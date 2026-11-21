One of the blessings of even a corrupt federal system of government is that the States can and do have different laws, rules, and regulations.

As is well known, some States have more freedom than others. Even when those States have subjected themselves (necessarily, of course) to the idiotic and even more corrupt FedGov of DC.

Consider the lovely State of Wyoming, via this clip from Cowboy State Daily:

Actually, several States do NOT require “hardships” to allow ANY 14-year-old (with parental consent) to drive. Several States let 14-year-olds begin driving legally, but only under specific conditions. In most cases, that means a learner’s permit and driving with a qualified adult—not driving alone. States commonly associated with a minimum learner-permit age of 14 include Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

(Because the States can be different, permit rules, driver’s ed requirements, supervision, and age limits for advancing to a license differ, so families should confirm current requirements with their state motor vehicle agency before a teen gets behind the wheel.)

But as the CSD article discussed, many boys and girls younger than 14 can and do drive vehicles. And not just on their own families’ or companies’ land. We at TPOL have seen this first hand.

An example from about 1995 comes to mind. Minnehaha County, South Dakota, is the location of the largest city in the State: Sioux Falls with a population (then) of 100,000 or so. But much of the county is rural townships, with only a farm or two and a few rural residences per square mile. The township roads are often gravel. During a county permitting process to expand a sand and gravel pit in the Corson Township, the Board of County Commissioners held the usual public hearing. The County Sheriff was present at the meeting, along with the press and various members of the public.

One of the nearby farmers testified that he was opposed to the mining expansion “because I don’t want my ten-year-old boy driving our pickup on the township roads with all those big trucks on the road, too!”

Even then, SD law said 14 was the legal age. But this farmer (and the Commissioners and Sheriff (and even media)) knew that this was common, whatever the law said. So no, the Sheriff did not immediately arrest the father for “child abuse” or “endangerment” or anything else. Why? Common sense prevailed.

And the Commissioners approved the expansion regardless of the objections, because they too valued common sense and community needs over the unfounded fears of a worried parent. And the father of the ten-year-old didn’t immediately race across the hall to file a lawsuit. Instead, he worked with his neighbors (including the sand and gravel company) to make sure that matters were handled reasonably.

Common sense is sorely lacking in the halls of legislatures, the courtrooms, media, and far too many parents. Even more today, 30+ years later.

And there is a good, no great, ending to the story. In about 2015, once again, the mining company was in front of the County Commissioners, asking for permits to again expand their operations, to supply needed sand, gravel, asphalt, and concrete to the County and Sioux Falls (now with 130,000+ people). One of the public (and neighbors) speaking to the Commissioners at the hearing was that boy; the 10-year-old driving pick-ups on a public road in rural areas. He was now 30 with children of his own, and still lived on and worked his family’s farm.

He spoke up in support of the expansion, stating that the mining company were good neighbors, that there had never been an accident of any sort, and that their people and him and other neighbors were not just in agreement, but better off. In particular he mentioned how, following snow storms or flooded creeks, it was the mining company’s manager and other miners that were out clearing roads and driveways with that big “dangerous” equipment, participating in community events and making life better for everyone. Why? Common sense. Respect. Honor and a caring attitude: not federal or State or local regulations and demands by government.

(Common sense says that we do not expect a 14 y o (much less a 10 y o) to drive in Metro Denver, downtown Sioux Falls, or on a freeway. But on a ranch or farm road in 95% of South Dakota, 80% of Colorado, or 98% of Wyoming, with or without adults on-board, there is a time and place. For wise parents who teach their offspring!)

A lesson we all need to remember, a decade and more later.

A lesson in liberty, freedom, and being good neighbors. Not just the good Samaritan kind (important as that is) in time of trouble, but always.