version of Apple's agent, I expect every purchase to require a confirmation tap and to run through Apple Pay or Apple's in app purchase system.

Fourth, the frontier stays rented. I expect Apple's most capable model to still be built with Google and running in Google's cloud at the end of 2027.

The test is simple. If by the end of 2027 outside agents can act on an iPhone with no Apple fee and no entitlement Apple grants or withholds, I was wrong, and I will say so here. Ordinary permission prompts that users answer for themselves do not count. Until then I expect Apple to do what landlords do. It will keep the building beautiful, keep the doors locked and send every agent a bill.

This is research commentary and not investment advice, and it is not an offer or solicitation of any kind.