A Surveillance State Twenty-Five Years In The Making

Authored by Stefan Bartl via the Mises Institute,

The debate over Flock cameras has brought a familiar tension between safety and freedom to American communities. Flock Safety - a supplier of automated license-plate readers (ALPRs) - says its technology "helps communities deter crime, respond to emergencies, and investigate safety incidents." Critics argue that this surveillance threatens Fourth Amendment protections.

Meanwhile, the Institute for Justice has cataloged more than 200 reported incidents of abuse and misuse involving ALPR systems, including stalking, wrongful stops and detentions, and searches unrelated to law enforcement. These cases illustrate what can happen when officials gain access to detailed records of people's movements, including those suspected of no wrongdoing.

However, Flock Safety is responding to an ambiance that the government itself has cultivated. Its business reflects a political environment shaped by twenty-five years of expanding Big Brother's influence across the nation.

Tyranny Comes Home

After September 11, the 2001 Authorization for Use of Military Force (or the AUMF) authorized force against those responsible for the attacks and those who harbored them. The PATRIOT Act - enacted the following month - expanded surveillance, information sharing, and financial monitoring. The war on terrorism, a war on a noun, offered no clear endpoint: defeating one organization could not eliminate terrorism itself. In Tyranny Comes Home, Christopher Coyne and Abigail Hall describe the boomerang effect of how government powers and practices developed abroad can return to erode liberty at home.

By 2013, Washington had fought wars in Afghanistan and Iraq and intervened in Libya in 2011. In 2013, Edward Snowden's disclosures revealed how foreign intelligence collection also reached Americans. Through the NSA's PRISM program, operating under Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, the government obtained communications from service providers while targeting non-US persons reasonably believed to be abroad. Americans could have their messages collected and subsequently searched without themselves being suspected of wrongdoing. In other words, the foreign intelligence mission had created a resource for government scrutiny at home and abroad.

Financial scrutiny also expanded through tax enforcement, reaching Americans living abroad. In July 2014, key foreign-bank provisions of the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA) began taking effect. Enacted in 2010, the law required participating institutions to report information about US accounts, directly or through their governments. American citizens remain subject to US tax rules on worldwide income, federal reporting obligations can follow them even when their work, savings, and daily lives are abroad.

Federal scrutiny could follow Americans through their travels as well as their finances. In 2018, air marshal whistleblowers helped expose the TSA's Quiet Skies program. Marshals secretly followed travelers who were neither under investigation nor on the terrorist watchlist, recording ordinary behavior such as sleeping or using the bathroom. The same agency Americans knew for checking shoes and liquids at airport checkpoints was gathering intelligence on passengers beyond them.

Moreover, a 2020 inspector general report found that TSA lacked the performance measures needed to demonstrate Quiet Skies' effectiveness. The program then needed another 5 years before being discontinued in 2025. It is just one example where TSA, time and time again, has failed while racking up the bill to the tune of $10 billion a year. The security theater illustrates how the promise of security can justify intrusive powers long before any public benefits appear, if at all.

These policies carried costs in public spending as well as individual liberty. What did Americans receive in return?

The Costs and Limits of Military Power

In The Stupidity of War, John Mueller of the Cato Institute argues that Washington repeatedly exaggerated threats and pursued costly, often counterproductive interventions. A government can command enormous military resources while misjudging both the danger it faces and what force can accomplish. Increasing military spending does not resolve those errors.

The consequences extend beyond disappointing returns. In 2021, Brown University's Costs of War project estimated the financial cost of the post-9/11 wars and related commitments at roughly $8 trillion, including homeland security spending, interest on borrowing, and future veterans' care. It also estimated that roughly 900,000 people had lost their lives in the conflicts, including civilians and combatants on all sides.

Afghanistan illustrates how little overwhelming military power can guarantee. After twenty years of American intervention, the government Washington supported collapsed in 2021. Military superiority had failed to secure the durable political order American officials sought.

Searching for monsters to destroy consumes human effort as well as public money. Skills, savings, and political attention committed to these missions have alternative uses. Such costly failures should encourage greater attention to diplomatic alternatives. Recent staffing decisions suggest that Washington has instead neglected the capacity to pursue them.

Approximately 3,000 employees left the State Department in 2025, representing roughly 15 percent of the US-based staff. By September 1, 2026, 99 of 196 ambassadorial posts were vacant, just over half. Acting heads of mission - poor substitutes for career diplomats - occupy these positions attempting to continue the work, but these gaps raise a question of priorities. Washington's choice of language adds to that concern. On September 5, 2025, President Trump authorized "Department of War" as a secondary title for the Defense Department. Alongside the reductions in diplomatic staffing, that choice suggests greater enthusiasm for projecting military power than for maintaining the capacity to pursue alternatives. A government prepared to sustain military commitments at enormous cost should also preserve the relationships and expertise that could help prevent another war.

The costs of intervention should prompt closer scrutiny of its results and the alternatives Washington neglects. That leaves a question for Congress: how long should one authorization substitute for fresh decisions about where, why, and for how long the United States government uses military force?

Return to Balance of Powers

Under Article I of the Constitution, Congress holds the power to declare war, raise and support armed forces, and control appropriations. The president serves as commander-in-chief. This arrangement requires Congress to exercise independent judgment about the purposes, costs, and continuation of military commitments.

Congress helped create the present imbalance and retains the means to address it. Its December 2025 repeal of the 1991 and 2002 Iraq authorizations demonstrated that old war powers can be withdrawn.

After twenty-five years of expanding state power in the name of security, why should surveillance networks like Flock's surprise us?

As James Madison warned in 1795, "No nation could preserve its freedom in the midst of continual warfare."