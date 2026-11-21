Cheapest Grocery Stores Revealed Across All 50 States - And Walmart Barely Makes The List

Walmart has built its reputation on rock-bottom prices, but a nationwide grocery price analysis reveals that the U.S.'s largest retailer is being beaten by discount rivals in nearly every state.

The findings show that Walmart was identified as the lowest-priced major grocery chain in just five states, while competitors Aldi, Lidl and WinCo dominated the rankings. The analysis, which relayed on Consumer Reports pricing data and grocery chain locations, identified the lowest-priced major supermarket chain included in the comparison operating in each state.

Aldi emerged as the runaway winner, taking the top spot in 32 states, including California, Florida, Texas, Ohio and Illinois. German discount rival Lidl claimed eight states, including New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia. Employee-owned WinCo took the crown in five western states, while Walmart managed to finish first only in Alaska, Colorado, Hawaii, New Mexico and Wyoming.

The price differences were significant.

Lidl's grocery prices averaged 8.5% below Walmart's, while Aldi was 8.3% cheaper and WinCo came in 3.3% lower. For a household spending $150 weekly on comparable groceries at Walmart, switching to Aldi could translate into approximately $650 in annual savings, assuming those average price differences held true locally.

Researchers compared prices on roughly 40 everyday grocery and household items, including Folgers coffee, Kraft macaroni and cheese, eggs, milk, chicken drumsticks, lemons and laundry detergent.

"We looked at a marketbasket of products," Consumer Reports writer Tobie Stanger explained.

The following rankings identify the lowest-priced major non-membership grocery chain included in the analysis in each state.

However, it's important to note that the rankings are based on national price comparisons rather than individual grocery surveys conducted in all 50 states.

Consumer Reports collected prices in six metropolitan areas during 2025, comparing baskets of common grocery items across dozens of retailers. Freedom Debt Relief then used those results and information about store locations to identify the lowest-priced major chains operating in each state.

The comparisons also involved different basket sizes for some retailers, particularly discount chains selling mostly private-label products. Warehouse clubs were excluded from the state rankings as they require paid memberships. Consumer Reports found that Costco's grocery prices averaged 21.4% below Walmart's, while BJ's Wholesale Club was 21% cheaper.