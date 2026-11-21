CIA Does 'Covert Ops Based On What Pays Most'; Colin Powell's Chief Of Staff Says Ukraine Is A 'Cash Cow'

Lawrence Wilkerson, who served as Secretary of State Colin Powell's chief of staff from 2002 to 2005, says the CIA has all but stopped producing strategic intelligence and now runs "covert operations in accordance with what pays the most for them" - and that Ukraine, thanks to the war, has become "a tremendous cash cow" for the agency.

The retired Army colonel made the case on Judge Andrew Napolitano's Judging Freedom on Wednesday, on the eve of Trump's trilateral summit with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin in China. Napolitano noted the Ukrainian strike that wrecked the road section of the Kerch Bridge linking Crimea to Russia, which he said "could not have been done without the American CIA," and asked how the president could be "schmoozing with the President of Russia when the CIA that works for him, theoretically, is attacking Russia's prized monuments and infrastructures?"

Wilkerson said either Trump "didn't know anything about it," which he said he "would have no difficulty believing, given how rogue the CIA, SIS, [Mossad] are these days," or "this is just more the game that people play, particularly people who aren't very expert at it, and who think they are, like Trump does."

Asked whether, under normal protocols, the CIA would attack a foreign government's prime infrastructure without the president authorizing it, he answered: "Absolutely."

"A Self-Licking Ice Cream Cone"

Since the Church Committee and Pike hearings of the 1970s exposed the agency, Wilkerson said, the CIA has kept three vows. The first is no oversight in Congress: "They've achieved that. The select committees are worthless." The second is to "generate their own funds when and where they can, illicit or otherwise, and most of the time they're illicit." The third is to keep to whatever policy course a president sets, whoever comes after him; most of today's, he said, were set by "an absolute inexpert, unqualified dude named William Jefferson Clinton."

Covert action, he said, is now the agency's whole business:

"They don't provide strategic intelligence. That's an afterthought. It's a third thought. It's a fourth thought. What they do is covert operations in accordance with what pays the most for them. That's, generally speaking, conflict or near conflict."

Ukraine, he said, "is a godsend to them," pointing listeners to Stephen Kinzer's new book Boiling Point, which traces American covert work there back to the dawn of the Cold War (Kinzer told Bannon's War Room the CIA began dropping commandos into Ukraine in 1947). "It's been a cash cow. Now it's a tremendous cash cow because of this war that's going on," Wilkerson said. "And they can generate their own funds at a faster rate, even than the $15 billion they're getting right now from the government, which I suspect Trump hasn't a clue about."

"So this is a self-licking ice cream cone that's extremely dangerous to the country," he said, lumping in Britain's SIS, Israel's Mossad and the European services that "tag along" with them. "But it's an extremely dangerous game they're playing, but it's very profitable, and it ensures their futures."

When Napolitano asked how the agency earns $15 billion - "Do they sell drugs?" - Wilkerson said that figure is the government's allocation, and that "probably $10 plus billion of that is going to covert operations and not to generating strategic intelligence." The CIA's budget is classified; the Snowden "black budget" leak put its fiscal 2013 request at $14.7 billion.

"Worthless, S-H-I-T"

Asked whether the agency still briefs the president every morning, Wilkerson said that with Trump, "as I understand it, it has to be pictorial or cartoon-like, so it's not much of a presentation." Then he recalled what his old boss thought of the product:

"Colin Powell said to me one time, Larry, that presentation is called The President's Daily Briefing is worthless, S-H-I-T. I said, I know that, sir. He said, it's slick, Life magazine-type pictures. That's all it is. It's nothing else. It doesn't inform me at all on points that I need to be informed on in order to make better decisions."

Former CIA analysts Larry Johnson and Ray McGovern made a similar charge on Dialogue Works this week: Trump isn't being told what his spies know about Iran.

"We Bought Everybody We Could Buy"

On Ukraine and NATO, Napolitano raised a proposal that surfaced around the Abu Dhabi talks - Russia keeps the Donbas, Ukraine gets NATO - which he called inconceivable for the Kremlin. Wilkerson agreed: whoever made it "either is dumber than mud or they don't understand at all what Putin's genuine concern is."

Wilkerson pointed out that NATO invited seven former Eastern Bloc states, the three Baltic republics among them, at its Prague summit in November 2002, months after Wilkerson joined Powell's staff, and all seven joined in 2004:

"And in 2002, my administration did the same thing with the Europeans. We bought secretaries general. We bought parliamentarians. We bought labor unions. We bought professors. We bought governors. We bought everybody we could buy. That's why they became members of NATO. And that's what Putin is angry about."

"And as long as you talk NATO and Ukraine in the same voice, you're dead in his world," he added.

"We Weren't Too Happy With The Results"

Napolitano also asked whether anything connects the run of failures since last week: the Microsoft outage, the FAA's nationwide ground stop, the disruption at JPMorgan Chase and the telecom outages. Wilkerson didn't name a culprit. He said that after 9/11 the government reviewed every network in the country - food, power, financial - and that he took part in "an attempt to simulate an attack on America the way we were simulating attacks on other countries who were on our enemies list."

"When we turned it around at the request of the Defense Department and said, let's attack ourselves and see how vulnerable we are, we weren't too happy with the results," he said. "And I'm not sure that we have spent wisely and done wisely in the aftermath of that."

Asked if Trump lies to himself - Wilkerson didn't hesitate: "Absolutely. I don't see any other way I can explain it." He said Trump isn't getting good information from Pete Hegseth or from Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine, "which is a real failure on that general's part."